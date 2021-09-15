New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Nintendo (NTDOY) completes $864 million share buyback

Nintendo informs shareholders that it has completed its acquisition of a large sum of its own shares.
Donovan Erskine
1

Over the past few years, Nintendo has continued to be one of the most interesting companies to follow in the gaming world. From the massively successful launch of the Switch, to how many people turned to the hybrid console for entertainment during the pandemic, Nintendo’s (NTDOY) stock has been fascinating to keep track of. Now, Nintendo has announced that it has completed a $864 million share buyback.

Nintendo informed shareholders of its successful share buyback in a release posted to the company’s investor relations page on September 15, 2021. There, they break down the timeline of the acquisition and share specific numbers surrounding the purchase.

Nintendo bought back 422,300 common shares for the total price of 23,100,078,995 yen. The acquisition was made between September 1 and September 14, 2021, through the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Nintendo (NTDOY) also announced that it will cancel 1,800,000 of its common shares. That move is scheduled to be executed on September 16, 2021.

There’s a number of reasons why Nintendo may have been motivated to buy back such a large sum of its stock. Earlier this month, we speculated that the company’s August share buyback was a result of poor stock performance following the announcement of the Switch OLED model. Stick to our Nintendo topic page as we continue to follow the company’s business in the future.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola