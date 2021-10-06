Xbox reveals Adidas sneaker in celebration of 20th anniversary An upcoming Adidas shoe is inspired by the original Xbox.

This year marks twenty years since the original Xbox kicked off, marking the beginning of Microsoft’s run in the console business. The company has been doing a lot to celebrate the anniversary this year, with special events and reveals. One of the many things that Microsoft has done in celebration is release a new line of merchandise themed around the Xbox. Now, it’s taking that idea a step forward with a new shoe made in collaboration with Adidas.

Microsoft revealed its 20th anniversary Adidas shoe in a post to Xbox Wire on October 6, 2021. The Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers are visually inspired by the Special Edition Xbox that was released with Halo: Combat Evolved, with translucent green in its design. In the blog post, the company spoke more about its new line of footwear.

This collaboration kicks off the global launch of the “Always Played In. Never Played Out” program, which celebrates popular eras of play over the last two decades, across sport, gaming, and lifestyle and the magic that happens when we all take time to play. As games are meant to be played, shoes are meant to be played in — from the concrete to the couch and beyond.

Microsoft has not revealed a price for the Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers, but they’re set to go on sale at some point later this year. There’s also a trailer titled “adidas Originals by Xbox - 20 Years of Play” that shows the shoes in action.

Microsoft also teases that the Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers are just the first in what will be several releases from their collaboration with Adidas, which will feature more shoes inspired by Xbox consoles over the years. Xbox 360 kicks, anyone? Gaming apparel has gotten more and more popular in recent years. Just months ago, Nintendo teamed up with Puma for some Animal Crossing: New Horizons shoes.