Splitgate developer 1047 Games raises $100 million in funding 1047 Games assures that it will remain an independent developer after raising $100 million in funding.

Splitgate has been in Steam Early Access for a while now, but exploded in popularity in recent months. Originally set to launch in full back in July, Developer 1047 Games delayed it in order to work on improving the servers. Fans had wondered if the increase in popularity of Splitgate would cause 1047 Games to sell its business to a larger company. The developer put those concerns to rest when it announced that it had raised $100 million in funding and would be remaining an independent company.

Ian Proulx, CEO of 1047 Games, shared an open letter to fans through the game’s official Twitter account on September 14, 2021. “I am thrilled to announce that we have solidified our future as an independent, community-first game studio. We have just closed a significant funding round of $100 million.” 1047 Games goes on to lay out exactly what the funding means for the studio and Splitgate’s development.

We have just raised $100 MILLION to continue our journey as an independent, community-first game studio.



— Splitgate - Season 0 (@Splitgate) September 14, 2021

This means that we can hire a lot more developers. Which in turn means:

We can implement better and more frequent updates to Splitgate.

We can add more features that as always, originate from community feedback.

We can fix bugs faster.

We can support much larger numbers of Players.

We can come to more platforms. “Everything is now on the table, and the scope of what we can achieve just got 10x bigger!”

It’s surely good news for both the developers and fans of Splitgate alike. The game is currently in Season 0, which features a Battle Pass as well as exclusive challenges for players to take on. As 1047 Games continues to work on and improve Splitgate, stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know about the arena shooter.