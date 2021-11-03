Evening Reading - November 3, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Federal Reserve to reduce the monthly pace of asset purchases

The Fed said it will start tapering bond purchases later this month. The process will involve a $15B monthly reduction from the current $120B a month the Fed is currently buying. https://t.co/DWMRqsjNtQ pic.twitter.com/AbvJ6rZfDJ — CNBC (@CNBC) November 3, 2021

You can read the Federal Reserve statement here. The article does a great job of showing you what lines were from the previous statement from September and what new additions have been added to November's statement. See the critical part on tapering in the quote below.

In light of the substantial further progress the economy has made toward the Committee's goals since last December, the Committee decided to begin reducing the monthly pace of its net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. Beginning later this month, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $70 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $35 billion per month. Beginning in December, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $60 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $30 billion per month. The Committee judges that similar reductions in the pace of net asset purchases will likely be appropriate each month, but it is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if warranted by changes in the economic outlook.

It appears as if the Feds are pleased with how the economy is moving. What do you think about this?

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's that time again! You've gotta love a relaxing sudoku solve. Simon's ability to find and work through the logic is awe-inspiring.

Disco Elysium is fantastic

I ended up absolutely adoring disco elysium. More games should allow you to declare yourself a massive communist at every available opportunity — Honey, as a bit (@benegotherit) November 2, 2021

Have you managed to play it yet? I was also a massive communist.

Dale is the ultimate ally

When we say we want allies, this is what we mean. pic.twitter.com/FU3W7xdcA4 — goose (@kenniwakwaritaa) November 2, 2021

I love the relationship he has with John Redcorn, despite what John did.

A podcast about Halo 2?

I am so excited to announce Halo 2: Artifacts - a new documentary podcast with @MaxHoberman that dives deeeep into his original multiplayer & online designs for Halo 2. The first episode drops this Friday, Nov 5!



Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, & more:https://t.co/FCrT1NoVsf pic.twitter.com/V7Q1QzgbtZ — Andy "Bravo" Dudynsky (@Brav) November 3, 2021

Ya boy is definitely listening to this one.

Where could he be?

Believe it or not, he's not home!

Baby Gromit

Perhaps it's time to watch some old school Wallace and Gromit.

Women have it rough

Nah but telling a woman you won't perform a medical procedure she specifically asked for not for safety reasons but because you think a man might want to use her body later to have a child is actually wild when you sit back and think about it. — Make Oxtail Cheap Again (@simsimmaaz) November 3, 2021

The audacity of some medical professionals.

Love to see the Aussie Prime Minister representing me

Crunching some numbers on COP26 based on the available data pic.twitter.com/HFzys02C4p — jack ryan 🙏 (@dctrjack) November 3, 2021

Yeet him out of office ASAP.

