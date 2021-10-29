Shack Chat: What game will you be playing to celebrate Halloween this weekend?

Halloween falls on a weekend this year, which means you get to play spooky video games all weekend long. As we look forward to this big video game session, we began thinking about the game we most want to play during the spooky holiday. So let’s chat about that!

Question: What game will you be playing to celebrate Halloween this weekend?

Team Fortress 2 - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Scream Editor

Chatty, you're with me on this. If you're reading this, you know you want in on this annual tradition. The game that needs no introduction does Halloween right every year, even if Valve has long since stopped being into it themselves. Whether it's one of the newer community maps or the old staples, there's nothing like blowing each other up with pumpkins or doing the Thriller dance with Merasmus. Get in on Scream Fortress today!

Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology - Donovan Erskine,

This weekend, several of my friends and I will be hopping into our Discord to play some scary games in honor of Halloween. We’re currently planning on making our way through a couple of Supermassive Games’ interactive horror adventures. One friend will stream Until Dawn, with all of us giving input on decisions made throughout the game. I’ll be streaming the recently released Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, doing the same.

We love having watch parties over Discord, and playing through these cinematic horror games will be an excellent way to get into the Halloween spirit.

Back 4 Blood - Blake Morse

As someone who was a big fan of the Left 4 Dead franchise I have been thoroughly enjoying my time with Back 4 Blood. I know it’s not everyone’s cup of tea necessarily, but I’ve personally found getting back to doing some team-based survival FPS-ing to be quite a good time. I’ll definitely be blasting some zombies to smithereens with the homies this weekend to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.

Returnal - David L. Craddock, Long Reads Editor

Returnal is not only one of my favorite games of the year, it’s perfect for Halloween. The haunting atmosphere, Giger-like architecture, and intensity of every encounter, knowing one mistake means starting back at my ship, sounds like my ideal Halloween weekend experience.

Sea of Thieves - Sam Chandler, Spooky pirates

Any reason to play Sea of Thieves is a good enough reason to me. Right now, there is a community event occurring that focuses on defeating skeletons. If the community can shatter 150,000,000 skeletons then we get a neat spider figurehead. It’d be pretty cool to get in and help achieve that target. Plus, there are some Emissary rewards that have my name on ‘em. Oh, and there could be a bit of Hunt: Showdown happening on Halloween. Spooky time is a good time.

Hitman 3 - Bill Lavoy, Silent Assassin

I’m diving back into Hitman 3 this weekend to celebrate Halloween. IO Interactive just released their roadmap for Season of Wrath and, on top of several cool pieces of gear coming to the game that I’m eager to get my hands on, there’s the Orson’s Nightmare Halloween event. This event will take place in Hawke’s Bay, a location that I think is quite underrated. It’s small, but it’s well done and has a creepy atmosphere. So, yeah… Hitman 3 for me.

Bloodborne - Dennis White, Social Media/Community Manager

I’ve been long overdue for a return to Yharnam. There are a few games that snuck up enough to steal my attention for a while including that beautiful Demon Souls in 60 FPS. But nothing hits like that gothic atmosphere and cosmic terror in Bloodborne. I look forward to starting a new build and diving back into that world with a trick build or something low level just to up the tension and fear factor in NG+ encounters. What a way to end my birthday weekend right?

Those are the games we’re going to be playing over Halloween (and probably some other ones). How about you? What is your go-to spooky Halloween game or what in-game event do you most look forward to playing around this time? Let us know in the Chatty thread below!