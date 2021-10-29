The most meta Meta reaction memes from Facebook Connect

There’s nothing like a good meme zeitgeist; an event or person that just becomes the subject of endless memes as the internet bands together for some hearty laughs. That’s exactly what happened this week when Facebook- erm, sorry, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company known as Facebook would be changing its name to Meta. The absolute memeability of everything Zuckerberg does, combined with the internet’s shared disdain for Facebook gave way to some incredible reactions to yesterday’s news.

Meta's spokesperson weighs in

Spokesperson for Meta explains the metaverse pic.twitter.com/jICYQXZ22s — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) October 29, 2021

Thank you for that excellent breakdown, Blaire.

Connecting with people in the Metaverse

Nobody asked for this new Facebook feature pic.twitter.com/18pHZUX3Ej — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 28, 2021

Can't wait for Facebook/Meta to moderate 3-5% of the harmful content and misinformation on its platform!

Facebook's actual rebrand

I wouldn't mind a Spirit takeover.

Fixing the horribly toxic platform vs Changing your name

Mark Zuckerberg got innovative idea how to deal Facebook via #Meta 😹😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/ne04sgqNwD — Pritam Sooryavanshi (@Impritam67) October 29, 2021

Nice going, Zuck...

The Matrix is now based on true events

Even the Matrix social media account got in on the fun.

Let's talk about that logo...

It certainly leaves a bit to be desired.

Infiniti tattoos

Your tattoos are no retroactively cursed.

BBQ sauce bookend

Nothing says relatable like a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce on your bookshelf. #FacebookConnect pic.twitter.com/etLgPb0jLn — Shacknews (@shacknews) October 28, 2021

This is definitely normal behavior.

i don't know why i made this pic.twitter.com/jZ2AIn334Z — Andrew Goldfarb (@garfep) October 28, 2021

Oh, that's what he can use the sauce for!

You know the rules

*FACEBOOK CHANGES NAME TO META BOIS pic.twitter.com/wCAToAHd7U — Kenny Lay (Parody) (@EnronChairman) October 28, 2021

If we had to see it, then so do you...

Where it all started

Society if Mark Zuckerberg got a girlfriend in college, thus never resorting to objectifying women via a hot or not algorithm pic.twitter.com/lD8WvRrDbe — TJ_Davis (@Ttown316) October 28, 2021

It all goes back to Harvard.

F*ck (the) Meta

Something that fighting game players and zuck haters can agree on.

Meta being held accountable for Facebook's actions

“meta” when they’re called into court to answer for facebook influencing elections pic.twitter.com/S4qEVWKSwn — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) October 28, 2021

Who could have done this?

Meta World Peace was cooler

meta world peace vs. meta world war pic.twitter.com/2TZ6Ib3JXq — Jordan Evans (@jrdnvns) October 28, 2021

Suddenly, Meta World Peace doesn't sound like that lame of a name change.

Facebook is the new Andy

Be real, you're still going to call them Facebook.

Getting Meta with memes

This would have been way more meta pic.twitter.com/qeNg8YZhvm — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) October 28, 2021

Well done, folks.

The reactions to Facebook's rebranding as Meta were certainly something to behold. We're curious, what's your take on the entire scenario? Let us know in the Chatty thread below.