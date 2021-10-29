New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

The most meta Meta reaction memes from Facebook Connect

Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook was changing its name to Meta, and the internet had a lot to say.
Donovan Erskine
1

There’s nothing like a good meme zeitgeist; an event or person that just becomes the subject of endless memes as the internet bands together for some hearty laughs. That’s exactly what happened this week when Facebook- erm, sorry, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company known as Facebook would be changing its name to Meta. The absolute memeability of everything Zuckerberg does, combined with the internet’s shared disdain for Facebook gave way to some incredible reactions to yesterday’s news.

Meta's spokesperson weighs in

Thank you for that excellent breakdown, Blaire.

Connecting with people in the Metaverse

Can't wait for Facebook/Meta to moderate 3-5% of the harmful content and misinformation on its platform!

Facebook's actual rebrand

I wouldn't mind a Spirit takeover.

Fixing the horribly toxic platform vs Changing your name

Nice going, Zuck...

The Matrix is now based on true events

Even the Matrix social media account got in on the fun.

Let's talk about that logo...

It certainly leaves a bit to be desired.

Infiniti tattoos

Your tattoos are no retroactively cursed.

BBQ sauce bookend

This is definitely normal behavior.

Oh, that's what he can use the sauce for!

You know the rules

If we had to see it, then so do you...

Where it all started

It all goes back to Harvard.

F*ck (the) Meta

Something that fighting game players and zuck haters can agree on.

Meta being held accountable for Facebook's actions

Who could have done this?

Meta World Peace was cooler

Suddenly, Meta World Peace doesn't sound like that lame of a name change.

Facebook is the new Andy

Be real, you're still going to call them Facebook.

Getting Meta with memes

Well done, folks.

The reactions to Facebook's rebranding as Meta were certainly something to behold. We're curious, what's your take on the entire scenario? Let us know in the Chatty thread below.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola