Evening Reading - September 13, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon is back at it, solving some sudokus that look downright impossible.

New trailer for Dexter is out

Have you seen the trailer? Does it make you want to rewatch the series or perhaps just tune in to see what happens?

Babies absolutely refuse to keep their noses out of your business

Time for reverse psychology.

Before you call someone a "noob" think of who's on the other side

I bet you didn't think it was an adorable kitten, did you?

Have you ever tried to not burp?

This guy absolutely nails the challenge.

What you got there, boy?

Animals are weird, man.

One year later

Imagine the mental state you'd have to be in to protest medical professionals?

Time to go buy a tall skeleton

That is some Tomb of the Giants nonsense right there.

Cats have to pay the toll

One smooch, please.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad having a good nap. He loves curling up with his tummy exposed so we can pet it.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola