Facebook kills Oculus VR brand once and for all with Meta rebranding
Facebook wasn't the only thing that got a new name today. It looks like Oculus VR will be going Meta as well.
The cat is finally out of the bag, folks. The company formerly known as Facebook shall henceforth be known as “Meta”. But the company’s name change-ups don’t stop there as it appears that the social media giant will also be rebranding its Oculus and Oculus Quest VR headsets as Meta Quest.
38/ RIP "Oculus"@boztank says they're "retiring the name" of Oculus & the Oculus Quest will rebrand as Meta Quest.— Kent Bye VoicesOfVR (@kentbye) October 28, 2021
Facebook Reality Labs will now be known at Reality Labs & eventually to Reality Labs Research
Facebook Portal will become Meta Portal.https://t.co/pGIfzcNvul pic.twitter.com/KgAsPR5BMB
The move from Oculus to Meta Quest comes as part of an overall larger rebranding for Facebook, which is trying to move away from being thought of as just a social media company. While Mark Zuckerberg revealed Meta to the world during a livestream earlier today, the news of Oculus becoming Meta Quest actually came from a Facebook post made by the company’s VP of AR/VR Andrew “Boz” Bosworth.
Heroes never die.— Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) October 28, 2021
Along with the new Meta Quest other aspects of Facebook’s VR/AR divisions will be getting a rebrand as well. Facebook Reality Labs is going to become Reality Labs and that will eventually be rebranded to Reality Labs Research. Facebook Portal is also set to become Meta Portal. We should start seeing Meta Quest in 2022, but there’s no timeline given for any of the other rebranding efforts at this time. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date as more details become available. In the meantime there's plenty of Meta news to process from today's Facebook Connect event.
