Facebook kills Oculus VR brand once and for all with Meta rebranding Facebook wasn't the only thing that got a new name today. It looks like Oculus VR will be going Meta as well.

The cat is finally out of the bag, folks. The company formerly known as Facebook shall henceforth be known as “Meta”. But the company’s name change-ups don’t stop there as it appears that the social media giant will also be rebranding its Oculus and Oculus Quest VR headsets as Meta Quest.

38/ RIP "Oculus"@boztank says they're "retiring the name" of Oculus & the Oculus Quest will rebrand as Meta Quest.

Facebook Reality Labs will now be known at Reality Labs & eventually to Reality Labs Research

Facebook Portal will become Meta Portal.https://t.co/pGIfzcNvul pic.twitter.com/KgAsPR5BMB — Kent Bye VoicesOfVR (@kentbye) October 28, 2021

The move from Oculus to Meta Quest comes as part of an overall larger rebranding for Facebook, which is trying to move away from being thought of as just a social media company. While Mark Zuckerberg revealed Meta to the world during a livestream earlier today, the news of Oculus becoming Meta Quest actually came from a Facebook post made by the company’s VP of AR/VR Andrew “Boz” Bosworth.

“VR will be the most immersive way for people to access the metaverse and as we look toward our goal of bringing 1B people into VR, we want to make it clear that Quest is a Meta product. For this reason, we’re simplifying our brand architecture and shifting away from the Oculus brand. Starting in early 2022, you’ll start to see the shift from Oculus Quest from Facebook to Meta Quest and Oculus App to Meta Quest App over time."

"We all have a strong attachment to the Oculus brand, and this was a very difficult decision to make. While we’re retiring the name, I can assure you that the original Oculus vision remains deeply embedded in how Meta will continue to drive mass adoption for VR today.” When asked what he though about the name change Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey had the following to say about the death of the Oculus brand:

Heroes never die. — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) October 28, 2021

Along with the new Meta Quest other aspects of Facebook’s VR/AR divisions will be getting a rebrand as well. Facebook Reality Labs is going to become Reality Labs and that will eventually be rebranded to Reality Labs Research. Facebook Portal is also set to become Meta Portal. We should start seeing Meta Quest in 2022, but there’s no timeline given for any of the other rebranding efforts at this time. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date as more details become available. In the meantime there's plenty of Meta news to process from today's Facebook Connect event.