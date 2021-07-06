New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Nintendo Switch OLED model announced, coming in October 2021

Nintendo has finally revealed the newest addition to the Switch line-up, featuring a 7-inch OLED screen, 64GBs internal storage, and more.
TJ Denzer
127

After so many rumors across a long period of time, Nintendo has finally revealed what’s coming next with the Nintendo Switch line-up. A new version of the Switch has been announced - the Nintendo Switch OLED model - and this time it features a number of upgrades over its predecessors, including a larger, higher quality screen featuring OLED technology, increased built-in storage space, improved sound, and more. What’s more, it’s coming in early October 2021.

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch OLED model on the morning of July 6, 2021 via the Nintendo Twitter account with a trailer and information page to accompany. The new system will feature multiple upgrades over previous models of the system with a seeming focus on the portable aspect. Most notably, the OLED model will feature a 7-inch titular OLED screen, which should provide better clarity and picture in handheld mode. The system will also feature 64GBs of built-in storage in comparison to the 32GBs on the original Switch and Switch Lite. The Nintendo Switch OLED model is also said to feature better sound capabilities and a sturdier stand for tabletop play. The new model will available on October 8, 2021.

Despite the improvements, it looks like the Nintendo Switch OLED model isn’t getting much in the way of performance upgrades. According to technical specs, the console will still be running on the same custom NVIDIA Tegra processor for its GPU and CPU. That will keep the resolution at about the same values, allowing for 1080p in docked mode and 720p in portable mode. This may come as a disappointment to those who were hoping for a stronger and more capable machine, such as one with 4K support that appeared in plenty of rumors since 2020.

A look at the specs shows a few upgrades that will directly benefit storage and portable mode, but the Nintendo Switch OLED model doesn't seem to feature much for performance upgrades at this time.
A look at the specs shows a few upgrades that will directly benefit storage and portable mode, but the Nintendo Switch OLED model doesn't seem to feature much for performance upgrades at this time.

Even so, those who would like to see an even better portable Nintendo Switch can look forward to the OLED model when it launches this coming October. Stay tuned for further details and updates on the system as we get closer to launch, such as pre-order dates, further details, and the like.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    July 6, 2021 7:15 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Nintendo Switch OLED model announced, coming in October 2021

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 6, 2021 6:03 AM

      Switch Pro announced, out Oct 8
      https://mobile.twitter.com/Nibellion/status/1412396053157007374?s=19

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:04 AM

        https://mobile.twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1412396253720289284

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:20 AM

          YES!!! I assume we'll get a bit more detail closer to release. But, for the most part I'm excited about this just for the better screen, and I assume better system performance. We'll find out about all the extra stuff in the coming months I'm sure.

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:08 AM

        So, basically just a better/bigger screen and no mention of improved performance? Disappointing. I like the color scheme though.

        • mojoald mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:14 AM

          No way it’s not a newer/faster SOC.

          Wonder what the screen resolution is… going from 6.2”->7” and keeping 720p is gonna be painful. Hopefully it’s 1080p.

          • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 6:20 AM

            The official site still shows 1080p/60fps so looks like we're waiting until next year for a Switch 2/Pro with better internals.

            • mojoald mercury ultra mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 6:23 AM

              Where you seeing that?

              Only think I see is “Dock your system to enjoy HD gaming on your TV” which would imply it’s 1080p when docked I guess?

              • ryuuseki legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                July 6, 2021 6:24 AM

                It’s probably the same or very similar soc as the switch lite.

          • daggot legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 6:34 AM

            https://www.nintendo.com/switch/tech-specs/

            Confirmed :(

            Multi-touch capacitive touch screen / 7.0 inch OLED screen / 1280x720
            Up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode
            Up to 720p via built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld modes

            That's rather disappointing. So, this may suggest we're 2 years out from the spec bump we were expecting. I guess it's possible Nvidia may come out and talk about some of the additional tweaks to the Tegra chip. I'm sure they've done a bit more work to squeeze more battery life out of it.

      • mojoald mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:09 AM

        https://www.polygon.com/22166494/nintendo-switch-pro-4k-release-date-price-specs

      • qwpeoriu legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:09 AM

        wow, this is way earlier than i was expecting. can't wait to not be able to buy one!

      • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:13 AM

        If this is the Switch Pro then I am disappoint.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:16 AM

          Tbf, Nintendo doesn't call it Pro

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:24 AM

          This is pretty much right where all the rumors were putting the Switch Pro at.

          • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 6:24 AM

            I just want more power, but I guess maybe that's there but not mentioned.

            • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 6:27 AM

              Full specs are not there yet, but if this is only a $50 bump up, don't hold your breath at more CPU behind it.

      • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:15 AM

        oled screen and a ethernet port. Wow!

        • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:17 AM

          I mean, you'd have to see the screen in person to find out but I'm sure it looks stunning. If anyone built expectations of a performance upgrade based on rumours, that's on them.

          • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 6:22 AM

            You can plug a switch into an OLED right now. its fine, but its no HDR and it's 720p with no AA blown up

        • Don Koharski legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 12:00 PM

          My OG PS Vita has an OLED screen. It’s absolutely gorgeous. I can only imagine what the Switch will look like in handheld mode.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:17 AM

        Interesting how in 2021 Ethernet is considered an upgrade.

        I mean I agree, it’s an upgrade, just kinda surprised that they’d do it.

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:36 AM

          This is Nintendo we're talking about.

          • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 6:39 AM

            Now you've got less latency for all those MP games you can't play because theres no friends list

            • daggot legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 6:41 AM

              If it means faster downloads of games, then it's worth it.

              It doesn't.

        • soapland legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 11:52 AM

          Because other than the screen, there is quite literally nothing new to brag about

      • MacemanInTW legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:17 AM

        Meh. Slightly bigger screen, still too small and cramped for my big handed blind ass to use handheld.

        Unless it's got a spec bump it's worthless to me

      • mojoald mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:19 AM

        It’s up on their site but no specs:

        https://www.nintendo.com/switch/oled-model/

      • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:19 AM

        I preferred the community's fantasy Switch Pro.

      • SolrFlare legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:23 AM

        As expected, we’ve got a new 3ds situation here. Probably does have more power to it but Nintendo isn’t going to advertise it or leverage it outside of *maybe* some dlss features and some games that will have more stable frame rates

        • zolointo legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:32 AM

          Yup. Hopefully there's more in that '... and more" in the description, but otherwise another lolNintendo release that will sell a kajillion systems and constantly be out of stock.

          I'd consider it if there's a decent trade in option.

      • c_man_tmt legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:23 AM

        Not exactly what most people were expecting I guess. My son has a Lite and my daughter and I use the original Switch with dock. Not sure this is worth getting in my situation.

        I was hoping they would address the joycon issues as well with this revision, but I don't think that is happening either.

      • qwpeoriu legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:26 AM

        specs: https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1412401414169522178

        no spec bump

        • bobokiller legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:30 AM

          NVIDIA Custom Tegra doesn't say anything specific.

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:44 AM

          so much for 4K and DLSS

          guess that's for the switch 2

      • kaddar0 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:29 AM

        With the global chip shortage, I'm not super surprised, the samsung phones this last year were pretty mediocre in a similar way.

        That said, I hope this doesn't mean a higher performance switch isn't going to be delayed to 2023+

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:29 AM

        When can we pre order

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:32 AM

        And now we understand why Nintendo didn't say anything at E3.

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:39 AM

          True. To have announced this would have caused quite a bit of backlash for not being the 4k DLSS version everyone was wanting. Still, I think this is a nice update at least for the screen. Although, it does make the pixel density lower since it's still a 720 screen. Just think of how nice those YouTube videos will look.

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:45 AM

          Also in the last week or so, this would explain why Nintendo was being coy about "we're always looking ahead at technology" when asked about next console versions. This isn't really a new console, just a reversion and it would have been wrong to mislead investors (and consumers) that way, even in the absence of rumors.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:34 AM

        Following in the grand tradition of Nintendo hardware that's nice to have but nonessential

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wii_Mini
        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Game_Boy_Micro
        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New-Style_NES
        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New-Style_Super_NES

        Bonus: I didn't know this existed - a portable DVD player that had a GBA cartridge slot for $1299. Portable DVD players are so commoditized it's hard to remember/imagine that once you could spend over a grand on one

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Visteon_Dockable_Entertainment

      • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:37 AM

        This feels like Nintendo couldn't secure the Switch Pro/2 chips but already had the OLED screens ordered.

        • qwpeoriu legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:39 AM

          nintendo doesn't need a switch 2 though, there may be one coming but why should they be in a rush to put one out?

          • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 6:42 AM

            Because a ton of people were stuck at home bored and sitting on a pile of money. That's going to end soon.

        • mojoald mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:45 AM

          Eh, both the Tegra X1+ and Tegra X2 are TSMC 16nm, so fab capacity shouldn’t have been a differentiator.

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:46 AM

          Hard to say. They could also need additional time to measure where the market wants to go next between the full Switch with detachable controllers and tv dock vs the Lite. I for one like the HD rumble. I love playing Pinball FX on my Switch and think it's the best platform for the game because of the HD rumble support. Since Nintendo has done this several times for, well I guess they've done it for all handheld systems now that I think about it. I expect they have a master plan and this just the real -tock step of the usual tick-tock process. The "Pro" should be the next tick- I guess.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:41 AM

        Where are all the shackers that said this wasn't a thing?

        • gzubluck legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:50 AM

          Well, on the sens of what everyone was conjecturing, it ain't coming no, it's a nice refresh but hardly a "pro" version.

          • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 6:57 AM

            That is probably still coming, but probably not this year

            • gzubluck legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 7:00 AM

              I don't know, at that point they probably could wait a couple of year and launch a switch pro / switch 2 as a true successor to the console rather than something that's just seen as an upgrade to the actual line.

              Well, anyhow we'll see, still pretty happy with my switch.

            • daggot legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 7:15 AM

              I'd say 2 years. It may be more of a GB > GBC > GBA kind of progression. This OLED release is the GBC step. And, that makes sense given how you have to implement DLSS into the game, not just apply it globally at the system level. Having a Switch "GBA" step allows them to set a break point for game compatibility like moving from GameBoy to GBA and changing cartridge shape.

              I'll say this though, given how the Tegra chip released all the way back in 2015 and it was in development years before that, if NIntendo waits another 2 years, at least, I would seriously expect the new chip to be a beast. Could Nvidia develop a mobile Tensor capable chip that could match a PS4 pro in terms of visual quality? I'm sure that's the goal. Given how much time Nvidia would have had to work on that solution after the talks with Nintendo, I'd say they should be able to get really close to that goal with another 2 years to bake the solution. We're in a whole near era of console hardware advancement and how systems will be updated going forward. I feel this is one path of progression that Nintendo may not be able to avoid by dragging its feet. At least that's how I feel/hope.

              • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                July 6, 2021 7:30 AM

                2 years seems right, switch came out in 2017 I think? it's selling like crazy they can milk it more before a proper successor

                • daggot legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  July 6, 2021 7:54 AM

                  For most indie development, there isn't a lot of need for more cpu or gpu muscle. It's just the AAA games that spend millions on development that would push it. We've seen what tempering those design goals can do on the Switch. So, ya, I think it easily has a few more years before it really starts to be an issue. But, as I said in my post below, I'm also raising what I hope Nvidia can deliver on the next gen chip. Should be able to take full advantage of the next generation of tech (maybe Orin since it was announced in 2018?)

                  The Switch is based on Kepler (700 series) There's a massive difference between 700 and Ampere.
                  Huh, that Orin chip might be equal to like 3050. THAT would be something.

            • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 9:39 AM

              "Probably" is carrying a lot of weight there.

              • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                July 6, 2021 9:41 AM

                Yeah I noticed after posting

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 7:57 AM

            What people were calling a “Pro” version is more like a “Switch 2” and by Nintendo’s traditional cadence it’s too early for that. Nintendo has maintained for ages now a 5-6 year cycle for hardware, even the Wii U (2012, Switch came out five years later).

            The PS3 and 360 generation went 7-8 years which was way too long, causing the Wii U to launch a bit early. It the PS4 and Xbone generation confused things with their “Pro/X/S” upgrades mid-cycle.

            Nintendo has decided not to do that. And as nice as it would be, hardware-wise, to follow that pattern, I kinda appreciate that they don’t screw around with it.

            Although like has been speculated, it could also just be they can’t get the chips because of the supply chain issues.

        • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 7:08 AM

          I thought a real upgrade was coming, but this thing is pretty lame.

          • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 7:29 AM

            Do we know if they shrunk the APU? in any case OLED means better battery I think, and it looks great

            • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 7:36 AM

              Yea, I never really use mine in handheld mode that much, so the screen and battery life aren't super interesting to me. On the bright side, I should be able to sell mine without it dropping in value too much since the new one isn't going to be a huge step up.

              • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                July 6, 2021 7:40 AM

                I only use it handheld the dock is still in its box hah

        • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 7:42 AM

          What "thing" is it exactly?

        • johnhead legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 8:13 AM

          well, I think putting this out now means a real switch 2/pro is now end of 2022 to 2023.

      • mojoald mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:41 AM

        Hrm so it seems like it has a bigger fan than the other switches:
        https://i.imgur.com/Izenf0t.jpg
        https://i.imgur.com/zFpfmMl.jpg
        https://i.imgur.com/XXvMMEP.jpg

        12 slots that look bigger than the lite’s 9 slots.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:54 AM

        So to summarize this thread so far:

        <Clarkson> A new Switch model has been announced!
        <Clarkson> Anyway....

      • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 6:56 AM

        If you took away the Pro rumors all of these upgrades are good.

        • Korban legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 6:59 AM

          bigger OLED screen, larger internal memory, MUCH better kickstand, better audio, and a dock that doesn't need an ethernet dongle. it all adds up to a nice mid-life update that doesn't make the original/lite systems obsolete.

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 7:04 AM

          This is the right way to look at it. I'd like to know more about the audio update. My new tablet has Atmos audio, and I'm surprised how much of a difference it makes. I wonder if they've added some kind of similar processing or speaker tuning here.

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 8:30 AM

          If you play handheld a lot, this is a decent upgrade, but thats about it imo.

          • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 8:42 AM

            Ethernet in the dock, and bigger storage are nice.

      • kaddar0 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 7:06 AM

        What I think is smart about this and the switch lite is that Nintendo continues to expand what markets they are in without cannibalizing their existing userbase by forcing them to decide to upgrade, (like they did with the Wii u.) My switch 2017 edition is still good with this announcement, there's no split store before the market is ready.

        It's clear from the marketing the singular use case they are emphasizing are undocked shared experiences, like playing a game together in tablet mode.

        I want to upgrade to a high performance switch, but as soon as they go that route it splits the userbase, and they don't have the new library of games for it to be worth it.

        Besides, a new switch without a flagship, e.g., Mario that stresses it's performance capabilities would be silly.

        • c_man_tmt legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 7:56 AM

          It might not split the user base in the traditional sense. Look at what MS did with the Series S and X for example. Games run on both consoles, just at different fidelities.

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 7:07 AM

        So not a switch pro so you'll be wasting your money if you buy this and a switch pro comes out next year?

      • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 7:33 AM

        Lol, no thx.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 7:34 AM

        Oh, good point here: Oct 8 is also Metroid: Dread day.

        https://kotaku.com/metroid-dread-first-game-to-take-advantage-of-new-switc-1847234638

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 7:34 AM

        It probably has the upgraded chip set of the rumored switch pro but that doesn't mean they will give you more performance. If anything, they are getting these new chips at a better cost, with down clock them but achieve the same performance and improve battery life. Nintendo isn't about performance. They never have.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 7:35 AM

        Wow this was super underwhelming. Saved me $400 I guess. I play docked 99% of the time anyway.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 7:36 AM

          Likewise.

        • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 7:40 AM

          Kinda wish they had a TV console version minus the screen but that would break the image they are selling.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 7:38 AM

        Is it a new Tegra? Possible benefits could be longer battery life, better docked & handheld performance (even with the same resolution targets), and of course you're getting a larger and better screen.

        I'd be curious to see benchmarks and performance analysis.

      • CreativeAccountName
        reply
        July 6, 2021 7:45 AM

        I'm super annoyed it's not better actual hardware, but I'm going to buy it still because the changes they made are actually useful. I'm a horrible consumer.

      • Proximate Cause
        reply
        July 6, 2021 7:50 AM

        Switch “Pro” lol.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 7:54 AM

        Milleh, you buying this just for the OLED screen? I probably am. Not to mention having a 2nd dockable Switch that I can keep in my office and leave the other in the living room since performance would be the same.

      • steve_o legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 7:55 AM

        They're doing this because they can still sell shit tons of these and then the true Switch Pro later on, in another couple years, from the same people.

      • Snapplewolf
        reply
        July 6, 2021 7:56 AM

        This is not a switch pro, cool title.

      • Tincan legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 7:57 AM

        Why wasn't this at E3

        • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 8:00 AM

          Nintendo gonna Nintendo.

          • Tincan legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 8:02 AM

            Yep, seems super weird to announce it just a few weeks later

            • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 8:17 AM

              Not really, they’re probably worried about making too much of a deal about it. They don’t want anyone getting confused thinking this is a switch 2. A press release like this only really reaches hardcore fans, the ones who realize what it means.

            • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 11:37 AM

              That’s actually the best time now that there’s less big news.

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 8:02 AM

          Its a Switch with a better screen but not improved CPU.

          That would have gone over like a lead balloon at E3.

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 8:08 AM

            Yeah as it stands now they basically "won" E3 so might as well not introduce the not-quite-upgrade there.

            • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 8:10 AM

              They definitely look to watch to attach this to Metroid Dread, but this isn't the 1:1 that Breath of the Wild or SM Odyssey had to help push the original Switch. It is a nice option (and there's still the rumor that this will eventually supplant the base Switch model ($50 isn't killer for that) in half a year or so after release, but they are probably going to time that based on how well we get out of the chip shortage).

            • johnhead legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 8:23 AM

              they did not win E3. MS did. by far.

              • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                July 6, 2021 9:14 AM

                If you’re counting games shown that aren’t coming out until 2022 or later

                • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  July 6, 2021 9:15 AM

                  Excuse me, if you’re counting pre-rendered trailers

                • johnhead legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  July 6, 2021 9:25 AM

                  more games coming out in 2021 on gamepass day one than the entirety of the Nintendo e3 video.

                • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  July 6, 2021 9:29 AM

                  that ugly as hell advance wars remake is coming out this year.
                  And that remake of the bad zelda.

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                reply
                July 6, 2021 12:39 PM

                You wouldn’t think it looking here but the very broad online consensus was that Nintendo did.

                My only issue with MS’s show is that it was mostly CG trailer nonsense, with the notable exception of FH5. Thought we moved well past being excited by trailers by now

                • johnhead legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  July 6, 2021 12:44 PM

                  I watch and read all the gaming news too. And no, they didn't have very broad online consensus that Nintendo 'won' e3.

                  what a crock of horse shit dude. seriously.

                  • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    July 6, 2021 12:54 PM

                    I’m just going off of what online polls and viewership numbers say. I was surprised at how positive the response was too given that the big games (BOTW2 and Splatoon 2) are 2022. I’m super excited for SMT V, that and Elden Ring, but SMT is much more of a niche thing than the other big games.

                    People are PSYCHED over Metroid Dread which surprised me, it was the top selling game for pre-orders over all E3 announcements. Some people here were downright mad about it, which again is why I said I was surprised about the online reception.

                    No need to get mad over all this, its just E3 lol

            • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 8:42 AM

              of the two companies that turned up, they were the weakest

          • daggot legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 8:11 AM

            Agree completely. It was the right move not to deal with the PR from it. Plus, they were able to spend the time focusing back on Metroid, a long overdue 2D game for the series. And, it's no mistake they opened the video on Metroid too.

          • Proximate Cause
            reply
            July 6, 2021 8:29 AM

            Yep, I think so too.

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 8:07 AM

          Most platform owners are no longer really beholden to the E3 timetable.

          Like it's a good chance for them to show off stuff but they all sort of do things on their own terms now.

          Maybe the announcement wasn't ready or maybe they wanted to focus on software.

      • theWhite legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 8:06 AM

        On the plus side, at least I won't be disappointed when I can't buy one

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 8:11 AM

          This is the correct expectation. :(

          I do want one of these with the better screen. But, getting one may be an issue.

          • daggot legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 8:12 AM

            "may be"? Lol... Try "will be".

      • Rag and Bone Man legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 8:12 AM

        Does the pro versions n come with UDB charging that follows the specification?

      • kelerian legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 8:13 AM

        This is how Nintendo always rolls, so I shouldn't be disappointed. But, at least I don't have to spend money, I guess.

      • Mr.SEX
        reply
        July 6, 2021 8:17 AM

        this is a nice little mid cycle refresh imo

      • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 8:28 AM

        Evil D, they heard you and made this for you.

        I'll continue to use docked mode.

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 8:36 AM

        Also after viewing the new kickstand it's kind of amazing how shitty the original is.

        • Downforce legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 8:41 AM

          yup. that alone is something they can play up. look at the new hinged plastic thing! it's actually the width of the unit now! buy a new one!

          • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 8:48 AM

            I literally just bought a replacement kickstand for our switch cause the kids lost it. We rarely use it, but flying back from Florida last week we didn't have the option for playing together on the plane and it made me sad.

      • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 8:44 AM

        typical Nintendo name - Nintendo Switch OLED Model

      • mojoald mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 8:44 AM

        Nintendo has confirmed to The Verge that there are no major internal changes to the CPU or memory. “Nintendo Switch (OLED model) does not have a new CPU, or more RAM, from previous Nintendo Switch models,” says a Nintendo spokesperson.

        https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/6/22456337/nintendo-switch-oled-model-specs-date-price

        • Proximate Cause
          reply
          July 6, 2021 8:50 AM

          Nice, they should wait for the major upgrades for Switch’s replacement.

          I do hope they allow backward comparability though.

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 8:59 AM

            Nintendo's been good about backwards compatibility provided the form factor allows it - Wii was BC with GameCube initially (I think they dropped it in later revisions), Wii U was BC with Wii, GBA was BC with GB/GBC, DS was BC with GBA, 3DS was BC with DS, etc.

            Switch 2 will almost certainly be BC with Switch 1. The question is whether or not BC remains a thing going forward, like will Switch 3 be BC with Switch 1. I don't think they can really innovate the cartridge further (it's smaller than your big toe now) and really all it's going to be is iterations on ARM from here on out, so there's probably no real good technical reason to cut off BC.

            • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 11:39 AM

              Would not surprise me in 1-2 gens they change the cartridge design completely breaking the cycle.

              • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                July 6, 2021 2:01 PM

                Yeah I'm both saying "guys this is just how Nintendo is" in this thread while saying "man I hope Nintendo doesn't change cartridge shapes like they do every time" in this particular post.

          • daggot legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 11:06 AM

            I believe all next up models of the same system line have allowed for that; especially on their mobile platforms. Different on console due to media. Although by its very definition the Switch is a hybrid between the two so we're in somewhat uncharted NIntendo waters here.

        • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 8:50 AM

          lol. Nintendo'd

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 8:55 AM

          Im curious if due to the chip shortage they changed their plans of a new SoC and this is what we got.

          • mojoald mercury ultra mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 8:57 AM

            The obvious upgrade chip, going from Tegra X1+ to Tegra X2, is on the same 16nm TSMC node. So fab capacity issues aren’t likely the cause.

            • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 9:06 AM

              True but now they can just re-use inventory on the tegraX1 for these. They can just re-use the X1 on Lites & regular models if these units are a flop and no one buys em.

            • nem00 legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 9:37 AM

              is the X1+ just the X1 but with the hardware exploit vulnerability fixed?

              • mojoald mercury ultra mega
                reply
                July 6, 2021 9:39 AM

                It was a die shrink too which is why the switch lite and revised switch got better battery life

            • daggot legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 11:10 AM

              X2 doesn't have Tensor cores, and they need that to support DLSS; which has all but been confirmed for the next system. They'd have to go with at least Xavier for that, but I think Orin is the more logical path unless there is a significant cost delta and Xavier gets them enough performance for DLSS. But, I can't find any info about that. Given the performance of Orin though I semi-expect they'll aim for a modified Xavier to land almost in the middle in terms of performance. They'll nudge the tensor cores to nail DLSS with a bit of headroom. That's just speculating that they more than base level tensor for DLSS. Again, I can't find anything online about this to backup that theory. Masem might have run across something?

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 12:36 PM

              X2 is not a good enough upgrade to justify a spec bump, it is line with the die-shrunk X1+ in terms of power consumption and performance.

              A cut down Orin makes way way more sense.

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 9:07 AM

          Ok, so it sounds like if you don't have a Switch this is definitely the one to get (probably will be the only one)

          • johnhead legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 9:28 AM

            I bet the current switch goes out of stock quickly and this becomes the default sku

            • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 9:35 AM

              It's a better product! But I'm not in a rush to buy one since I play mostly docked and there doesn't seem to be any improvement in docked performance.

              If they have some sort of great trade-in program I might consider dropping a couple hundred on the new one, but no more than that.

              Also it'll be impossible to find for probably 6 months.

              • johnhead legacy 10 years
                reply
                July 6, 2021 9:51 AM

                no argument it's better. but it's better on the 'edges' instead of a vastly better product IMO

            • daggot legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 11:12 AM

              I wouldn't be so sure about that. This gives them a 3 tier price model. They could do a lot with that.

              I think the bigger question is will the original dock be superseded by this new one with ethernet built-in.

              • johnhead legacy 10 years
                reply
                July 6, 2021 11:20 AM

                that's fair. I guess it comes down to component availability

          • Tincan legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 9:53 AM

            I've been holding out for the Pro so I'll likely get this but I don't plan to use it handled much so I should have just gotten the original and had it all this time. Darn Pro rumours screwed me!

          • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 11:24 AM

            It won't be the one to get because there will be a Switch Pro out next year probably, it just seems like a waste in my opinion.

      • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 8:52 AM

        If you care about playing handheld they already suckered you with the switch lite. People are gonna triple dip, and then presumably a new console comes out next year. Might even be 1080p

      • enyakk legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 9:01 AM

        They better bring this over with an announcement of Lemmings on Switch!

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 9:01 AM

        So this probably means nothing else new for another 2 years after this in terms of hardware from Nintendo?

      • roushimsx legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 9:04 AM

        This is the worst fucking mid cycle refresh that I can recall, short of maybe the Genesis 2.

        • Proximate Cause
          reply
          July 6, 2021 9:20 AM

          I see this as very similar to the revision of the Gameboy Advance SP with the AGS-101 model. Much better screen, but everything else was the same. The revision was a huge improvement with image quality alone.

          • roushimsx legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 9:28 AM

            The Switch doesn't have a screen quality problem, it has an image quality problem. Games need to use variable resolutions to run at decent framerates and improving the quality of the screen is just going to further highlight the need of the system to get a CPU boost.

            Also the battery life is kind of shit. And the left joycon is terrible.

            • daggot legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 11:18 AM

              Of all things, the left stick, and drift in general, really needs some innovation.

              I may have to re-buy Ori on the Switch when I get the OLED version. That game would just look drop dead gorgeous on an OLED screen. Oh.. Ya, I have a new IPS panel on my computer now. I should go see how Ori looks on it compared to my old TN panel that I replaced a few months back.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 9:10 AM

        Nintendo has confirmed via press release no other internals (CPU/GPU/etc.) on the OLED model have changed

        https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/6/22456337/nintendo-switch-oled-model-specs-date-price
        https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/nintendo-confirms-switch-oled-has-no-major-internal-changes/

      • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 9:13 AM

        i wasn't in danger of wanting this, but still somehow disappointed.

      • marmite legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 9:14 AM

        As someone not yet compelled to get a Switch this does nothing for me. I was hoping for improved controllers, better battery life, higher resolution, better FPS. Oled is nice but seems wasted on 720p

      • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 9:30 AM

        Everyone already has a phone with an OLED screen and much better CPU. Nintendo should cancel all future hardware and just release botw2 as an .APK

      • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 9:33 AM

        well okay

      • sposh legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 9:45 AM

        Including BT probably would have been enough to get me to bite. Not including that is my biggest disappointment

      • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 9:51 AM

        Does "enhanced audio" mean you can use Bluetooth headphones now?

        • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 9:52 AM

          Nope I think it just has better speakers built-in

          • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 9:52 AM

            Figures.

            • Prozium legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 11:49 AM

              They're not going to offer bluetooth audio because it's not good for gaming with the audio lag.

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 11:20 AM

          No, that's not listed in the specs; although there is mention of it when someone data mined the last firmware.

          I suspect the speakers are different and maybe a bit more tuning. I was hoping for some audio processing, but I can't find any mention of it, and if that were a thing they would probably call it out more.

          Oh, you know what it probably is? The .1" increase in size either allows them for a slightly larger speak, or more space for a chamber (drawing a blank on what it's called). Should allow sound to be a little fuller than the original.

      • liquid_sinister mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 9:53 AM

        HARD PASS. Huge letdown. Should have expected this. However, this DOES open the door for Nintendo to eventually announce a Nintendo OLED "Pro" model with the 4k/DLSS/more memory. I think this "OLED Switch Pro" will be announced in early 2022.

        • c_man_tmt legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 10:27 AM

          Very doubtful they would announce new hardware that quickly after this coming out in October 2021.

      • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 9:54 AM

        Lol, someone called it the Switch Pr.. oh.

      • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 9:54 AM

        God y'all are a bunch of babies.

        Nintendo makes good games on low power hardware, that's been their thing for over 15 years. Their games will continue to be good, better than 90% of the shit on PS5 actually.

        An OLED screen is going to be glorious for their games, I'm pre-ordering as soon as I can

        • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 9:56 AM

          Yah everyone soooo hung up on 4K.. honestly I think the TV industry moved to 4K way too soon. It's fine for movies/TV content but video game hardware has had a hard time keeping up with that many pixels.

          • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 9:59 AM

            i think 4K is stupid (especially on such a small screen), but 720p? it's 2021 my dude.

            • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 10:05 AM

              Was talking more about docked mode.. I wouldn't expect 4K on the built-in screen maybe 1080p for that sized display. But without a refresh of the SoC in the Switch they aren't going to pull off anything beyond 1080p output.
              Personally I've barely used my Switch in portable mode.

            • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 10:06 AM

              It's a 2017 handheld console. They didn't feel like adding an updated graphics processor and making more work for devs by having two target for performace.

              What worked for PS4 (sometimes) doesn't necessarily work for Switch

            • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 10:17 AM

              also 7" display at 720p is 209.8 pixels per in. That's still a very high pixel density, about double what a typical desktop monitor is using.

              1440p @ 27" = 108.79 pixels per in.
              4K @ 32" = 137.68 pixels per in.
              4K @ 48" = 108.79 pixels per in.
              4K @ 21" = 209.8 pixels per in.

              Sure phones have closer to ~400+ pixels per inch but I'm sure that comes at a higher cost. I mean look at general phone pricing.

          • c_man_tmt legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 10:26 AM

            I don't want 4K on Switch... what I do want is a stable framerate for games like BotW (and it's upcoming sequel). Some parts of BotW where really chunky when it came to a steady 30 FPS.

            • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 10:29 AM

              The thing that is funny is they could do this right now.. Digital Foundry did a video not too long ago where they used some hack to unlock the clockspeed on the Switch. Basically run the thing at the stock Nvidia frequency that the Tegra was designed to run at. It smoothed out a lot of games but at the cost of it running hotter and being more noisy.

              It would have been nice if they had just beefed up the cooling solution to allow for those higher clocks.. Especially as I think they shrunk the chip to a small node now too.

              • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                July 6, 2021 11:46 AM

                I imagine a “real” switch “Pro” would be literally a switch that was just a console. No screen and just a brick with same internals but clocked higher and improved cooling.

                The Switch can still exist but if you get the docked only model then it can run games better at home. The magic trick needed for this though would be a seamless experience and perfectly “switch” (pub intended) between the two devices where you can resume from the home console to the handheld. Like Xbox Play Anywhere on steroids.

                • phipple legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  July 6, 2021 3:03 PM

                  I mean if we are wishing how bout a hardware upgrade as well.

            • daggot legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 11:30 AM

              Agree with this. I'd rather have higher stable frame rates than 4k. That allows Nintendo to play to its strengths over the spec race.

        • johnhead legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 10:05 AM

          we are all entitled to our opinions. Mine is that Nintendo makes games for people who look pretty in a marketing video or are solely tied to their childhood nostalgia of playing Zelda or Mario and give Nintendo a pass on all the shit they do wrong: anything online related is were we can start.

          I am happy for everyone who wants to get one of these. I will buy whatever is the latest switch the moment MP4 ships - because I want the ultimate experience to play that. But even with my Metroid-colored glasses on, I can say that Nintendo doesn't fit into the gaming world I live in on a daily, weekly, and even monthly basis. and that's fine.

          That doesn't make me a baby. It makes me the one who decides what I spend my money on and when.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 10:11 AM

          I think everyone was expecting them to follow the pattern Sony and Microsoft were doing where mid-cycle you come up with a more powerful version of your hardware (XBX, PS4 Pro) when Nintendo hasn't really done that before. The DSi had more juice than the DS but I think only like four games ever used it, and Nintendo's never really been into the whole "same games play better on newer hardware" thing.

          Anyway, if your Switch shits the bed you can buy a nicer one now, and the cloud saves mean you just pick up where you left off. Meanwhile those of us who don't want to buy another thing yet don't have to buy another thing yet.

        • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 10:12 AM

          You ever tried to load Minecraft on a switch? Takes like 10 minutes. I blame Mojang- but that weak ass CPU isn't helping.

          • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 10:40 AM

            Yeah to the Switch’s credit, Minecraft runs like ass on any console.

          • timmie legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 11:17 AM

            The CPU actually has better performance characteristics than the PS4/XB1, there's just fewer cores (3 vs 7). The main hindrance is memory bandwidth and the core count. But a Switch with the same number of cores as one of those consoles would absolutely wreck them in CPU performance.

            It does not have a weak CPU.

            • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 3:33 PM

              Those are still 2013 CPUs you’re comparing against. Comparing it to the M1 or A14 would not be favourable- even core for core. Or the Tegra X2 or newer.

        • SolrFlare legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 11:28 AM

          As someone who doesn’t use my switch often outside of docked mode, there is zero reason for me to upgrade. If I was in the market for a new switch, this would be the one to get. If I used my switch almost exclusively in portable mode, I’d think about it once reviews came in with hands on with the display.

          Echoing what others have said here, 4K is less of a deal than performance improvements that improved switch internals would have brought if the rumors had been true.

          The 1080p output is fine, but games being limited to either 30fps or unstable 60 hurts. It is also significantly going to impact 3rd party support outside of less taxing indie titles starting next year as the rest of the industry starts it’s real migration over to next gen consoles. As is, it was already a struggle at the time of the switch’s launch to port games, and only it’s huge market share has kept any serious 3rd party involvement going on the device.

          So, as an OG switch owner who plays primarily in docked mode, there is no incentive at all to upgrade and just continue to use my switch for the 1-3 Nintendo exclusive titles each year that interest me.

        • phipple legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 1:13 PM

          The problem is framerate chop and not meeting 60 fps at 1080p. It’s kinda piss poor.

        • gmoney legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 4:55 PM

          PS5's exclusives fuck up Nintendo's games so gtfo.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 10:15 AM

        I see why they didn't announce this during E3. Nothing at all here to get excited about. In fact, don't OLED's use more power? Won't this impact battery life? At the very least they could have fixed the joycon drift issue. The Siwtch has wound up being probably my least played console of all time. I got more out of my WiiU.

      • ]pm[chem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 10:20 AM

        what's the difference between this and regular switch other than the screen?

        • c_man_tmt legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 10:24 AM

          - 64 GB storage
          - Better Speakers
          - Better kick stand
          - The dock has an ethernet jack

          • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 10:29 AM

            And if you have an OG launch switch it’s a 50% increase in battery life.

            • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 10:40 AM

              What if I only use docked mode?

              • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                July 6, 2021 10:40 AM

                Then that doesn’t matter.

              • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                July 6, 2021 11:24 AM

                No reason to upgrade.

              • daggot legacy 10 years
                reply
                July 6, 2021 11:32 AM

                If you mostly use dock mode, then this model is of little value.

              • Downforce legacy 10 years
                reply
                July 6, 2021 11:51 AM

                s0n did you ever host turnip selling bonanza?

        • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 10:28 AM

          NINTENDO LISTENED TO YOUR WISHES AND PRAYERS
          YOU WANTED 4K DOCKED, PERFORMANCE UPGRADES
          THEMES, NETFLIX, FOLDERS, N64, GAMECUBE GAMES,
          BLUETOOTH AUDIO, MESSAGING FRIENDS, FIX JOYCON DRIFT
          SMOOTHER ESHOP EXPERIENCE, FREE CLOUD SAVES

          NINTENDO: "BEST I CAN DO IS WIDER KICKSTAND"

          • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 11:25 AM

            Throw us a bone with some GB, GBA or any other you know handheld games on the online system. I know crazy!

            • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 11:40 AM

              They won't do it. Mark my words they will withhold all of the stuff we want (at the software level, at least) until they've milked the thing for all its worth.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 10:41 AM

        Look like solid quality of life improvements all around. It'll be interesting to see if the SOC brings any improvements, but even just what they show is definitely good.

      • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 10:59 AM

        What's funny to me regarding the rumors on the 4K model, 1080p screen, better SoC, etc... People were always comparing an upgraded Switch to a typical phone like phones have higher resolution displays, faster SoCs, etc...
        People always forget that phone prices for the actual MSRP are normally $600+, only get them for cheap normally with subsidized phone plans, trade-ins or payment plans.

        I'm sure Nintendo could do a beefed up model but it would end up costing similar to the PS5 & Series X.

        • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 11:06 AM

          i will never understand the need that some folks need to insist that the switch remain on parity technically with Xbox/PS, that's not what the switch is about.

          • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 11:16 AM

            Yah i wouldn't mind a boost in performance sure.. but not if it's going to cost $500-ish.

            • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 11:48 AM

              Given the market for consoles, there probably is a lot that wouldn’t mind.

          • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 11:29 AM

            how about the xbox or PS from 10 years ago

          • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 11:42 AM

            It's also pretty performant depending on the title.

            Odyssey, Mario Kart, SSBU, Bowser's Fury, even third party stuff like Ori and Hollow Knight all run 60fps.

            If you're comparing some AAA major release that happens to get a Switch port (like Immortals: Fenyx Rising), yeah, it's not going to hang.

            If you're looking at where the Switch excels (first-party and indie), it can do a good job (though the HW delta between it and the newer consoles is much more apparent in terms of loads).

            • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 12:04 PM

              lots of first-party games have bad performance on the Switch today, like BotW, or Bowser's Fury that you included in the "performant" list for some reason. There are horrible framerate drops in Bowsers Fury, and there's not really a whole lot going on there.

              • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                July 6, 2021 12:10 PM

                It's 60fps docked as far as I know, and in my experience?

                BotW definitely suffers in some areas.

          • daggot legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 11:54 AM

            Agreed. I never understood that hate. It's more of a portable system (not "mobile") than a console. You really wouldn't PS4 level power in your hands due to current limits on weight and heat management.

            • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 12:05 PM

              iPads have been more powerful than xbone/ps4 gen consoles for many years now, it's easily possible today.

              • jcupitt legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                reply
                July 6, 2021 12:31 PM

                Not from nvidia though. They don't have a fast ARM CPU, or a competitive low-power GPU. The ipad pro is 5x - 10x faster.

                • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  July 6, 2021 1:21 PM

                  Rumor was a cut-down Orin specifically made for them. Its Nvidia’s only current hardware that makes sense, even though it would be taking an existing 65w SoC (oof) and making it 15w

              • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                July 6, 2021 12:33 PM

                iPad pros are also like $800. Nintendo is trying to sell a $300 unit.

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                reply
                July 6, 2021 12:42 PM

                Yup. Its plausible that the chip shortage is holding things back right now. Four years from the A12X felt like a good time for a PS4 level Switch to come out but that isn’t happening in this current environment.

                This is much closer to to AGS-101 update to the GBA SP, albeit with a bigger bump than just a better backlight

                • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  July 6, 2021 1:36 PM

                  That's a very good comparison. I'd probably go DS -> DS Lite for best equivalent.

              • derelict515 legacy 10 years
                reply
                July 6, 2021 12:58 PM

                Nintendo is fortunate that Apple thinks gaming is a waste of time and that the biggest games should be slot machines with recurring revenue for Apple

          • Beaginator legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 1:32 PM

            It's almost the same price point as a PS5 and generations behind technically. It's okay to think that's not really acceptable for a new gaming console in 2021. If it was $100 then sure.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 1:47 PM

              Yeah, its a pass from me unless there's a good trade-in deal. Only upcoming game I know I'll be playing mostly handheld is SMT V, but at that point the upgrade is purely for luxury than for anything else like performance.

              Current model will be totally fine and I've honestly spent too much money on toys this last year anyway

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 11:52 AM

          A key difference with phones is that they're meant to be profitable vs consoles which is still common to sell at a loss. Apple pretty much threw the loss leader playbook out the door.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 1:50 PM

            Loss leaders are strictly a Microsoft thing and occasionally a Sony thing. Nintendo has almost never sold at a loss, the one exception was the one year they dropped the price of the launch 3DS and ate shit for a year until hardware revisions and falling component costs brought new hardware sales back in the green.

        • guyver-za legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 12:03 PM

          The PS5 digital version is a whopping $50 more.

          • BioSector legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 12:21 PM

            Yeah, when you put it that way it’s striking. Not like you can buy a PS5, but the fact that the digital is only 399 and this is at 349?￼ bonkers

      • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 11:48 AM

        On this site everyone seems to eat up every minimal increase on a mobile phone, and gush about how it can push as many pixels as an Xbox but yet it's primarily meant as a communications and media device.

        Here's a device that's dedicated to gaming and y'all are like "nbd, let's keep that 2012 perf it's about the games"

        You do know you can have both, right? Awesome Nintendo games with killer hardware is acceptable in this timeline

      • itsjames legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 11:57 AM

        the monkey's paw now has 1 less outstretched finger

      • -TKF- legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 12:07 PM

        This comes as a non surprise, why fuck up your customer base with a more powerful version that would bring nothing really useful to the table.

        Unless you leave your huge customer base behind.

        Sure, 3rd party games will suffer but as long as the next-gen consoles aren't leading the game development we will still see ports of PS4 games.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 12:58 PM

          A more powerful version would function like an Xbox One X or Xbox Series, where backwards/forwards compatibility would remain. The biggest benefit would probably lie with the “impossible” third party ports tbh, things like Witcher 3 and Doom Eternal.

          This wouldn’t leave the existing userbase behind given the cross-generational nature of consoles that we already see today on other platforms.

      • BioSector legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 12:11 PM

        Wow. Price increase too? I really figured this would just replace the existing model at the 299 price point. This is not worth an extra $50 in my opinion￼.

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 12:15 PM

          $50 for double the internal storage, larger screen, OLED, and better battery life seems fair.

          • BioSector legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 12:18 PM

            64 gigs is still useless in the long term, you will still need an SD card. I only play docked, and I already have an ethernet adapter.￼ ￼

            I’m just saying they could’ve easily had this replace the existing system at the same price point and it would’ve been received better.

            • Prozium legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 12:35 PM

              Oh, it'll be received just fine by the general public that accounts for 90%+ of Nintendo's sales.

              • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                July 6, 2021 2:00 PM

                Yeah to me the Switch Lite seemed like a dumb idea but they sell a ton of the things so what the hell do I know.

          • BioSector legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 12:19 PM

            I’m sad, because we own three switches in our house. I’m certainly a Nintendo fanboy lol. I just can’t get excited about this￼.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 1:19 PM

              In the last year I bought an RTX 3080, a PS5, and a Series X, plus a 77” OLED.

              Unless there’s a good trade-in deal from GameStop I’m good with my second gen Switch for now, I’ve been spending enough money on toys as it is. :)

          • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 2:03 PM

            But given how (likely) the prices of these components went down, it could have been at the same price point as the old one.

            Old tech gets cheaper with age, not more expensive.

            • johnhead legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 2:11 PM

              problem is tech is not cheaper from a few years ago with the shortages and all the crap going on with chips

        • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 1:43 PM

          Should be thinking about a xbox x at that price.

          Nintendo fucks you in the arse on the price of games too.

      • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 12:11 PM

        Haha, oh man. Nope.

      • Psigun
        reply
        July 6, 2021 12:26 PM

        if BotW 2 comes out and there's still no news or rumors on a Switch Pro release, maaaybe I'll consider a Switch OLED

      • ChibiJosh legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 12:50 PM

        I'm just sad they've apparently decided that Animal Crossing is dead and aren't planning any more content for it, even in the form of DLC.

        • Daeadin legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 12:58 PM

          Says here they are, despite the absence of an announcement at E3: https://screenrant.com/animal-crossings-new-content-nintendo/

          • ChibiJosh legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 1:08 PM

            Well, that's good. Assuming it's more than just slight tweaks to the existing activities.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
              reply
              July 6, 2021 1:14 PM

              They updated New Leaf for like seven years. Why would one assume that they’re just done with New Horizons, especially after it sold so much?

              • ChibiJosh legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                July 6, 2021 1:50 PM

                Mostly because they were so communicative for the first year, and then jus went silent.

                • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  July 6, 2021 1:51 PM

                  I don't follow AC but wasn't New Leaf the same way? What little I remember was when a new major update would drop for New Leaf and people were like "oh shit new update wtf"

                  • ChibiJosh legacy 10 years mercury mega
                    reply
                    July 6, 2021 1:52 PM

                    I never played New Leaf, so I have no idea.

        • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 1:48 PM

          My wife kept that game going for over 6 months and it was utter shite.
          50 quid new and nothing happened in the way of interesting events.
          Feel like any indie dev could rip it off and make it 10x better, but it wouldn't sell a fraction of the copies because Nintendo

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 1:03 PM

        I’m so curious if last year they decided to pull an audible with the updated SoC because they had all of the other key components (OLEDs, etc) but couldn’t secure what they needed from Nvidia in quantity.

        That said, it also makes sense with prior Nintendo handheld updates (AGS-101 has a brighter backlog screen, Nintendo 3DS XL is bigger and brighter, etc) but gamers have the memory of a goldfish.

        I straight up didn’t think an update would happen even if the OLED production leaks were true simply because of the chip fabrication situation. They clearly pulled the trigger on it anyway.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 1:07 PM

          Nintendo’s total order for this fiscal year is 30 million units. Even if only half of that was devoted to an updated Tegra they wouldn’t be able to hit that target, not if what’s happening with Ampere, PS5, and Xbox Series is anything to go by.

          Or maybe this was always the plan and this was always going to be an AGS-101/3DS XL type update! Nobody will ever know

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 1:11 PM

        6 switch household!

      • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 1:11 PM

        SORRY NINTENDO. I ALREADY HAVE A 7 INCH KICKSTAND

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 1:37 PM

        Does anyone know when pre orders go up?

      • phipple legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 1:45 PM

        I want 1080p 120 FPS on all titles :D

        Framerate chop sucks, and it’s been a problem since way back with the NES. It’s pretty ridiculous.

        • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 1:53 PM

          Many of Nintendo's 1st party titles are the least choppy across ALL consoles.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 2:01 PM

            Bowser's Fury is clearly pushing against its limits (if you back the camera into a wall when Fury Bowser appears it can drop between all the mayhem and Mario's transparency), there are a few weird outliers like Link's Awakening that are due to memory bandwidth issues and the way it streams data for new screens with water (not GPU as so many people incorrectly assume), but otherwise their first party is super smooth.

            Smash/Splatoon/Mario Kart/ARMS/Tennis/etc are so fucking smooth and load so frigging fast

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 1:54 PM

          Not even PS5 or XSX can do that

          • phipple legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 1:56 PM

            Yeah, but they are running games that are way more graphically intensive. Nintendo’s stuff runs on mobile hardware.

            At the very least I want NO CHOP. :D

        • kaddar0 legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 3:39 PM

          HDMI 2.1 to reduce latency, as well

      • Thresher legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 1:47 PM

        If they had given it 4k, I probably would have bought another one. But this is kind of pointless because I don't use mine for mobile gaming. I am sure I am not the typical user for this, but I do wonder how many sales they may sacrifice for not upgrading to a higher resolution.

      • BioSector legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 1:52 PM

        Take two. $450 in Canada. Wake me up for Super Switch

      • shackwack legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 2:08 PM

        The enhanced oled colors on Metroid would be awesome if they carried over to my oled tv. Doubtful as it seems nothing changes in dock mode, I still might sell my switch for the new one. I wouldn't mind spending $100-$200 for a swaparoo. I loved the oled screen on my vita.

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 2:56 PM

        I got OLED already on my switch. It’s an LG CX. I rarely play handheld so this is definitely out for me.

      • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 3:08 PM

        nah im good

        • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 3:41 PM

          I’m also lukewarm about it but I know the minute I use a friends I’m gonna have to have it . It’s just going to be “welp, now I have to have this”

Hello, Meet Lola