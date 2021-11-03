Battlefield Portal gameplay video shows off era-bending battles
The idea of Battlefield 1942 and 2042 guns and vehicles coming together in the same match sounded wild, but it looks quite cool in the latest gameplay video.
When Electronic Arts and DICE did their first official reveal of Battlefield 2042, one of the promised features was Battlefield Portal, which would allow players to combine eras of Battlefield games and their equipment into the same matches. We’re talking M1 Garands with drones and Supermarine Spitfire aircraft against advanced missile targeting systems. It was an outlandish concept, but a new Battlefield Portal gameplay video has it looking intense, chaotic, and, perhaps most importantly, fun.
EA and DICE released a gameplay video showcasing Battlefield Portal on the Battlefield YouTube channel on November 3, 2021. Even back in the first reveals, Battlefield Portal’s announcement looked awesome. It brings six classic maps from across the Battlefield franchise back into play along with equipment and weapons that go with them. In the new gameplay trailer, we saw WW2 bazookas and jeeps going up against 2042 VTOL aircraft and modern desert tanks duking it out on the dunes with B2 bombers overhead, just to name a few. You can watch all the craziness in action below.
Our impressions of the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta back in October 2021 left us with generally positive vibes about where the game is headed, but we haven’t had a chance to truly taste Battlefield Portal yet. That may be changing soon as EA and DICE offer a new 10-hour trial to both EA Play and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.
We already knew Battlefield 3, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 1942 content can be mixed and matched in the mode, but the official Battlefield Portal Briefing page also shares that all of the game modes will also be in play and there will be small, medium, and large variations of many of the maps as well. With a Rules Editor allowing for a number of weapon, gear, map, and specialist implementations and restrictions, Battlefield Portal sounds like an incredibly customizable experience.
With early access beginning on November 12 and the official launch coming on November 19, stay tuned for further details as Battlefield 2042 and Battlefield Portal approach this month.
BF 2042 Portal.
Oh my.
Scripting menus for customization?
https://imgur.com/a/DWRC046
That sure looks Star Trek to me! Now I'm kind of getting excited..
Moar! https://answers.ea.com/t5/Battlefield-Announcements/Battlefield-Briefing-Welcome-to-Battlefield-Portal/m-p/10916788?cid=71241&ts=1635951805094#M24
Yeah, sorry, should have all been in one post but I was excited!
Can you actually do things like adjust how many vehicles are available in the match? From what they're saying and showing there, it just looks like you can only restrict what vehicles are allowed, and alter spawn times (oh gosh, will instant vehicle spawn servers be a massive menace once again?).
Are the amount of vehicles still all hard coded by DICE for each mode, map, and base / flag? If someone wanted to add +5 additional tanks for each side on a huge map like El Alamein, so it's something more like Aberdeen, could you? Doesn't look like it but idk.
Hard limits are fine to a point, 128 vehicles would probably crash the game and servers. Just think it would be way more interesting if you had some control over the amount of vehicles. Hopefully it's not something where they have the preset default amounts, and you can only reduce the # of vehicles from there.
There's only a couple of maps from each old game.
If Portal is successful, they'll hopefully keep adding more. Unless they actually add the Japanese destroyer and coastal def guns (which likely will not happen), plus the torpedo bomber, artillery spotting view feature as well, I have no interest in seeing another neutered return of Wake Island.
It's never been the same without that mobile spawn and bombardment factor from BF1942.
Jack's Trailer Breakdown.
https://youtu.be/Ii0Vp27jQVM
Game appropriate factions / soldiers as well, plus classes (or close facsimiles of classes?). The leaks still made them sound different compared the originals with new unique abilities: https://gamingintel.com/battlefield-2042-portal-classes-leak-bad-company-2-1942-battlefield-3/
The marketing and information for this game has been abysmal. Having to pull any of this information from a few different sources is just silly, I would have a good long talk with whatever marketing department is responsible for this game's launch however...
Portal is a game mode that allows you to set up a huge amount of game variables on a handful of classic maps with classic soldiers and loadouts. You can basically pick maps, soldiers, vehicles, weapons, and game conditions to your hearts content and then play it, save it, share it. I am actually looking forward to this a bit more than the base game.
There are glimpses of it in the 1942 maps segment. You see B17s drop some bombs on modern/future tanks. Then a guy in the classic jeep pull out a WW2 era bazooka to fire at an Osprey looking thing.
But BC2 & BF3 & 2042 vehicles and weaponry are much harder to differentiate for the most part. Helis and guns with attachments that all look the same to me. It's all modern era tech and natural progression from that. With boston dynamics robo dogs mixed in.
pretty sad that the only thing that excites me about portal is simply hoping that there will be a way to play some pure battlefield without all the crap they put into 2042. i dont care about any of the wacky bullshit like pistols vs ammo boxes or such nonsense. just 2 teams, with objectives and classic maps. extra points for old class kits and stuff. just give me meat and potatoes plz.
I am really hopeful about all this..
Once loaded, you can manage your server via the Pause Menu, enabling you with the ability to execute the following commands:
Broadcast Message
Kick Player
Ban Player
Unban Player
Restart Map
Next Map
Take Down Server
Found a bad egg that’s spoiling the experience for others? You can Kick or Ban them from your server. Your banlist is persistent, and travels with you across Battlefield Portal, so if you’re concerned about them showing up when you load up a new server, please know that they won’t be able to join so long as the Ban is active.
That's all fantastic and it's FREE.
I do like tanks
Yup. That could be a huge issue with all this. The last bunch of BF games have had too many modes splitting everyone up, even after ditching the further premium DLC split in BFV.
Only a few setups may rise to the top, and could likely be unfun and unbalanced stuff designed to farm the most XP. They have to allow XP and unlocking stuff for the normal game via Portal or the majority of modern gamers who care about that would never use it (as was the case with custom games in previous BFs).
Finding something specific that you enjoy could be impossible, and creating something yourself might never actually get played with real people, but at least there are bots.
We have two different tweaks for the weapons. We have that’s the “official” setting that is balanced against the 2042 weapons. Whether it’s a Thompson gun or whatever ttype thing is, right? These can stand against the offering that we have in 2042. And thern we have, we call this “Historical” tweaks. Let’s just say that it wasn’t easier to be an infantry in those days versus what it is today. Our historical tweaks are trying to recapture the feeling of that era. So if you want to create a very symmetrical game mode, you can have the historical tweaks of (BF) 1942 aside the modern tweaks of 2042. But it’s up to you if you want to set the official thing, or if you want the historical setting.
https://mp1st.com/news/battlefield-portal-to-feature-weapon-balance-settings-historical-and-official
I don't believe they have. There is some information in the EA thread..
Weapons
In total, there are over 75 Weapons available across the entire experience of Battlefield Portal at launch. Now that you’ve chosen your factions, you’ll have the ability to manage what weapons are available. If both teams are from the same era, you can also make use of our unlink teams function to customize exactly which weapons each team is gaining access to.
To make things easy, there are filters you can use to refine what’s displayed, and global switches that enable quick deselection for each of the classes of Weapon. Disable all of the Weapons, and players will spawn with melee weapons instead.*
*Many of Battlefield 2042’s weapons unlock as you progress in rank, with many experiences in Battlefield Portal able to reward you with XP that help you level up, even when you’re not using 2042 Factions. If a player hasn’t unlocked a certain weapon that you’ve selected for use in your mode, you’ll also be required to select at least one default weapon so that new players can spawn with a weapon. All Battlefield Portal Weapons, Gadgets, and Attachments from our classic Battlefield games are otherwise unlocked from the start.
No information on weapon damage differences, weapon balance is something that terrifies me via DICE, but I'm willing to see how this all works.
The link he gave above has some info on that https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=40944058#item_40944058
https://answers.ea.com/t5/image/serverpage/image-id/142907i2140324292009EC9/image-size/original?v=v2&px=-1
You can adjust various damage modifiers for each team. There's even an option for "classic soldier weapon tuning" though I'm not sure what exactly that does.
