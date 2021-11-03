Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2022 earnings report misses EPS, beats revenue expectations Electronic Arts (EA) has released its Q2 2022 earnings report, both missing and beating expectations.

Electronic Arts is one of the biggest companies in gaming, serving as the publisher on several of the most popular titles every year. As earnings season continues, Electronic Arts (EA) is the latest to release its earnings, detailing its financial performance over the last few months. The Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2022 earnings report shows that the company missed EPS, but beat revenue expectations for the previous quarter.

The Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2022 earnings report was shared on November 3, 2021. Over the quarter, Electronic Arts brought in $1.826 billion in revenue. This beat the expected revenue of $1.74 billion. As for earnings-per-share, Electronic Arts’ EPS sat at $1.02, which is less than the anticipated number of $1.15.

“This was the strongest second quarter in the history of Electronic Arts, with more players around the world joining and engaging in our leading franchises, new launches and live services,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “Thanks to our incredibly talented teams, we’re excited to deliver more amazing experiences this holiday season, and connect hundreds of millions of players around the world through our EA SPORTS games, Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042 and more.”

Electronic Arts spoke a lot about its biggest games in the report. Apex Legends got a lot of spotlight, as it was revealed that Season’s 9 and 10 brought in the most viewership since Season 1. It was also revealed during the Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2022 earnings report that EA Sports PGA Tour has been delayed from its original release date. If you’re looking for more financial news in the gaming world, Take Two Interactive also released its Q2 2022 earnings report today.