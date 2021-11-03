Battlefield Portal gameplay video shows off era-bending battles The idea of Battlefield 1942 and 2042 guns and vehicles coming together in the same match sounded wild, but it looks quite cool in the latest gameplay video.

When Electronic Arts and DICE did their first official reveal of Battlefield 2042, one of the promised features was Battlefield Portal, which would allow players to combine eras of Battlefield games and their equipment into the same matches. We’re talking M1 Garands with drones and Supermarine Spitfire aircraft against advanced missile targeting systems. It was an outlandish concept, but a new Battlefield Portal gameplay video has it looking intense, chaotic, and, perhaps most importantly, fun.

EA and DICE released a gameplay video showcasing Battlefield Portal on the Battlefield YouTube channel on November 3, 2021. Even back in the first reveals, Battlefield Portal’s announcement looked awesome. It brings six classic maps from across the Battlefield franchise back into play along with equipment and weapons that go with them. In the new gameplay trailer, we saw WW2 bazookas and jeeps going up against 2042 VTOL aircraft and modern desert tanks duking it out on the dunes with B2 bombers overhead, just to name a few. You can watch all the craziness in action below.

Our impressions of the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta back in October 2021 left us with generally positive vibes about where the game is headed, but we haven’t had a chance to truly taste Battlefield Portal yet. That may be changing soon as EA and DICE offer a new 10-hour trial to both EA Play and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

We already knew Battlefield 3, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 1942 content can be mixed and matched in the mode, but the official Battlefield Portal Briefing page also shares that all of the game modes will also be in play and there will be small, medium, and large variations of many of the maps as well. With a Rules Editor allowing for a number of weapon, gear, map, and specialist implementations and restrictions, Battlefield Portal sounds like an incredibly customizable experience.

With early access beginning on November 12 and the official launch coming on November 19, stay tuned for further details as Battlefield 2042 and Battlefield Portal approach this month.