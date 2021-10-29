The most meta Meta reaction memes from Facebook Connect

There’s nothing like a good meme zeitgeist; an event or person that just becomes the subject of endless memes as the internet bands together for some hearty laughs. That’s exactly what happened this week when Facebook- erm, sorry, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company known as Facebook would be changing its name to Meta. The absolute memeability of everything Zuckerberg does, combined with the internet’s shared disdain for Facebook gave way to some incredible reactions to yesterday’s news.
Meta's spokesperson weighs in
Spokesperson for Meta explains the metaverse pic.twitter.com/jICYQXZ22s— blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) October 29, 2021
Thank you for that excellent breakdown, Blaire.
Connecting with people in the Metaverse
Nobody asked for this new Facebook feature pic.twitter.com/18pHZUX3Ej— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 28, 2021
Can't wait for Facebook/Meta to moderate 3-5% of the harmful content and misinformation on its platform!
Facebook's actual rebrand
You know what? I am starting to warm up to this Facebook rebranding. $FB $MVRS $FBQ #FacebookConnect pic.twitter.com/FhgV4zmAEj— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) October 28, 2021
I wouldn't mind a Spirit takeover.
Fixing the horribly toxic platform vs Changing your name
Mark Zuckerberg got innovative idea how to deal Facebook via #Meta 😹😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/ne04sgqNwD— Pritam Sooryavanshi (@Impritam67) October 29, 2021
Nice going, Zuck...
The Matrix is now based on true events
#Meta pic.twitter.com/xzX9mMLUtF— The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) October 29, 2021
Even the Matrix social media account got in on the fun.
Let's talk about that logo...
October 28, 2021
Forbidden pretzel? pic.twitter.com/8EHDDa9cwG— Ben Lang (@benz145) October 29, 2021
It certainly leaves a bit to be desired.
Infiniti tattoos
Your tattoos are no retroactively cursed.
BBQ sauce bookend
Nothing says relatable like a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce on your bookshelf. #FacebookConnect pic.twitter.com/etLgPb0jLn— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 28, 2021
This is definitely normal behavior.
i don't know why i made this pic.twitter.com/jZ2AIn334Z— Andrew Goldfarb (@garfep) October 28, 2021
Oh, that's what he can use the sauce for!
You know the rules
*FACEBOOK CHANGES NAME TO META BOIS pic.twitter.com/wCAToAHd7U— Kenny Lay (Parody) (@EnronChairman) October 28, 2021
If we had to see it, then so do you...
Where it all started
Society if Mark Zuckerberg got a girlfriend in college, thus never resorting to objectifying women via a hot or not algorithm pic.twitter.com/lD8WvRrDbe— TJ_Davis (@Ttown316) October 28, 2021
It all goes back to Harvard.
F*ck (the) Meta
https://t.co/8kIQBy3z71 pic.twitter.com/AbDe25jxgq— 💀TJ Denzer is a fluffy skeleton💀 (@JohnnyChugs) October 28, 2021
Something that fighting game players and zuck haters can agree on.
Meta being held accountable for Facebook's actions
“meta” when they’re called into court to answer for facebook influencing elections pic.twitter.com/S4qEVWKSwn— first-mate prance (@bocxtop) October 28, 2021
Who could have done this?
Meta World Peace was cooler
meta world peace vs. meta world war pic.twitter.com/2TZ6Ib3JXq— Jordan Evans (@jrdnvns) October 28, 2021
Suddenly, Meta World Peace doesn't sound like that lame of a name change.
Facebook is the new Andy
Zuckerberg: Into the Metaverse #Metaverse #META pic.twitter.com/AYLSxIV0sf— Facebook Ads Guy (@FacebookAdsGuy) October 28, 2021
Be real, you're still going to call them Facebook.
Getting Meta with memes
Aaaaah, now I understand. #META pic.twitter.com/VILaWu8AoV— Axel Bruns (@snurb_dot_info) October 29, 2021
Facebook announces new corporate rebranding. #Meta #Facebook pic.twitter.com/bhkI9xtIFq— Casey Sullivan (@DrakoTrogdor) October 28, 2021
Facebook changes name to Meta.#WhatsApp #MarkZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/oRo6PpAQjZ— KIJANA WA MOI™ (@katoto_ka_moi) October 28, 2021
This would have been way more meta pic.twitter.com/qeNg8YZhvm— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) October 28, 2021
Well done, folks.
The reactions to Facebook's rebranding as Meta were certainly something to behold. We're curious, what's your take on the entire scenario? Let us know in the Chatty thread below.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, The most meta Meta reaction memes from Facebook Connect