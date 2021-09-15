Evening Reading - September 15, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Did you know Simon is pretty good at guitar and singing? Sometimes the creative side of the brain helps the logic side.

Matt Damon gives his thoughts on some of his performances

I absolutely loved The Martian. I made sure to read the book ahead of watching it too. Such a great story.

Line your brain with eyes

This is some Lovecraft goodness right here.

This is a pretty great meme

frasier looking at black reef pic.twitter.com/EO6TV0Ln4y — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 14, 2021

How good is Deathloop? Have you managed to play it yet? Definitely a GOTY contender.

February is looking bulky

I have also been delayed to February.



February is the new November for Video Games. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) September 14, 2021

Who else is delaying themselves until next year?

Long live Chatty

Not everything needs to go to Discord.

This would win a short film award

Gotta love seeing business men kicking soccer balls while wearing business shoes.

Autopilot isn't always on-point

Always pay attention when operating heavy machinery.

Trudeau has had enough

Interesting watching how this story is reported by Canadian media who, due to understandable conventions around language, aren't printing that he said this to someone who just called his wife a whore. https://t.co/F7WFlwlPgk — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) September 14, 2021

Have you had your vaccine shot yet?

