Evening Reading - September 14, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon takes a crack at a sudoku that is created by one of the sudoku testers over on the Cracking The Cryptic Discord server.

Steve from Blues Clues appears on The Late Show

We were all just having a good emotional breakdown over Steve's message.

Have you ever been a dishwasher?

You've no doubt seem some stuff.

RIP Norm Macdonald

The world has lost a great comedian.

Splitgate thinks back on the anniversary of Halo Reach

Playing through all those Halo games again on Steam was magical. I'm so ready for Infinite.

Look at this adorable little kitten

It's carrying around its bunny toy!

And some people wonder why there's not much communication between devs and the community

You'd be like this too.

Imagine having to reset this scene

Like, would they really redress it? How would this work? What a nightmare.

This kitten looks how I feel

I think a sleep up against a bit of glass is the way to go.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Instead of up against glass, I think this is probably the way to have a nap.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hello, Meet Lola