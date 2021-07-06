Nintendo Switch OLED model announced, coming in October 2021
Nintendo has finally revealed the newest addition to the Switch line-up, featuring a 7-inch OLED screen, 64GBs internal storage, and more.
After so many rumors across a long period of time, Nintendo has finally revealed what’s coming next with the Nintendo Switch line-up. A new version of the Switch has been announced - the Nintendo Switch OLED model - and this time it features a number of upgrades over its predecessors, including a larger, higher quality screen featuring OLED technology, increased built-in storage space, improved sound, and more. What’s more, it’s coming in early October 2021.
Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch OLED model on the morning of July 6, 2021 via the Nintendo Twitter account with a trailer and information page to accompany. The new system will feature multiple upgrades over previous models of the system with a seeming focus on the portable aspect. Most notably, the OLED model will feature a 7-inch titular OLED screen, which should provide better clarity and picture in handheld mode. The system will also feature 64GBs of built-in storage in comparison to the 32GBs on the original Switch and Switch Lite. The Nintendo Switch OLED model is also said to feature better sound capabilities and a sturdier stand for tabletop play. The new model will available on October 8, 2021.
Despite the improvements, it looks like the Nintendo Switch OLED model isn’t getting much in the way of performance upgrades. According to technical specs, the console will still be running on the same custom NVIDIA Tegra processor for its GPU and CPU. That will keep the resolution at about the same values, allowing for 1080p in docked mode and 720p in portable mode. This may come as a disappointment to those who were hoping for a stronger and more capable machine, such as one with 4K support that appeared in plenty of rumors since 2020.
Even so, those who would like to see an even better portable Nintendo Switch can look forward to the OLED model when it launches this coming October. Stay tuned for further details and updates on the system as we get closer to launch, such as pre-order dates, further details, and the like.
Switch Pro announced, out Oct 8
https://mobile.twitter.com/Nibellion/status/1412396053157007374?s=19
https://www.nintendo.com/switch/tech-specs/
Confirmed :(
Multi-touch capacitive touch screen / 7.0 inch OLED screen / 1280x720
Up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode
Up to 720p via built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld modes
That's rather disappointing. So, this may suggest we're 2 years out from the spec bump we were expecting. I guess it's possible Nvidia may come out and talk about some of the additional tweaks to the Tegra chip. I'm sure they've done a bit more work to squeeze more battery life out of it.
It’s up on their site but no specs:
https://www.nintendo.com/switch/oled-model/
Full specs:
https://www.nintendo.com/switch/tech-specs/
specs: https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1412401414169522178
no spec bump
True. To have announced this would have caused quite a bit of backlash for not being the 4k DLSS version everyone was wanting. Still, I think this is a nice update at least for the screen. Although, it does make the pixel density lower since it's still a 720 screen. Just think of how nice those YouTube videos will look.
Also in the last week or so, this would explain why Nintendo was being coy about "we're always looking ahead at technology" when asked about next console versions. This isn't really a new console, just a reversion and it would have been wrong to mislead investors (and consumers) that way, even in the absence of rumors.
Following in the grand tradition of Nintendo hardware that's nice to have but nonessential
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wii_Mini
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Game_Boy_Micro
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New-Style_NES
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New-Style_Super_NES
Bonus: I didn't know this existed - a portable DVD player that had a GBA cartridge slot for $1299. Portable DVD players are so commoditized it's hard to remember/imagine that once you could spend over a grand on one
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Visteon_Dockable_Entertainment
Hard to say. They could also need additional time to measure where the market wants to go next between the full Switch with detachable controllers and tv dock vs the Lite. I for one like the HD rumble. I love playing Pinball FX on my Switch and think it's the best platform for the game because of the HD rumble support. Since Nintendo has done this several times for, well I guess they've done it for all handheld systems now that I think about it. I expect they have a master plan and this just the real -tock step of the usual tick-tock process. The "Pro" should be the next tick- I guess.
I'd say 2 years. It may be more of a GB > GBC > GBA kind of progression. This OLED release is the GBC step. And, that makes sense given how you have to implement DLSS into the game, not just apply it globally at the system level. Having a Switch "GBA" step allows them to set a break point for game compatibility like moving from GameBoy to GBA and changing cartridge shape.
I'll say this though, given how the Tegra chip released all the way back in 2015 and it was in development years before that, if NIntendo waits another 2 years, at least, I would seriously expect the new chip to be a beast. Could Nvidia develop a mobile Tensor capable chip that could match a PS4 pro in terms of visual quality? I'm sure that's the goal. Given how much time Nvidia would have had to work on that solution after the talks with Nintendo, I'd say they should be able to get really close to that goal with another 2 years to bake the solution. We're in a whole near era of console hardware advancement and how systems will be updated going forward. I feel this is one path of progression that Nintendo may not be able to avoid by dragging its feet. At least that's how I feel/hope.
For most indie development, there isn't a lot of need for more cpu or gpu muscle. It's just the AAA games that spend millions on development that would push it. We've seen what tempering those design goals can do on the Switch. So, ya, I think it easily has a few more years before it really starts to be an issue. But, as I said in my post below, I'm also raising what I hope Nvidia can deliver on the next gen chip. Should be able to take full advantage of the next generation of tech (maybe Orin since it was announced in 2018?)
The Switch is based on Kepler (700 series) There's a massive difference between 700 and Ampere.
Huh, that Orin chip might be equal to like 3050. THAT would be something.
What people were calling a “Pro” version is more like a “Switch 2” and by Nintendo’s traditional cadence it’s too early for that. Nintendo has maintained for ages now a 5-6 year cycle for hardware, even the Wii U (2012, Switch came out five years later).
The PS3 and 360 generation went 7-8 years which was way too long, causing the Wii U to launch a bit early. It the PS4 and Xbone generation confused things with their “Pro/X/S” upgrades mid-cycle.
Nintendo has decided not to do that. And as nice as it would be, hardware-wise, to follow that pattern, I kinda appreciate that they don’t screw around with it.
Although like has been speculated, it could also just be they can’t get the chips because of the supply chain issues.
Hrm so it seems like it has a bigger fan than the other switches:
https://i.imgur.com/Izenf0t.jpg
https://i.imgur.com/zFpfmMl.jpg
https://i.imgur.com/XXvMMEP.jpg
12 slots that look bigger than the lite’s 9 slots.
What I think is smart about this and the switch lite is that Nintendo continues to expand what markets they are in without cannibalizing their existing userbase by forcing them to decide to upgrade, (like they did with the Wii u.) My switch 2017 edition is still good with this announcement, there's no split store before the market is ready.
It's clear from the marketing the singular use case they are emphasizing are undocked shared experiences, like playing a game together in tablet mode.
I want to upgrade to a high performance switch, but as soon as they go that route it splits the userbase, and they don't have the new library of games for it to be worth it.
Besides, a new switch without a flagship, e.g., Mario that stresses it's performance capabilities would be silly.
Oh, good point here: Oct 8 is also Metroid: Dread day.
https://kotaku.com/metroid-dread-first-game-to-take-advantage-of-new-switc-1847234638
It probably has the upgraded chip set of the rumored switch pro but that doesn't mean they will give you more performance. If anything, they are getting these new chips at a better cost, with down clock them but achieve the same performance and improve battery life. Nintendo isn't about performance. They never have.
Seems it's the same
https://twitter.com/tomwarren/status/1412432047168278528?s=19
They definitely look to watch to attach this to Metroid Dread, but this isn't the 1:1 that Breath of the Wild or SM Odyssey had to help push the original Switch. It is a nice option (and there's still the rumor that this will eventually supplant the base Switch model ($50 isn't killer for that) in half a year or so after release, but they are probably going to time that based on how well we get out of the chip shortage).
I’m just going off of what online polls and viewership numbers say. I was surprised at how positive the response was too given that the big games (BOTW2 and Splatoon 2) are 2022. I’m super excited for SMT V, that and Elden Ring, but SMT is much more of a niche thing than the other big games.
People are PSYCHED over Metroid Dread which surprised me, it was the top selling game for pre-orders over all E3 announcements. Some people here were downright mad about it, which again is why I said I was surprised about the online reception.
No need to get mad over all this, its just E3 lol
Nintendo has confirmed to The Verge that there are no major internal changes to the CPU or memory. “Nintendo Switch (OLED model) does not have a new CPU, or more RAM, from previous Nintendo Switch models,” says a Nintendo spokesperson.
https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/6/22456337/nintendo-switch-oled-model-specs-date-price
Nintendo's been good about backwards compatibility provided the form factor allows it - Wii was BC with GameCube initially (I think they dropped it in later revisions), Wii U was BC with Wii, GBA was BC with GB/GBC, DS was BC with GBA, 3DS was BC with DS, etc.
Switch 2 will almost certainly be BC with Switch 1. The question is whether or not BC remains a thing going forward, like will Switch 3 be BC with Switch 1. I don't think they can really innovate the cartridge further (it's smaller than your big toe now) and really all it's going to be is iterations on ARM from here on out, so there's probably no real good technical reason to cut off BC.
X2 doesn't have Tensor cores, and they need that to support DLSS; which has all but been confirmed for the next system. They'd have to go with at least Xavier for that, but I think Orin is the more logical path unless there is a significant cost delta and Xavier gets them enough performance for DLSS. But, I can't find any info about that. Given the performance of Orin though I semi-expect they'll aim for a modified Xavier to land almost in the middle in terms of performance. They'll nudge the tensor cores to nail DLSS with a bit of headroom. That's just speculating that they more than base level tensor for DLSS. Again, I can't find anything online about this to backup that theory. Masem might have run across something?
It's a better product! But I'm not in a rush to buy one since I play mostly docked and there doesn't seem to be any improvement in docked performance.
If they have some sort of great trade-in program I might consider dropping a couple hundred on the new one, but no more than that.
Also it'll be impossible to find for probably 6 months.
The Switch doesn't have a screen quality problem, it has an image quality problem. Games need to use variable resolutions to run at decent framerates and improving the quality of the screen is just going to further highlight the need of the system to get a CPU boost.
Also the battery life is kind of shit. And the left joycon is terrible.
Of all things, the left stick, and drift in general, really needs some innovation.
I may have to re-buy Ori on the Switch when I get the OLED version. That game would just look drop dead gorgeous on an OLED screen. Oh.. Ya, I have a new IPS panel on my computer now. I should go see how Ori looks on it compared to my old TN panel that I replaced a few months back.
Nintendo has confirmed via press release no other internals (CPU/GPU/etc.) on the OLED model have changed
https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/6/22456337/nintendo-switch-oled-model-specs-date-price
https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/nintendo-confirms-switch-oled-has-no-major-internal-changes/
No, that's not listed in the specs; although there is mention of it when someone data mined the last firmware.
I suspect the speakers are different and maybe a bit more tuning. I was hoping for some audio processing, but I can't find any mention of it, and if that were a thing they would probably call it out more.
Oh, you know what it probably is? The .1" increase in size either allows them for a slightly larger speak, or more space for a chamber (drawing a blank on what it's called). Should allow sound to be a little fuller than the original.
also 7" display at 720p is 209.8 pixels per in. That's still a very high pixel density, about double what a typical desktop monitor is using.
1440p @ 27" = 108.79 pixels per in.
4K @ 32" = 137.68 pixels per in.
4K @ 48" = 108.79 pixels per in.
4K @ 21" = 209.8 pixels per in.
Sure phones have closer to ~400+ pixels per inch but I'm sure that comes at a higher cost. I mean look at general phone pricing.
The thing that is funny is they could do this right now.. Digital Foundry did a video not too long ago where they used some hack to unlock the clockspeed on the Switch. Basically run the thing at the stock Nvidia frequency that the Tegra was designed to run at. It smoothed out a lot of games but at the cost of it running hotter and being more noisy.
It would have been nice if they had just beefed up the cooling solution to allow for those higher clocks.. Especially as I think they shrunk the chip to a small node now too.
-
I imagine a “real” switch “Pro” would be literally a switch that was just a console. No screen and just a brick with same internals but clocked higher and improved cooling.
The Switch can still exist but if you get the docked only model then it can run games better at home. The magic trick needed for this though would be a seamless experience and perfectly “switch” (pub intended) between the two devices where you can resume from the home console to the handheld. Like Xbox Play Anywhere on steroids.
we are all entitled to our opinions. Mine is that Nintendo makes games for people who look pretty in a marketing video or are solely tied to their childhood nostalgia of playing Zelda or Mario and give Nintendo a pass on all the shit they do wrong: anything online related is were we can start.
I am happy for everyone who wants to get one of these. I will buy whatever is the latest switch the moment MP4 ships - because I want the ultimate experience to play that. But even with my Metroid-colored glasses on, I can say that Nintendo doesn't fit into the gaming world I live in on a daily, weekly, and even monthly basis. and that's fine.
That doesn't make me a baby. It makes me the one who decides what I spend my money on and when.
I think everyone was expecting them to follow the pattern Sony and Microsoft were doing where mid-cycle you come up with a more powerful version of your hardware (XBX, PS4 Pro) when Nintendo hasn't really done that before. The DSi had more juice than the DS but I think only like four games ever used it, and Nintendo's never really been into the whole "same games play better on newer hardware" thing.
Anyway, if your Switch shits the bed you can buy a nicer one now, and the cloud saves mean you just pick up where you left off. Meanwhile those of us who don't want to buy another thing yet don't have to buy another thing yet.
The CPU actually has better performance characteristics than the PS4/XB1, there's just fewer cores (3 vs 7). The main hindrance is memory bandwidth and the core count. But a Switch with the same number of cores as one of those consoles would absolutely wreck them in CPU performance.
It does not have a weak CPU.
As someone who doesn’t use my switch often outside of docked mode, there is zero reason for me to upgrade. If I was in the market for a new switch, this would be the one to get. If I used my switch almost exclusively in portable mode, I’d think about it once reviews came in with hands on with the display.
Echoing what others have said here, 4K is less of a deal than performance improvements that improved switch internals would have brought if the rumors had been true.
The 1080p output is fine, but games being limited to either 30fps or unstable 60 hurts. It is also significantly going to impact 3rd party support outside of less taxing indie titles starting next year as the rest of the industry starts it’s real migration over to next gen consoles. As is, it was already a struggle at the time of the switch’s launch to port games, and only it’s huge market share has kept any serious 3rd party involvement going on the device.
So, as an OG switch owner who plays primarily in docked mode, there is no incentive at all to upgrade and just continue to use my switch for the 1-3 Nintendo exclusive titles each year that interest me.
I see why they didn't announce this during E3. Nothing at all here to get excited about. In fact, don't OLED's use more power? Won't this impact battery life? At the very least they could have fixed the joycon drift issue. The Siwtch has wound up being probably my least played console of all time. I got more out of my WiiU.
What's funny to me regarding the rumors on the 4K model, 1080p screen, better SoC, etc... People were always comparing an upgraded Switch to a typical phone like phones have higher resolution displays, faster SoCs, etc...
People always forget that phone prices for the actual MSRP are normally $600+, only get them for cheap normally with subsidized phone plans, trade-ins or payment plans.
I'm sure Nintendo could do a beefed up model but it would end up costing similar to the PS5 & Series X.
It's also pretty performant depending on the title.
Odyssey, Mario Kart, SSBU, Bowser's Fury, even third party stuff like Ori and Hollow Knight all run 60fps.
If you're comparing some AAA major release that happens to get a Switch port (like Immortals: Fenyx Rising), yeah, it's not going to hang.
If you're looking at where the Switch excels (first-party and indie), it can do a good job (though the HW delta between it and the newer consoles is much more apparent in terms of loads).
Yup. Its plausible that the chip shortage is holding things back right now. Four years from the A12X felt like a good time for a PS4 level Switch to come out but that isn’t happening in this current environment.
This is much closer to to AGS-101 update to the GBA SP, albeit with a bigger bump than just a better backlight
Yeah, its a pass from me unless there's a good trade-in deal. Only upcoming game I know I'll be playing mostly handheld is SMT V, but at that point the upgrade is purely for luxury than for anything else like performance.
Current model will be totally fine and I've honestly spent too much money on toys this last year anyway
Loss leaders are strictly a Microsoft thing and occasionally a Sony thing. Nintendo has almost never sold at a loss, the one exception was the one year they dropped the price of the launch 3DS and ate shit for a year until hardware revisions and falling component costs brought new hardware sales back in the green.
On this site everyone seems to eat up every minimal increase on a mobile phone, and gush about how it can push as many pixels as an Xbox but yet it's primarily meant as a communications and media device.
Here's a device that's dedicated to gaming and y'all are like "nbd, let's keep that 2012 perf it's about the games"
You do know you can have both, right? Awesome Nintendo games with killer hardware is acceptable in this timeline
-
This comes as a non surprise, why fuck up your customer base with a more powerful version that would bring nothing really useful to the table.
Unless you leave your huge customer base behind.
Sure, 3rd party games will suffer but as long as the next-gen consoles aren't leading the game development we will still see ports of PS4 games.
A more powerful version would function like an Xbox One X or Xbox Series, where backwards/forwards compatibility would remain. The biggest benefit would probably lie with the “impossible” third party ports tbh, things like Witcher 3 and Doom Eternal.
This wouldn’t leave the existing userbase behind given the cross-generational nature of consoles that we already see today on other platforms.
Says here they are, despite the absence of an announcement at E3: https://screenrant.com/animal-crossings-new-content-nintendo/
I’m so curious if last year they decided to pull an audible with the updated SoC because they had all of the other key components (OLEDs, etc) but couldn’t secure what they needed from Nvidia in quantity.
That said, it also makes sense with prior Nintendo handheld updates (AGS-101 has a brighter backlog screen, Nintendo 3DS XL is bigger and brighter, etc) but gamers have the memory of a goldfish.
I straight up didn’t think an update would happen even if the OLED production leaks were true simply because of the chip fabrication situation. They clearly pulled the trigger on it anyway.
Nintendo’s total order for this fiscal year is 30 million units. Even if only half of that was devoted to an updated Tegra they wouldn’t be able to hit that target, not if what’s happening with Ampere, PS5, and Xbox Series is anything to go by.
Or maybe this was always the plan and this was always going to be an AGS-101/3DS XL type update! Nobody will ever know
Bowser's Fury is clearly pushing against its limits (if you back the camera into a wall when Fury Bowser appears it can drop between all the mayhem and Mario's transparency), there are a few weird outliers like Link's Awakening that are due to memory bandwidth issues and the way it streams data for new screens with water (not GPU as so many people incorrectly assume), but otherwise their first party is super smooth.
Smash/Splatoon/Mario Kart/ARMS/Tennis/etc are so fucking smooth and load so frigging fast
