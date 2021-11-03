Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck has already crossed 160k reservations In its recent October 2021 earnings results release, Ford shared that its upcoming all-electric pickup truck has already secured over 160,000 reservations.

The Ford F-150 Lightning represents a major new chapter in the design of Ford’s top-selling pickup truck, giving the vehicle style an all-new all-electric variant. It’s set to launch sometime in Spring 2022, but potential buyers are already making their desire for the truck known now. In its recent quarterly earnings results, Ford revealed that the F-150 Lightning had already pulled in over 160,000 reservations for its launch next year.

Ford revealed this rather stellar number in its October 2021 sales results report on November 3, 2021. Among Ford’s various financial reporting for the recent quarter, it had revealed that over 160,000 reservations had already been placed for the new Ford F-150 Lightning. Fully revealed in May 2021 for launch in Spring 2022, the F-150 Lightning represents a huge shift in design for one of the leading truck designs in the world. It brings a first-ever all-electric 563 horsepower motor to the much-beloved truck style, giving it around 200 to 300 miles worth of range depending on the model.

Since the Ford F-150 Lighting was unveiled in May 2021, it has been accepting $100 refundable reservations on the vehicle since, so the ask isn’t high to reserve the vehicle which will have a starting cost of $52,974 USD. Even so, CEO Jim Farley claimed that of the 160,000 reservations that had been placed, nearly 75% of those customers were new to Ford.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is not only one of the company’s first major commercially available forays into an all-electric heavy duty vehicle, but it also stands to be a direct competitor to Tesla’s much-advertised Cybertruck.

Whatever the case, anticipation seems to be high for the launch of Ford’s F-150 Lightning. It will be interesting to see if the truck can stack up to the hype when it launches in Spring 2022.