Evening Reading - November 3, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Federal Reserve to reduce the monthly pace of asset purchases

You can read the Federal Reserve statement here. The article does a great job of showing you what lines were from the previous statement from September and what new additions have been added to November's statement. See the critical part on tapering in the quote below.

In light of the substantial further progress the economy has made toward the Committee's goals since last December, the Committee decided to begin reducing the monthly pace of its net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. Beginning later this month, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $70 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $35 billion per month. Beginning in December, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $60 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $30 billion per month. The Committee judges that similar reductions in the pace of net asset purchases will likely be appropriate each month, but it is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if warranted by changes in the economic outlook.

It appears as if the Feds are pleased with how the economy is moving. What do you think about this? 

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's that time again! You've gotta love a relaxing sudoku solve. Simon's ability to find and work through the logic is awe-inspiring.

Disco Elysium is fantastic

Have you managed to play it yet? I was also a massive communist.

Dale is the ultimate ally

I love the relationship he has with John Redcorn, despite what John did.

A podcast about Halo 2?

Ya boy is definitely listening to this one.

Where could he be?

Believe it or not, he's not home!

Baby Gromit

Perhaps it's time to watch some old school Wallace and Gromit.

Women have it rough

The audacity of some medical professionals.

Love to see the Aussie Prime Minister representing me

Yeet him out of office ASAP.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

This is my current favorite photo of Rad. Seriously, if you haven't seen it by now, you must look at him. A perfect circle or purr-fect circle, if you will.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola