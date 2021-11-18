Nintendo & Panda Global partner for 2022 Smash Bros. tournament series This will mark Nintendo's first fully licensed Smash Bros. tournament circuit in North America.

As companies look towards 2022 to truly open up the door on events, esports in particular are looking to pick back up big time next year. The Smash Bros. esports scene is no different, but in 2022, Nintendo is looking to take part in the competition. They’ve partnered with Smash Bros. and FGC-focused Panda Global to announce a North American Super Smash Bros. tournament circuit that will be launching in 2022.

Nintendo and Panda Global announced its partnered circuit of officially licensed Super Smash Bros. tournaments in a press release on November 18, 2021. Beginning in 2022, Nintendo and Panda Global will oversee a series of tournaments in both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee. The tournament series will be based in North America and lead to a single championship event later in 2022. The specifics on cash prizes, how to qualify, dates of events, and further details will be revealed later.

We are proud to announce our partnership with @NintendoAmerica



In 2022 Panda will bring the first officially licensed circuit for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee to North America.



More details for this short series of events with cash prizes coming later.

Of all organizations, Panda Global is arguably one of the best equipped to take the reins on an official Smash Bros. tournament series with Nintendo. Panda Global operates the PGR player rating system (now under PGStats) which constantly rates and ranks players in various games, and most specifically, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee. It has been a trusted database and showcase of the best Smash players in the world for several years now.

Although there are still seemingly many details to iron out in regards to Nintendo and Panda Global’s new licensed Smash Bros. tournament circuit, it seems to promise to be something more than what Nintendo has offered in the past when getting involved in one of its most popular competitive games. While Nintendo has sponsored esports events and competitions in the past, the actual resources the company has put behind these efforts has usually been underwhelming.

It remains to be seen if this is any different, but with an established esports partner like Panda Global on deck, it should be interesting to see what the two come up with in 2022. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further details on the Nintendo and Panda Global Smash Bros. North American tournament circuit.