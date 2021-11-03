Meta trademark applicants are willing to sell to Zuckerberg for $20 million Another company by the name of Meta is willing to sell its potential trademark to Mark Zuckerberg and friends.

If you haven’t heard yet, the company known as Facebook is officially changing its name to Meta. In addition to a new name and logo, a rebrand on this scale involves a lot of transferring of information. One of the things that Facebook will need to do is register a new trademark, but it looks like they might run into some complications on that front. Another company by the name of Meta has already applied for the trademark, but is willing to hand it over to Zuckerberg for $20 million.

TMZ reported this week that Joe Darger and Zack Shutt, the founders of Meta PC filed for the “Meta” trademark back in August of this year. The company has been around for roughly a year, and was looking to secure the trademark to solidify its business moving forward. The two owners have told TMZ that they’d be willing to forfeit the trademark to Facebook for the price of $20 million.

an announcement regarding our new name from our founder @zackshutt pic.twitter.com/I7tofqPa6Z — META PCs (@METAPCs) October 28, 2021

Meta PC’s application for the trademark has not yet been filled, but it does have a head start on Facebook, seeing as it applied back in August. Since Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would be rebranding as Meta, Meta PC has seen an unexpected boost to its business, including a large jump in followers on social media. The company has played into the situation, sharing memes and jokingly announcing that it would be changing its name to Facebook.

Meta PC has not yet been approved for the Meta trademark, so it’s not yet clear if they’ll actually be in a place to make such demands. With a company as powerful and influential as Facebook is, it’s not likely that Zuckerberg and company will have to actually fork over the abundance of cash. For more on the world of Meta, stick with us here on Shacknews.