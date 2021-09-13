Evening Reading - September 13, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon is back at it, solving some sudokus that look downright impossible.

New trailer for Dexter is out

Have you seen the trailer? Does it make you want to rewatch the series or perhaps just tune in to see what happens?

Babies absolutely refuse to keep their noses out of your business

This is a genius way to get uninterested babies interested. pic.twitter.com/dPgWhpmO4q — Thigh & Mighty (@indigogloves) September 12, 2021

Time for reverse psychology.

Before you call someone a "noob" think of who's on the other side

goodmorning i love this cat pic.twitter.com/3cPPDHxOFK — SĒBU THE WORLD (@SEBUTHEWORLD) September 6, 2021

I bet you didn't think it was an adorable kitten, did you?

Have you ever tried to not burp?

This guy absolutely nails the challenge.

What you got there, boy?

that cicada was in there fighting for his fucking life pic.twitter.com/vtYhJ2NyJa — @godlilcousin (@godlilcousin) September 6, 2021

Animals are weird, man.

One year later

What a difference a year makes pic.twitter.com/IAGBouLz9T — Dr. Glaucomflecken (@DGlaucomflecken) September 7, 2021

Imagine the mental state you'd have to be in to protest medical professionals?

Time to go buy a tall skeleton

kate’s spooky white noise presents: 12 foot home depot skeleton in thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/Jxn18NcvaB — your buddy kate (@kateburning) September 8, 2021

That is some Tomb of the Giants nonsense right there.

Cats have to pay the toll

One smooch, please.

Here's a photo of Rad having a good nap. He loves curling up with his tummy exposed so we can pet it.

