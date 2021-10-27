Sony's State of Play gives us a glimpse at Little Devil Inside gameplay We all got quite the sneak peek at Little Devil Inside during today's Sony State of Play.

Today during Sony's latest State of Play we got a glimpse at a number of third party titles that will be coming to the PS4 and PS5 in the next year. Among them was the highly anticipated Little Devil Inside. This game made its mark during its highly-successful Kickstarter campaign (that included a Wii-U port stretch goal) and today we finally got a glimpse at what players can expect from the game.

Players will take on the role of a young man named Billy as he goes around doing jobs for people. Today’s trailer showed Billy doing a myriad of jobs including going to a mansion to get a package to deliver, but then getting kicked into a half-empty swimming pool and being forced to fight some tentacles. As Billy explores the world around him he’ll also do things like camp, cook up food, fish, and other such tasks in order to survive. At one point in today’s trailer he gets caught up in a snow blizzard and has to try and save his donkey companion from getting stuck in the snow.

The world of Little Devil Inside looks massive and has a very detailed overworld that provides an interesting contrast to the game's very cartoonish characters. There was a lot to take in, so I strongly recommend checking out the trailer above to catch all the details.

Little Devil Inside doesn’t have a solid release date just yet, but it looks like the game will be coming to the PS4, PS5 and, possibly, the Wii-U in 2022. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date as we learn more about this charming-looking action adventure title.