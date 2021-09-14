Activision Blizzard accused of union busting & employee intimidation A group of Activision Blizzard employees have filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board accusing the publisher of intimidation tactics.

The management of Activision Blizzard has not recused itself of issue. It may have been a bit since the video game publisher and developer giant was dragged into the spotlight for allegations of widespread sexual harassment and workplace toxicity, but little has actually been done beyond arguably hollow words from the executive leads, including CEO Bobby Kotick. Now the company finds itself accused of even further wrongdoing as employees have filed a charge accusing it of union busting and employee intimidation tactics.

This charge was filed with the National Labor Relations Board fairly recently, as reported by Vice Waypoint, who acquired documentation of the charge. According to said documentation, employees at Activision Blizzard are formally accusing the company of engaging not only in union busting, but also intimidation tactics to keep workers from organizing and speaking out further against the company.

“Within the last six months the above named employer has repeatedly engaged in unlawful conduct by threatening employees,” the accusation reads.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and further executives have done little to overcome the negative image of company management beyond superficial and even arguably insidious actions.

The formal complaint goes into further details about exactly what kind of threats and conduct have been happening as well.

“[The company] told employees they cannot communicate with or discuss ongoing investigations of wages, hours and working conditions; maintained an overly broad social media policy; enforced the social media policy against employees who have engaged in protected concerted activity; threatened or disciplined employees on account of protected concerted activity; engaged in surveillance of employees engaged in protected concerted activity and engaged in interrogation of employees about protected concerted activity.”

lawsuit with the state of California over the alleged “frat boy” culture which has pervaded the company workplace. This culminated recently in an employee walkout and the formation of a group called #ABetterABK that aims to root out and stand against toxicity and harassment at the company. At worst, Activision Blizzard has hired a firm famously specialized in union busting and even allegedly destroyed evidence related to the case.

The fire may have died down, but the powers that be at Activision Blizzard seem to be developing uglier issues rather than soothing them in the slightest. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates and information.