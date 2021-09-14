Everything announced at the iPhone 13 Apple California Streaming Event Here is all of the news from the September 2021 Apple Event.

Apple’s September 2021 Special Event has concluded. Subtitled “California Streaming,” the event covered everything from Apple TV+ to the new line of iPads and iPhones. Let’s recap everything showcased during the event.

New iPad and iPad Mini

Apple unveiled the newest iteration of the iPad during today’s event. Sporting an A13 chip, the new iPad is said to pack 20 percent faster processing speeds than the previous model. The iPad launches next week and will start at $329 USD, with an educational version starting at $299 USD.

Apple also revealed a new iPad Mini, a smaller version of its popular tablet. The iPad Mini gets a fresh design, with squared edges similar to the latest iPhones. This 10.2-inch tablet supports the latest generation of Apple Pencil and will ship with iOS 15. Apple’s new iPad Mini also features a USB-C cable support. The iPad Mini launches on September 24 and starts at $499 USD.

Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch Series 7 was revealed during the California Streaming event, as we got our first look at the tech company’s latest wearable. With an emphasis on health and fitness, the Apple Watch Series 7 features the most durable screen yet, which the company claims is resistant to water, cracks, and dust. The Apple Watch Series 7 also has the biggest display compared to any of its predecessors, which Apple utilized to implement a full keyboard for texting. We see in the trailer that the Apple Watch Series 7 can detect tennis serve speeds, as well as call for help when you fall.

Apple also debuted a budget version of its smartwatch line, the Apple Watch SE. Though it’s design is much similar to the older models, the Apple Watch SE has a 30 percent bigger display than the Series 3 and is up 2x faster. That said, it doesn’t feature the new wraparound design or always-on functionality of the Series 7. The Apple Watch SE starts at $279 USD and the Series 7 starts at $399 USD.

Apple Fitness+

Health and fitness is one of the Apple Watch’s core pillars. Following the reveal of new smartwatches, Apple detailed upcoming features to Apple Fitness+. With workouts ranging from 5-45 minutes, Apple Fitness+ is designed around the Apple Watch and has real-time connection with the smartwatch.

Apple also spoke about it’s “Take a Walk” feature, which is a unique audio experience that lets users walk with celebrities such as Carmelo Anthony, Gabrielle Union, and Randall Park. Apple also introduced us to some of the trainers featured in Apple Fitness+ in order to learn more about the service’s offerings.

iPhone 13

Arguably the biggest announcement of the day was the reveal of the iPhone 13. Maintaining the squared design, the iPhone 13 features a ceramic shield front and an aluminum frame. The two rear cameras on the phone are arranged diagonally. It’s also notable that the iPhone 13 features a smaller dock than its predecessor, allowing more room to be dedicated to the display.

In addition to the base model, Apple also unveiled the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Featuring a 3-camera setup, the 13 Pro sports superior camera quality to the standard iPhone 13. Apple also states that the Pro has a larger battery than the base model iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 Pro Max packs all of those bells and whistles into a larger device, coming in at 6.7 inches.

The iPhone 13 starts at $799 USD, with the Mini starting at $699 USD. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will start at $999 USD and $1099 USD, respectively. All phones in the iPhone 13 lineup will be released on September 24, 2021.

That’s everything Apple revealed during its September 2021 California Streaming event. Interestingly enough, there was no news on Mac or AirPods products. For future news out of the world’s biggest company, be sure to visit our Apple topic page.