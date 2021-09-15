New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 15, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Did you know Simon is pretty good at guitar and singing? Sometimes the creative side of the brain helps the logic side.

Matt Damon gives his thoughts on some of his performances

I absolutely loved The Martian. I made sure to read the book ahead of watching it too. Such a great story.

Line your brain with eyes

This is some Lovecraft goodness right here.

This is a pretty great meme

How good is Deathloop? Have you managed to play it yet? Definitely a GOTY contender.

February is looking bulky

Who else is delaying themselves until next year?

Long live Chatty

Not everything needs to go to Discord.

This would win a short film award

Gotta love seeing business men kicking soccer balls while wearing business shoes.

Autopilot isn't always on-point

Always pay attention when operating heavy machinery.

Trudeau has had enough

Have you had your vaccine shot yet?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's Wednesday night, so here's a photo of Wednesday! This is one of my favorites. She loves sitting on this cushion and looking out the window.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

