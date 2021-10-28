New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Facebook kills Oculus VR brand once and for all with Meta rebranding

Facebook wasn't the only thing that got a new name today. It looks like Oculus VR will be going Meta as well.

Blake Morse
1

The cat is finally out of the bag, folks. The company formerly known as Facebook shall henceforth be known as “Meta”. But the company’s name change-ups don’t stop there as it appears that the social media giant will also be rebranding its Oculus and Oculus Quest VR headsets as Meta Quest.

The move from Oculus to Meta Quest comes as part of an overall larger rebranding for Facebook, which is trying to move away from being thought of as just a social media company. While Mark Zuckerberg revealed Meta to the world during a livestream earlier today, the news of Oculus becoming Meta Quest actually came from a Facebook post made by the company’s VP of AR/VR Andrew “Boz” Bosworth.

Along with the new Meta Quest other aspects of Facebook’s VR/AR divisions will be getting a rebrand as well. Facebook Reality Labs is going to become Reality Labs and that will eventually be rebranded to Reality Labs Research. Facebook Portal is also set to become Meta Portal. We should start seeing Meta Quest in 2022, but there’s no timeline given for any of the other rebranding efforts at this time. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date as more details become available. In the meantime there's plenty of Meta news to process from today's Facebook Connect event.

Reviews Editor

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

