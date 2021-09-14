Evening Reading - September 14, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Deathloop review: A vicious cycle
- WarioWare: Get It Together review: Some assembly required
- Cruis'n Blast review: Pedal to the meh-tal
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of September 13, 2021
- Nintendo Switch Ver. 13.0.0 patch notes include Bluetooth audio support
- Activision Blizzard accused of union busting & employee intimidation
- Splitgate developer 1047 Games raises $100 million in funding
- PS5 September System Update activates M.2 SSD expansion slot this week
- Everything announced at the iPhone 13 Apple California Streaming Event
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon takes a crack at a sudoku that is created by one of the sudoku testers over on the Cracking The Cryptic Discord server.
Steve from Blues Clues appears on The Late Show
We were all just having a good emotional breakdown over Steve's message.
Have you ever been a dishwasher?
dishwasher memes are top notch pic.twitter.com/fjw89uE0Yv— bitch lesbian (@samanthaposting) September 13, 2021
You've no doubt seem some stuff.
RIP Norm Macdonald
oversized hat. it’s funny. it’s funny cause it’s bigger than a normal hat. pic.twitter.com/zvmCF9Ug9O— lauren ‘crying about robins’ moran (@laurenmoran) September 14, 2021
The world has lost a great comedian.
Splitgate thinks back on the anniversary of Halo Reach
11 Years ago TODAY of all days Halo Reach dropped— Splitgate - Season 0 (@Splitgate) September 15, 2021
We forgot about the Bday but our CEO Ian remembers the day well. He planned his wisdom teeth surgery that day so he could sleep all day and then go to the 12AM release. He and his sister @audriix_ played allnight to beat the game https://t.co/Fj27ALuEqH
Playing through all those Halo games again on Steam was magical. I'm so ready for Infinite.
Look at this adorable little kitten
Twitter needs this.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/xn1lSy7yfY— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 13, 2021
It's carrying around its bunny toy!
And some people wonder why there's not much communication between devs and the community
September 10, 2021
You'd be like this too.
Imagine having to reset this scene
everyone's talking about the matrix again so let me share my favourite scene from it pic.twitter.com/BZzU0BBP1f— werewolves aren't real, don't worry about it (@fffwankie) September 10, 2021
Like, would they really redress it? How would this work? What a nightmare.
This kitten looks how I feel
September 10, 2021
I think a sleep up against a bit of glass is the way to go.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Instead of up against glass, I think this is probably the way to have a nap.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
