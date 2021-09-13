WarioWare Tetris 99 Maximus Cup event announced for this week With the launch of WarioWare: Get It Together, Tetris 99 is getting a new Maximus Cup this week with a new theme available to earn.

One of the more fun aspects of Tetris 99 is that anytime there’s a major Nintendo release, there’s also often a Tetris 99 event to go with it. WarioWare: Get It Together is no exception to this ongoing trend. Tetris 99 is collaborating with Nintendo in honor of the new WarioWare’s release with a new Tetris Maximus Cup event, coming later this week. What’s more, there will be a special WarioWare theme you can earn by playing the event and earning points.

Nintendo and Tetris announced the latest WarioWare Maximus Cup event via a YouTube trailer on September 13, 2021. Starting on September 17 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET and running to September 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT / September 21 at 2:59 a.m. ET, players will be able to take part in the latest Tetris 99 Maximus Cup event. By playing Tetris 99 during that time, you’ll be able to battle it out against players around the world for Event Points and leaderboard supremacy. By getting 100 Event Points during that period, you’ll also unlock a special WarioWare: Get It Together Tetris 99 theme to keep.

WarioWare: Get It Together came out on the Nintendo Switch on September 10, 2021 after making an incredible surprise appearance during Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct presentation. By many accounts, it’s another serving of the minigame weirdness that has come to be thoroughly associated with WarioWare throughout the years. With the love the series has behind it, WarioWare: Get It Together is certainly worthy of representation among the lovely library of Tetris 99 Maximus Cup events that have come before it.

With the action set to start this Friday, be sure to log into Tetris 99 over the weekend and throw down in Tetris if you’d like to be part of the fun. There’s a WarioWare theme waiting for those who enter the gauntlet and lay their blocks down with the best of them.