Nintendo Switch OLED model announced, coming in October 2021 Nintendo has finally revealed the newest addition to the Switch line-up, featuring a 7-inch OLED screen, 64GBs internal storage, and more.

After so many rumors across a long period of time, Nintendo has finally revealed what’s coming next with the Nintendo Switch line-up. A new version of the Switch has been announced - the Nintendo Switch OLED model - and this time it features a number of upgrades over its predecessors, including a larger, higher quality screen featuring OLED technology, increased built-in storage space, improved sound, and more. What’s more, it’s coming in early October 2021.

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch OLED model on the morning of July 6, 2021 via the Nintendo Twitter account with a trailer and information page to accompany. The new system will feature multiple upgrades over previous models of the system with a seeming focus on the portable aspect. Most notably, the OLED model will feature a 7-inch titular OLED screen, which should provide better clarity and picture in handheld mode. The system will also feature 64GBs of built-in storage in comparison to the 32GBs on the original Switch and Switch Lite. The Nintendo Switch OLED model is also said to feature better sound capabilities and a sturdier stand for tabletop play. The new model will available on October 8, 2021.

Despite the improvements, it looks like the Nintendo Switch OLED model isn’t getting much in the way of performance upgrades. According to technical specs, the console will still be running on the same custom NVIDIA Tegra processor for its GPU and CPU. That will keep the resolution at about the same values, allowing for 1080p in docked mode and 720p in portable mode. This may come as a disappointment to those who were hoping for a stronger and more capable machine, such as one with 4K support that appeared in plenty of rumors since 2020.

A look at the specs shows a few upgrades that will directly benefit storage and portable mode, but the Nintendo Switch OLED model doesn't seem to feature much for performance upgrades at this time.

Even so, those who would like to see an even better portable Nintendo Switch can look forward to the OLED model when it launches this coming October. Stay tuned for further details and updates on the system as we get closer to launch, such as pre-order dates, further details, and the like.