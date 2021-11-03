New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apex Legends Seasons 9 and 10 tout highest player count since Season 1

Apex Legends keeps on winning, boasting its highest active player count since Season 1.
Ozzie Mejia
3

Apex Legends has been going strong for a few years and is fresh off starting up Season 11. However, if EA's Q2 2022 financial reports are any indication, Escape will have a tough act to follow. The financial results indicate that Apex Legends Season 9 and 10 have been a massive success, setting new records for active players not seen since Season 1.

Exact player counts for Respawn Entertainment's battle royale shooter were not issued at the moment of the Q2 2022 financial report's release. Likewise, Wednesday's earnings call did not go into specific numbers for the Apex Legends player count. For now, we can highlight that Apex Legends was also one of the most-watched games on Twitch over the last quarter, racking up over 130 million hours viewed during Season 10. That's a jump of 40 percent from Season 9. The earnings call also noted that EA still expects the mobile version of Apex Legends to release before the end of 2021.

Apex Legends recently jumped into Season 11, subtitled Escape. This season introduced the new Storm Point map, as well as fan favorite character Ash from the Titanfall series. Shacknews recently went hands-on with Escape, taking a peek at the new map and trying out this new character. The full patch notes for Escape, which include some noteworthy buffs for Wattson, can be found over on the Apex Legends website.

We'll have more to say about Apex Legends in the weeks and months ahead. We'll also be on the lookout for the latest regarding Apex Legends Mobile, whenever that releases. For the latest updates, keep it on Shacknews.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

From The Chatty
  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    November 3, 2021 1:13 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Apex Legends Seasons 9 and 10 tout highest player count since Season 1

      November 3, 2021 2:23 PM

      I've seen a few reports that they finally fixed the stuttering? I remember the game had some pretty inconsistent performance, some of it from texture streaming which caused a lot of people to run it at lowest possible texture quality

        November 3, 2021 2:43 PM

        It runs pretty flawless on my PC. It used to have major slow down at the beginning of the round when everyone first drops down. Not the case hardly anymore.

    FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      November 3, 2021 2:26 PM

      I went hard in Season 9 again, rejoined for first time since season 5 I think? sat out Season 10 but might dive back in at start of next season or whatever.

