Splitgate developer 1047 Games raises $100 million in funding

1047 Games assures that it will remain an independent developer after raising $100 million in funding.
Donovan Erskine
Splitgate has been in Steam Early Access for a while now, but exploded in popularity in recent months. Originally set to launch in full back in July, Developer 1047 Games delayed it in order to work on improving the servers. Fans had wondered if the increase in popularity of Splitgate would cause 1047 Games to sell its business to a larger company. The developer put those concerns to rest when it announced that it had raised $100 million in funding and would be remaining an independent company.

Ian Proulx, CEO of 1047 Games, shared an open letter to fans through the game’s official Twitter account on September 14, 2021. “I am thrilled to announce that we have solidified our future as an independent, community-first game studio. We have just closed a significant funding round of $100 million.” 1047 Games goes on to lay out exactly what the funding means for the studio and Splitgate’s development.

It’s surely good news for both the developers and fans of Splitgate alike. The game is currently in Season 0, which features a Battle Pass as well as exclusive challenges for players to take on. As 1047 Games continues to work on and improve Splitgate, stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know about the arena shooter.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

