Xbox 360 sneakers coming from Microsoft and Adidas this week The Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers is a console-themed collab sneaker that will go on sale on Adidas' online shop this week.

Xbox has been around for about 20 years now and Microsoft has quite a bit of fun up its sleeves to commemorate the event. We’ve seen some Xbox-themed apparel in the past, but a shoe collaboration has never been available to the general public in the United States or Canada. That’s about to change with Adidas’ new Xbox-360 themed collab sneaker, the Xbox 360 Forum Mids. They’ve been revealed and will be going on sale in North America through Adidas’ online shop this week.

Xbox and Adidas announced the Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers in an Xbox Wire press release on November 3, 2021. The reveal of this sneaker marks the first time that Xbox has collaborated with an apparel company on a shoe that will be available for purchase to US and Canadian fans. The shoes are set to go on sale on Adidas’ website on November 4, 2021, at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. The shoes are limited in quantity, so it would be in buyers’ best interests to be available at the exact time of sale if they plan to try to purchase a pair.

It should be mentioned that this is Xbox’s second collaboration with Adidas on shoes. The Adidas Originals by Xbox collection began with a set based on the original Xbox console in early October 2021. Unfortunately, those sneakers were not as widely available. As Xbox mentioned, the 360 Forum Mids are the first set that will be available to US and Canada. That said, there are also likely to be further sets. The sneakers based on the original Xbox and Xbox 360 bode for a set of Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S sneakers on the way as well.

That said, if you’re looking to get your hands on the Adidas Xbox 360 Forum Mids, you’d best keep your eyes on the prize when they go live on the morning of November 4. Stay tune for more reveals from this Adidas/Xbox collaboration, right here at Shacknews.