Evening Reading - September 15, 2021

- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania hands-on preview: Polished monkey
- WarioWare: Get It Together review: Some assembly required
- Deathloop review: A vicious cycle
- Solar Ash preview: Stunningly mysterious
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of September 13, 2021
- SEC Chair Gary Gensler defends GameStop (GME) investors' rights to use Reddit for short squeeze
- Nintendo (NTDOY) completes $864 million share buyback
- Xbox Game Pass' late September additions include Subnautica: Below Zero
- Battlefield 2042 delayed to November release date
- Steam Deck dev kits are shipping out to select developers now
Your daily dose of sudoku
Did you know Simon is pretty good at guitar and singing? Sometimes the creative side of the brain helps the logic side.
Matt Damon gives his thoughts on some of his performances
I absolutely loved The Martian. I made sure to read the book ahead of watching it too. Such a great story.
Line your brain with eyes
Open your mind... pic.twitter.com/nytAHjoZlt— Wipor (@Wipor_mont) April 15, 2021
This is some Lovecraft goodness right here.
This is a pretty great meme
frasier looking at black reef pic.twitter.com/EO6TV0Ln4y— frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 14, 2021
How good is Deathloop? Have you managed to play it yet? Definitely a GOTY contender.
February is looking bulky
I have also been delayed to February.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) September 14, 2021
February is the new November for Video Games.
Who else is delaying themselves until next year?
Long live Chatty
Ok, fine. https://t.co/o3AzKW81Bd— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) September 16, 2021
Not everything needs to go to Discord.
This would win a short film award
September 14, 2021
Gotta love seeing business men kicking soccer balls while wearing business shoes.
Autopilot isn't always on-point
Damn! pic.twitter.com/4Fr828loCQ— Taylor Ogan (@TaylorOgan) September 15, 2021
Always pay attention when operating heavy machinery.
Trudeau has had enough
Interesting watching how this story is reported by Canadian media who, due to understandable conventions around language, aren't printing that he said this to someone who just called his wife a whore. https://t.co/F7WFlwlPgk— Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) September 14, 2021
Have you had your vaccine shot yet?
