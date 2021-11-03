Apex Legends Seasons 9 and 10 tout highest player count since Season 1 Apex Legends keeps on winning, boasting its highest active player count since Season 1.

Apex Legends has been going strong for a few years and is fresh off starting up Season 11. However, if EA's Q2 2022 financial reports are any indication, Escape will have a tough act to follow. The financial results indicate that Apex Legends Season 9 and 10 have been a massive success, setting new records for active players not seen since Season 1.

Exact player counts for Respawn Entertainment's battle royale shooter were not issued at the moment of the Q2 2022 financial report's release. Likewise, Wednesday's earnings call did not go into specific numbers for the Apex Legends player count. For now, we can highlight that Apex Legends was also one of the most-watched games on Twitch over the last quarter, racking up over 130 million hours viewed during Season 10. That's a jump of 40 percent from Season 9. The earnings call also noted that EA still expects the mobile version of Apex Legends to release before the end of 2021.

Apex Legends recently jumped into Season 11, subtitled Escape. This season introduced the new Storm Point map, as well as fan favorite character Ash from the Titanfall series. Shacknews recently went hands-on with Escape, taking a peek at the new map and trying out this new character. The full patch notes for Escape, which include some noteworthy buffs for Wattson, can be found over on the Apex Legends website.

We'll have more to say about Apex Legends in the weeks and months ahead. We'll also be on the lookout for the latest regarding Apex Legends Mobile, whenever that releases. For the latest updates, keep it on Shacknews.