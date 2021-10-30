Weekend Discussion - October 30, 2021

Happy Saturday! Today is a very special edition of Weekend Discussion because it's my Birthday! Let's jump in.

In Case you Missed It

Lara Croft and Tomb Raider hit a big milestone this week turning 25 and there's plenty of fascinating history between the new and old entries in the series. Check out some great content from David L. Craddock's long read ASCENDANT with details about the Lara Croft origin trilogy from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal.

Square Enix also shared some footage from the canceled game Tomb Raider : Ascension which was going to have more horror game elements and terrifying atmosphere as a new direction for Lara. What do you think?

We've got some special things planned for #TombRaider25 today! 🎂



We kicked off the celebration early with @skankcore's stream last night and things got a bit interesting 🦎 pic.twitter.com/BU6rMC0LXN — Shacknews (@shacknews) October 25, 2021

Gaze upon the chaos of the internet

The world may be on fire with Facebook Meta Memes but it's still Spooky Season. I have got to start off with a deep cut. Does anybody else remember Ray Bradbury's The Halloween Tree? This movie turned me into an emotional mess as a kid and used to air on TV pretty close to Halloween time every year but I haven't come across a ton of folks who remember it at all. This movie got dark but also showed the history of Halloween and influences based on traditions from other cultures.

Here's a clip, if you remember Pip running around with a Jack O ' Lantern containing his soul, let me know in the Chatty at the bottom of the article!

New trailer for The Witcher's 2nd season is here and I'm impressed. I think this show will be around for quite awhile.

I want this rug so bad.

I love alot of the custom controllers SuperLouis64 has made over the years, from programming donkey kong bongos to play Dark Souls, to beating games with a suped up Power Glove. But this one may take the cake.

YALL



My buster sword controller for #FF7R is coming to life. I just finished some motion testing before I go all in on building the controller and my current code is almost perfect. Kid me who pretended to be Cloud would be so proud 😭 pic.twitter.com/DjAI91iqd0 — Spooky Louis 64⚰️ (@SuperLouis_64) October 24, 2021

Speaking of Dark Souls and crazy controller combinations, I wanted to point out a something Steve mentioned here as well about accessibility.

Love the message at the end. This isn’t about proving that if one person can beat the game with one button then everyone can. This is about proving that if accessibility is part of the design accessibility benefits everyone and can help people find their next favourite game. https://t.co/mmMXoiFlL6 — Steve Saylor (@stevesaylor) October 25, 2021

Yeah I'm definitely putting my money down on Arkham Batman. That version of Bruce is savage and destroying multiple villains in one night.

Fortnite continues to make dreams a reality.

anyway here’s chris redfield dancing to cardi b’s up. And honestly… he ate. pic.twitter.com/UOmz56uQkN — Kiara☼ (@aZombieGator) October 24, 2021

A kick option would have been interesting, if only to bully Yharnam residents.

In the very first gameplay trailer for Bloodborne, we saw a "kick" attack that was removed from the game long before we got to play it. It can be restored by uncommenting 2 lines of code. Here it is working again. pic.twitter.com/osK3AMdthk — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 23, 2021

Consider this to be a PSA. And now I'm going to be slightly paranoid about my complete seres DVD boxset of Angel.

Just a reminder that discs are starting to reach the end of their lives, and if you have media you *really* need to start thinking about keeping it safe.



This doesn't just apply to R/RW either -- this also applies to stuff like old disc video games.



Half life is a thing. https://t.co/ohIA776tN3 — 🏳️‍⚧️Machine Queen🏳️‍🌈 (@JoannaBlackhart) October 22, 2021

I'm definitely a mix of 7 and 3 today.

On the scale 1-9 which Michael are you today? pic.twitter.com/tfbTR993KI — Trxp (@DaReal_McCoy) October 11, 2021

I know that Toni Collette from Hereditary's mix-up game from neutral must be crazy.

only fighting game that matters pic.twitter.com/44jodooNHx — 𝙍𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@RiversVEVO) October 22, 2021

A friend told me about this and now I'm definitely tempted to go. If I do, I'll totally write about the experience here!

If you’re in Chicago and you love “The Office” here you go: pic.twitter.com/r3slAZrjZz — Christian Harris (@chrxstianh__) October 18, 2021

Trying to figure out how I never thought of a Gengar pumpkin.

I’ll never be able to top my gengar pumpkin 🎃 🥺 😈 pic.twitter.com/NMwuimrEZ1 — 🦴DΛNNY💀DECΛY☠️ (@Br00TaLDaN) October 26, 2021

Cousin It with dreads had me crying!

Assignment Understood ✔️✔️✔️



But seriously...can we please get a live action Black Addams Family pic.twitter.com/Z2oMU9ZbxS — Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) October 27, 2021

Insert the Paul Rudd Hot Ones meme here. Look at how far they've come.

Not going to give Zuckerberg a ton of page space but this moment was disturbing. Does Mark think this is human behavior?

Nothing says relatable like a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce on your bookshelf. #FacebookConnect pic.twitter.com/etLgPb0jLn — Shacknews (@shacknews) October 28, 2021

The way this sound used to wake up the entire house while I was just trying to watch James and The Giant Peach in peace.

This image represents the loudest sound ever recorded by human beings. pic.twitter.com/U4bqV9HANK — Todd Vaziri (@tvaziri) October 27, 2021

So much Zelda.

Generations of Ocarina of Time pic.twitter.com/NArvREGOvQ — Rebecca Stone 🎃 (@forestminish) October 26, 2021

A beautiful home with it's own Slasher? Sign me up.

looking through pictures of a house listed near me on zillow and… pic.twitter.com/vm6L19fQCC — 𝐵𝓇𝒾 (𝒯𝒶𝓎𝓁𝑜𝓇’𝓈 𝒱𝑒𝓇𝓈𝒾𝑜𝓃) (@brihindthescene) October 28, 2021

Yeah they totally killed this performance on Dancing with the Stars. If you haven't seen Jordan Peele's Us, give it a watch this Spooky Season.

omg iman shumpert just got a 40/40 on dancing with the stars. he's incredible. pic.twitter.com/iA8uu8Wrda — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) October 26, 2021

Maybe Michael Myers just needed a hug this entire time. The Shape has feelings too.

me ignoring the bad in someone pic.twitter.com/uUQy4CYdkE — elena gail chavira (@elenagchavira) October 22, 2021

Weekend Vibes

Today is my birthday! So you know I have to choose some solid tracks I'm vibing out to this weekend.

Papoose droppin new ish in 2021 and a Weezy collab? Christmas came early.

There was another vid I had to include because the freshness here was just too good not to include. Enjoy.

Loose Ones

Well this has been a special Birthday edition of Weekend Discussion. I'm off to play House of Ashes from my hotel room. See you next week!