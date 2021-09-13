Evening Reading - September 13, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Deathloop review: A vicious cycle
- Video game football team Hall of Fame
- 5 things we want to see in Marvel's Wolverine
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of September 13, 2021
- Death Stranding-like game in works by An Airport For Aliens Currently Run By Dogs dev
- Insider beta sign up - Halo Infinite Multiplayer flight test
- Fired Apple employee gets green light to sue the tech giant
- Total War: Warhammer 3 delayed to 2022
- Online services for several LittleBigPlanet games to be shutdown
- WarioWare Tetris 99 Maximus Cup event announced for this week
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon is back at it, solving some sudokus that look downright impossible.
New trailer for Dexter is out
Have you seen the trailer? Does it make you want to rewatch the series or perhaps just tune in to see what happens?
Babies absolutely refuse to keep their noses out of your business
This is a genius way to get uninterested babies interested. pic.twitter.com/dPgWhpmO4q— Thigh & Mighty (@indigogloves) September 12, 2021
Time for reverse psychology.
Before you call someone a "noob" think of who's on the other side
goodmorning i love this cat pic.twitter.com/3cPPDHxOFK— SĒBU THE WORLD (@SEBUTHEWORLD) September 6, 2021
I bet you didn't think it was an adorable kitten, did you?
Have you ever tried to not burp?
LMAOOOOO https://t.co/kG3F612UrK pic.twitter.com/7AZ0iMzLI8— ethereal deen (@etherealdeen) September 5, 2021
This guy absolutely nails the challenge.
What you got there, boy?
that cicada was in there fighting for his fucking life pic.twitter.com/vtYhJ2NyJa— @godlilcousin (@godlilcousin) September 6, 2021
Animals are weird, man.
One year later
What a difference a year makes pic.twitter.com/IAGBouLz9T— Dr. Glaucomflecken (@DGlaucomflecken) September 7, 2021
Imagine the mental state you'd have to be in to protest medical professionals?
Time to go buy a tall skeleton
kate’s spooky white noise presents: 12 foot home depot skeleton in thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/Jxn18NcvaB— your buddy kate (@kateburning) September 8, 2021
That is some Tomb of the Giants nonsense right there.
Cats have to pay the toll
New comic https://t.co/Tgh1VJW9RU pic.twitter.com/T7XvWrPr3g— Li Chen (@Exocomics) September 8, 2021
One smooch, please.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad having a good nap. He loves curling up with his tummy exposed so we can pet it.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 13, 2021