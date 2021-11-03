New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Battlefield Portal gameplay video shows off era-bending battles

The idea of Battlefield 1942 and 2042 guns and vehicles coming together in the same match sounded wild, but it looks quite cool in the latest gameplay video.
TJ Denzer
37

When Electronic Arts and DICE did their first official reveal of Battlefield 2042, one of the promised features was Battlefield Portal, which would allow players to combine eras of Battlefield games and their equipment into the same matches. We’re talking M1 Garands with drones and Supermarine Spitfire aircraft against advanced missile targeting systems. It was an outlandish concept, but a new Battlefield Portal gameplay video has it looking intense, chaotic, and, perhaps most importantly, fun.

EA and DICE released a gameplay video showcasing Battlefield Portal on the Battlefield YouTube channel on November 3, 2021. Even back in the first reveals, Battlefield Portal’s announcement looked awesome. It brings six classic maps from across the Battlefield franchise back into play along with equipment and weapons that go with them. In the new gameplay trailer, we saw WW2 bazookas and jeeps going up against 2042 VTOL aircraft and modern desert tanks duking it out on the dunes with B2 bombers overhead, just to name a few. You can watch all the craziness in action below.

Our impressions of the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta back in October 2021 left us with generally positive vibes about where the game is headed, but we haven’t had a chance to truly taste Battlefield Portal yet. That may be changing soon as EA and DICE offer a new 10-hour trial to both EA Play and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

We already knew Battlefield 3, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 1942 content can be mixed and matched in the mode, but the official Battlefield Portal Briefing page also shares that all of the game modes will also be in play and there will be small, medium, and large variations of many of the maps as well. With a Rules Editor allowing for a number of weapon, gear, map, and specialist implementations and restrictions, Battlefield Portal sounds like an incredibly customizable experience.

With early access beginning on November 12 and the official launch coming on November 19, stay tuned for further details as Battlefield 2042 and Battlefield Portal approach this month.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 3, 2021 9:50 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Battlefield Portal gameplay video shows off era-bending battles

    • u sir name legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 3, 2021 8:40 AM

      BF 2042 Portal.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbKJ_S6kqr8

      Oh my.

      • u sir name legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 3, 2021 8:42 AM

        Scripting menus for customization?

        https://imgur.com/a/DWRC046

        That sure looks Star Trek to me! Now I'm kind of getting excited..

      • u sir name legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 3, 2021 8:44 AM

        Moar! https://answers.ea.com/t5/Battlefield-Announcements/Battlefield-Briefing-Welcome-to-Battlefield-Portal/m-p/10916788?cid=71241&ts=1635951805094#M24

        Yeah, sorry, should have all been in one post but I was excited!

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 8:58 AM

          Can you actually do things like adjust how many vehicles are available in the match? From what they're saying and showing there, it just looks like you can only restrict what vehicles are allowed, and alter spawn times (oh gosh, will instant vehicle spawn servers be a massive menace once again?).

          Are the amount of vehicles still all hard coded by DICE for each mode, map, and base / flag? If someone wanted to add +5 additional tanks for each side on a huge map like El Alamein, so it's something more like Aberdeen, could you? Doesn't look like it but idk.

          • u sir name legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 3, 2021 9:03 AM

            That's a great question but I have zero idea at this time. I would hope so, I would love an all tanks battle on El Alamein.

          • kagath legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 3, 2021 9:11 AM

            DICE said straight up you can't have 128 vehicles and that it will still be a limited amount. Shame. I'd like to have tried a heavy vehicle mode.

            • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              November 3, 2021 9:29 AM

              Hard limits are fine to a point, 128 vehicles would probably crash the game and servers. Just think it would be way more interesting if you had some control over the amount of vehicles. Hopefully it's not something where they have the preset default amounts, and you can only reduce the # of vehicles from there.

              • kagath legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                November 3, 2021 9:40 AM

                I was hoping for Jeep or Quad racing. With RPGs of course.

      • Matto357 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 3, 2021 8:57 AM

        No wake island?

        • u sir name legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 9:04 AM

          Whew, I know right? We dodged a bullet!

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 9:27 AM

          There's only a couple of maps from each old game.

          If Portal is successful, they'll hopefully keep adding more. Unless they actually add the Japanese destroyer and coastal def guns (which likely will not happen), plus the torpedo bomber, artillery spotting view feature as well, I have no interest in seeing another neutered return of Wake Island.

          It's never been the same without that mobile spawn and bombardment factor from BF1942.

        • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 3, 2021 11:18 AM

          gonna be quarterly battlepass drops, at last 4 are planned, should add maps and other "classic" battlefield elements in each

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 3, 2021 9:03 AM

        Was expecting something with GlaDOS

      • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 3, 2021 9:05 AM

        man, they make some good trailers i'll give them that.

      • i38warhawk legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 3, 2021 9:14 AM

        Jack's Trailer Breakdown.

        https://youtu.be/Ii0Vp27jQVM

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 3, 2021 9:18 AM

        Annoying there's nothing from BF4 in there :(

        • u sir name legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 9:25 AM

          I wonder if they plan on some map packs or something like that in the future. It would be ironic if Portal becomes the beloved game mode..

      • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 3, 2021 9:23 AM

        Man, Thursday nights are going to be INSANE!!!!

      • enyakk legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 3, 2021 9:33 AM

        I guess I don't even understand what I am to glimpse from that. Like.. they made those games? Or they made HD versions of those maps for the new one? Or I can invade players of the the older games with the new one? That'd be fun!

        • trelain legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 9:34 AM

          I guess they remade those classic maps for the new game.

        • u sir name legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 9:40 AM

          The marketing and information for this game has been abysmal. Having to pull any of this information from a few different sources is just silly, I would have a good long talk with whatever marketing department is responsible for this game's launch however...

          Portal is a game mode that allows you to set up a huge amount of game variables on a handful of classic maps with classic soldiers and loadouts. You can basically pick maps, soldiers, vehicles, weapons, and game conditions to your hearts content and then play it, save it, share it. I am actually looking forward to this a bit more than the base game.

          • trelain legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 3, 2021 9:45 AM

            Yeah like why doesn't the video highlight that? I left the video assuming it was just maps but it's so much more than that. They are underselling themselves.

            • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              November 3, 2021 9:54 AM

              There are glimpses of it in the 1942 maps segment. You see B17s drop some bombs on modern/future tanks. Then a guy in the classic jeep pull out a WW2 era bazooka to fire at an Osprey looking thing.

              But BC2 & BF3 & 2042 vehicles and weaponry are much harder to differentiate for the most part. Helis and guns with attachments that all look the same to me. It's all modern era tech and natural progression from that. With boston dynamics robo dogs mixed in.

      • theWhite legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 3, 2021 9:40 AM

        pretty sad that the only thing that excites me about portal is simply hoping that there will be a way to play some pure battlefield without all the crap they put into 2042. i dont care about any of the wacky bullshit like pistols vs ammo boxes or such nonsense. just 2 teams, with objectives and classic maps. extra points for old class kits and stuff. just give me meat and potatoes plz.

        • u sir name legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 9:45 AM

          I am really hopeful about all this..

          Once loaded, you can manage your server via the Pause Menu, enabling you with the ability to execute the following commands:

          Broadcast Message
          Kick Player
          Ban Player
          Unban Player
          Restart Map
          Next Map
          Take Down Server



          Found a bad egg that’s spoiling the experience for others? You can Kick or Ban them from your server. Your banlist is persistent, and travels with you across Battlefield Portal, so if you’re concerned about them showing up when you load up a new server, please know that they won’t be able to join so long as the Ban is active.

          That's all fantastic and it's FREE.

        • Dr_Cube legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 9:53 AM

          Portal is the only reason I am considering this game. The base game can fuck off with its hero abilities and bots. None of that shit belongs in battlefield.

        • johnshermanhoyt legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 10:02 AM

          I think we will see servers like BF3: PURE and just BF3 stuff on the new engine and I’ll be all about that!

          • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 3, 2021 10:34 AM

            yep it usually solves itself RUSH:VANILLA or CONQUEST:PURE type of server names

      • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 3, 2021 9:50 AM

        Can't wait

      • Fooldozer legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 3, 2021 9:54 AM

        please tell me the bomber is flyable

      • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 3, 2021 10:07 AM

        I can see it now.

        ThomW vs Wendigo mode. BF:BC2 vs 1942 with FF on and explosion damage turned up to 5x.
        Maddog Mode: As many tanks as the server allows on the tiniest map
        Hacksaw Ridge mode: One medic per team, but the medic is invulnerable but no gun.

      • Zoopy_Iscariot legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 3, 2021 10:12 AM

        This seems like it will shatter the community into hundreds of tiny niche servers.

        Now you have to find a community with high active members that has the same game settings that you want specifically.

        • u sir name legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 10:19 AM

          I can only suppose that if Portal takes off as the dominant game mode they might re-direct some efforts towards making it a bit more robust. I know I'm more excited about Portal than the vanilla or BR game modes.

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 10:21 AM

          Yup. That could be a huge issue with all this. The last bunch of BF games have had too many modes splitting everyone up, even after ditching the further premium DLC split in BFV.

          Only a few setups may rise to the top, and could likely be unfun and unbalanced stuff designed to farm the most XP. They have to allow XP and unlocking stuff for the normal game via Portal or the majority of modern gamers who care about that would never use it (as was the case with custom games in previous BFs).

          Finding something specific that you enjoy could be impossible, and creating something yourself might never actually get played with real people, but at least there are bots.

        • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          November 3, 2021 10:24 AM

          If there's a low-grav instagib, it'll be a fucking disaster. :P

          • u sir name legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 3, 2021 10:27 AM

            One can only dream!

          • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 3, 2021 10:33 AM

            that shit was the worst

            • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              November 3, 2021 10:45 AM

              The worst part was that it was practically EVERY FUCKING SERVER.

              • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                reply
                November 3, 2021 11:49 AM

                Yup. And also the only damn thing anyone wanted to play at lan parties.

                • Dravenport legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  November 3, 2021 12:03 PM

                  signing in to this hate subthread for low-grav instagib, it was so predominant in UT as well

                  • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                    reply
                    November 3, 2021 12:14 PM

                    That's really what I'm referring to. UT had a long life in the early days of online multiplayer, but it was almost all in the most dreadful form of instagib low-grav servers. :P

                    • Dravenport legacy 10 years
                      reply
                      November 3, 2021 12:34 PM

                      yea man that shit was cancerous, what was the map called? two towers or something? and it was just two huge buildings in open space or something

                      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                        reply
                        November 3, 2021 12:41 PM

                        Facing Worlds. Loved it

                      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                        reply
                        November 3, 2021 12:57 PM

                        My beef wasn't Facing Worlds - it was that admins would lower the gravity and turn on insta-gib for every map. :P

                        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                          reply
                          November 3, 2021 1:34 PM

                          I loved playing a server where everything was super turbo sped up, and then I would join a normal pub and then everything felt slowed down and I could take my time with shots and still own :)

                        • Dravenport legacy 10 years
                          reply
                          November 3, 2021 1:55 PM

                          Yea i just found that map to be a favourite go to for that setup

          • johnshermanhoyt legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 3, 2021 12:00 PM

            I love estimating parabolic curves in real time

        • prokat legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 2:18 PM

          it was hard enough to keep 32 player rush games populated in previous versions :(

      • razlebol legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 3, 2021 10:13 AM

        No BF4? Probably because there isn't much differences between 3 and 4.

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 3, 2021 10:25 AM

        Have they talked about how they handle balancing the weapons and vehicles? Do the WW1 weapons have stats comparable to the modern weapons, or are the WW1 guys just hopelessly out-gunned? If so, how does the game handle that?

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 10:30 AM

          We have two different tweaks for the weapons. We have that’s the “official” setting that is balanced against the 2042 weapons. Whether it’s a Thompson gun or whatever ttype thing is, right? These can stand against the offering that we have in 2042. And thern we have, we call this “Historical” tweaks. Let’s just say that it wasn’t easier to be an infantry in those days versus what it is today. Our historical tweaks are trying to recapture the feeling of that era. So if you want to create a very symmetrical game mode, you can have the historical tweaks of (BF) 1942 aside the modern tweaks of 2042. But it’s up to you if you want to set the official thing, or if you want the historical setting.

          https://mp1st.com/news/battlefield-portal-to-feature-weapon-balance-settings-historical-and-official

        • u sir name legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 10:32 AM

          I don't believe they have. There is some information in the EA thread..

          Weapons

          In total, there are over 75 Weapons available across the entire experience of Battlefield Portal at launch. Now that you’ve chosen your factions, you’ll have the ability to manage what weapons are available. If both teams are from the same era, you can also make use of our unlink teams function to customize exactly which weapons each team is gaining access to.

          To make things easy, there are filters you can use to refine what’s displayed, and global switches that enable quick deselection for each of the classes of Weapon. Disable all of the Weapons, and players will spawn with melee weapons instead.*

          *Many of Battlefield 2042’s weapons unlock as you progress in rank, with many experiences in Battlefield Portal able to reward you with XP that help you level up, even when you’re not using 2042 Factions. If a player hasn’t unlocked a certain weapon that you’ve selected for use in your mode, you’ll also be required to select at least one default weapon so that new players can spawn with a weapon. All Battlefield Portal Weapons, Gadgets, and Attachments from our classic Battlefield games are otherwise unlocked from the start.

          No information on weapon damage differences, weapon balance is something that terrifies me via DICE, but I'm willing to see how this all works.

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 10:32 AM

          The link he gave above has some info on that https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=40944058#item_40944058

          https://answers.ea.com/t5/image/serverpage/image-id/142907i2140324292009EC9/image-size/original?v=v2&px=-1

          You can adjust various damage modifiers for each team. There's even an option for "classic soldier weapon tuning" though I'm not sure what exactly that does.

          • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 3, 2021 12:14 PM

            Cool. I guess I should have read that, but I'm lazy and this is Shacknews. Thanks for your answer! :D

      • disco sentinel mercury mega
        reply
        November 3, 2021 10:58 AM

        So pumped for this

      • seanisdabomb legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 3, 2021 12:48 PM

        El Alamein!! The crazy sob’s did it!

        • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 2:03 PM

          Just need Tobruk and Gazala and Battleaxe and Aberdeen to round out the north Africa maps

          • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 3, 2021 2:17 PM

            I would take any or all of those over El Alamein. It's pretty empty, and the few flags are so far apart.

            It was always a map with lots of downtime, maybe squad spawning might change things up. More vehicles could help for sure. Great to see Bulge return, tho.

            • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
              reply
              November 3, 2021 2:22 PM

              Bulge was my least favorite of the western front maps. Market garden would have been the one to go with, with Omaha coming a close second

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 3, 2021 11:12 AM

      So they are going to attempt to balance weapons/equipment for this mode in addition to the regular one, or no? Seems like a lot of work.

      • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 3, 2021 12:30 PM

        The hope is that there is enough granularity in the settings that players could balance it themselves.

        But we still just don't know at this point, we don't know how many of the server settings DICE has revealed

    • Danny5225 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 3, 2021 11:36 AM

      Well, crap. I might need to buy this game now. I like the idea of having a bunch of dials people can play with to create unique servers. That sounds like a blast.

    • Dontdrop legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 3, 2021 12:07 PM

      They really just gave up on balancing these maps (games)

      • Dontdrop legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 3, 2021 12:09 PM

        Valparaiso (Rush) was probably one of the best BF maps ever though. Despite all that rocket launcher (or was it a grenade launcher?) spam, it still had really interesting engagement zones

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 3, 2021 12:31 PM

          Carl Gustav launcher, probably? But the artillery spam was worse than anything in BC2. Even after they toned it down.

