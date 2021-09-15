Xbox Game Pass' late September additions include Subnautica: Below Zero Astria Ascending, Aragami 2, and more games are also joining Subnautica: Below Zero on the Xbox Game Pass to cap off this month.

It’s the midway point of September and that means Xbox has a new slate of Xbox Game Pass games it will be including in the popular program throughout the end of the month. Late September’s Xbox Game Pass additions aren’t blockbusters, but there are quite a few interesting games in there, both new and simply beloved by players in their previous debuts. Chief among them? Subnautica: Below Zero, which comes Console, Cloud, and PC versions of the Xbox Game Pass next week.

Subnautica: Below Zero is an outright gorgeous undersea survival and exploration game and an excellent addition to Xbox Game Pass this September.

Xbox announced its late September Xbox Game Pass additions in an Xbox Wire blog post on September 15, 2021. It features game releases on the Xbox Game Pass program throughout the end of September and into the first day of October. In addition to Subnautica: Below Zero, there are a number of other interesting titles coming to the program, including Aragami 2 and Astria Ascending, which will be day one releases, as well as the X-COM-like Phoenix Point.

If you wanted games to stop coming soon, you'll have to keep waitinghttps://t.co/YNuB8y8DvH pic.twitter.com/YK2TviZaws — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 14, 2021

You can check out the full list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass additions and their release dates just below:

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 15

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 15 I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 16

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 16 SkateBIRD (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 16

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 16 Superliminal (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 16

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 16 Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 17

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 17 Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 23

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 23 Sable (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 23

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 23 Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 23

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 23 Tainted Grail: Conquest (PC) - September 23

(PC) - September 23 Lemnis Gate (Console and PC) - September 28

(Console and PC) - September 28 Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 30

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 30 Unsighted (Console and PC) - September 30

(Console and PC) - September 30 Phoenix Point (Console) - October 1

That wraps up the list for September Xbox Game Pass releases. Subnautica: Below Zero is gorgeous, fun, and absolutely one worth keeping an eye on. Phoenix Point was also not half bad if you like X-COM style games. Aragami 2, SkateBIRD, and Astria Ascending have looked interesting through their development cycles. Which are you interested in trying? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below!