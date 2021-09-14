Nintendo Switch Ver. 13.0.0 patch notes include Bluetooth audio support Ahead of the OLED model's launch, you can now pair wireless headsets and speakers to the Nintendo Switch.

The latest patch notes are out for the Nintendo Switch and with them comes a few new features for the portable console. As the big N gets ready to launch the Switch OLED next month, it’s upgrading its firmware with the Ver. 13.0.0 patch. The patch not only includes updates for the forthcoming new model, it also adds the long-awaited Bluetooth audio functionality.

Nintendo Switch Ver. 13.0.0 patch notes

The Nintendo Switch Ver. 13.0.0 system update not only brings long-awaited Bluetooth audio support to the console, but also makes way for the launch of the OLED model.

Released on September 14, 2021 the Ver. 13.0.0 patch finally gives your Switch the ability to use Bluetooth. However, it will only allow you to pair your Switch with audio out devices like headphones and wireless speakers. There is no compatibility with any Bluetooth microphones at this time. Users will be able to pair their Nintendo Switch with up to 10 devices, but will only be able to use them one at a time.

The Ver. 13.0.0 patch notes also included updates such as being able to see what wireless frequency band you're using as well as a one feature that will allow updates to the Switch OLED dock specifically (docks with no built-in LAN port won’t be able to take advantage of it). The patch notes were posted earlier today on Nintendo’s official website, but we’ve included them below for your convenience.

Bluetooth audio support was added

Headphones, earbuds, speakers, and other audio devices that connect with Bluetooth can now be paired with Nintendo Switch family systems for audio output. Bluetooth microphones are not supported. Up to two compatible wireless controllers can be connected to the system while using Bluetooth audio. Bluetooth audio cannot be used while local wireless communication is active. Depending on the Bluetooth audio device, there may be some audio delay. For more information, see How to Pair and Manage Bluetooth Audio Devices.



“Update Dock” was added under System in System Settings for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model systems, allowing for software updates to Nintendo Switch docks with a LAN port.

Dock software updates are not available for Nintendo Switch docks without a LAN port.

This feature was not added to Nintendo Switch Lite.

For more information, see How to Update the Dock Firmware.

“Maintain Internet Connection in Sleep Mode” was added under Sleep Mode in System Settings.

When this setting is enabled, systems with wired internet connections will maintain internet connection even while in sleep mode. This allows for software and add-on content to download to the system while the system is in sleep mode. The setting is enabled by default.

When this setting is disabled, the system will connect to the internet only periodically, which decreases power consumption and delays downloads while in sleep mode.

Note: Systems that are not updated to version 13.0.0 or later behave as if this setting is enabled.

The method to initiate “Calibrate Control Sticks” in System Settings was changed.

From System Settings, go to Controllers and Sensors, select Calibrate Control Sticks, then fully tilt the control stick in any one direction and keep it tilted for a few seconds to begin calibration.

Users can now view whether their wireless internet connection is using the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz frequency band under “Connection Status” after selecting Internet in System Settings.

That covers the new Nintendo Switch settings. With the Nintendo Switch OLED model coming in October, this is assuredly laying some groundwork for the arrival. Stay tuned to our Nintendo Switch topic for further updates and coverage as Ver. 13.0.0 goes live and we get closer to the OLED model launch.