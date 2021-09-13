New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of September 13, 2021

Here's what to expect from this week of livestreaming on Shacknews.
Donovan Erskine
1

Hey there, Shackers. A new week means a fresh slate of livestreams here on Shacknews. From let's plays, to esports commentary, to news discussions, we've got a lot of shows on our Twitch channel, so let's go over our full livestream schedule for the week of September 13, 2021.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of September 13, 2021

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our roster of hosts and become familiar with our community.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET
skankcore64:Special Crash Bandicoot 25 anniversary stream Thursday at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET
Shack Air with Jan Peek Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

Make sure you hit that notification bell on our channel so that you don't miss a stream. If you're looking for a way to show some extra support for Shacknews, consider subscribing to our channel. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, that means you can subscribe once a month for free through Prime Gaming.

If you enjoy our live content on Twitch, you should check out the Shacknews YouTube channel, which is home to our library of video content.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola