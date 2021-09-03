Shacknews Dump - September 3, 2021 It's another Friday and we're set to close it with another Shacknews Dump featuring the hottest news topics of the week.

We have arrived at another much needed Friday following another hectic news week. No More Heroes might be over but Suda51 has the grandest of plans, all while major streamers grab the bag and head for YouTube Gaming. These stories and more make up another packed Shacknews Dump.

On This September 3 edition of the Shacknews Dump, Dr Lupo and TimTheTatman are leaving Twitch in new deals penned up with YouTube Gaming. Is the pay worth the exodus? Meanwhile, Apple has been in the news a lot this week and the company is mostly floundering to put out fires left and right. In lighter news, Goichi “Suda51” Suda has a lot of plans for new games at Grasshopper Manufacture. Could he get a chance at Marvel’s Deadpool?

Check it out as we go discuss these stories and more on the Shacknews Dump at 1:40 p.m. PT / 4:40 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who takes time to tune into ShackStream productions like the Dump. Your support and engagement continue to make these streams well worth our effort. If you’d like to support us even further, make sure you’re following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel to help us keep the wheels greased. Don’t forget that if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can link it up to your Twitch account to get yourself a free subscription for your use each month. We’d be happy to have a free subscription if you’ve got no other wonderful channel for it.

Suda51 plans and Dr Lupo stans come together in one place as we unleash the Shacknews Dump today. Join in as we discuss these and other hot news topics live shortly.