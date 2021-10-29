New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Best faceoff ratings - NHL 22

Here are the players with the best faceoff ratings in NHL 22.
Bill Lavoy
When you’re building a team in NHL 22, you need players that can reliably win a faceoff. This is true in Hockey Ultimate Team and in Franchise mode. Being able to win an offensive-zone draw on the power-play, or a defensive-zone draw while protecting the lead, is crucial. This guide will outline the players with the best faceoff ratings in NHL 22.

Below, you’ll find the 10 best faceoff ratings in NHL 22:

  • Patrice Bergeron: 95
  • Ryan O’Reilly: 94
  • Jonathan Toews: 92
  • Jordan Staal: 91
  • Claude Giroux: 90
  • Luke Glendening: 90
  • Anze Kopitar: 89
  • Sean Couturier: 89
  • Ryan Kesler: 89
  • Bo Horvat: 88

Once you get below the best faceoff ratings listed above, it gets significantly more crowded. There are quite a few players who are rated 85 and above for faceoffs, so focus on someone on the list above if you feel their overall skills can keep up with the vision you have for your team. Just remember that, if you aren’t simulating, there is some skill required on your part to ensure you’re winning the draws.

The good news is, there are actually a few players who have great faceoff ratings but don’t have high overall ratings, meaning you can acquire them in your Franchise mode for cheap, or buy them in Hockey Ultimate Team without breaking the bank. Someone like Nazem Kadri can give you an 85-faceoff rating and an 85 overall, although expect him to get suspended for some reason during the playoffs.

Now that you know who you should target for the faceoff circle, be sure to visit our NHL 22 topic page. You can read my review of NHL 22, and you can browse through other guides on your journey to becoming an NHL legend.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

