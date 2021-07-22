Battlefield Portal offers classic series content in Battlefield 2042 Relive some of your best Battlefield memories with this all-new mode for Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 sits firmly in the conversation for the most-anticipated games of the year thanks to its impressive scale and player counts. The previously revealed All-Out Warfare mode will offer intense gameplay across both Conquest and Breakthrough sessions. During today’s EA Play event, DICE and Ripple Effect Studio showed off the second of three main modes in Battlefield 2042. Battlefield Portal offers players the chance to experience classic series gameplay, maps, weapons, and more.

Capsian Border, first seen in Battlefield 3, makes a return for Battlefield Portal.

In addition to the seven new maps built for Battlefield 2042’s All-Out Warfare, Battlefield Portal brings along enhanced versions of six classic maps from the previous games, including Battle of the Bulge and El Alamein from Battlefield 1942, Arica Harbor and Valparaiso from Bad Company 2, and Capsian Border and Noshahr Canals from Battlefield 3.

Players will be able to jump into the action and experience these classic maps using time-to-kill (TTK), player movement parameters, and equipment as they were in the original games. Additionally, armies from different games can be pitted against each other. For example, you can load into a session on Capsian Border while playing as the Allies from Battlefield 1942 against the Russian Army from Bad Company 2. This freedom to mix and match various eras of Battlefield is sure to be a hit with longtime series fans.

Fan-favorite map Valparaiso is available for use in Battlefield Portal as well.

Ripple Effect Studios have been working hard on the Battlefield Portal project alongside DICE in Sweden to get it ready for launch this holiday season. The teams also mentioned that the classic maps included as part of Battlefield Portal also have new large-scale variants to accommodate 128-player matches on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC versions of the game.

When Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22, there certainly won’t be a lack of content to work through if you have an affinity for the battlefield games of yore. After seeing those Bad Company 2 medics murder opposing soldiers with shock paddles in the Battlefield Portal trailer, I couldn’t be more hyped myself. Interested parties may also get an early look at Battlefield 2042 when EA launches an Open Beta later in September. Access to the Open Beta for anyone who pre-orders Battlefield 2042.