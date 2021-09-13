Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of September 13, 2021 Here's what to expect from this week of livestreaming on Shacknews.

Hey there, Shackers. A new week means a fresh slate of livestreams here on Shacknews. From let's plays, to esports commentary, to news discussions, we've got a lot of shows on our Twitch channel, so let's go over our full livestream schedule for the week of September 13, 2021.

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our roster of hosts and become familiar with our community.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET skankcore64:Special Crash Bandicoot 25 anniversary stream Thursday at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Peek Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

