DrLupo signs exclusive streaming deal with YouTube Gaming DrLupo will leave Twitch and continue his streaming career on YouTube.

The livestreaming business has become incredibly lucrative for its biggest names, as evidenced by the array of exclusivity deals that have been signed across different platforms. As Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming fight to be the go-to place for streaming, we’ve seen some major talent bounce between platforms. Another major streamer is making their departure from Twitch, as DrLupo has signed an exclusivity deal to stream on YouTube.

DrLupo announced the deal with YouTube himself via his official Twitter account. In a video, he recounts several of his career highlights on Twitch, including his massive charity stream and the time he played Among Us with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. DrLupo then shares that his journey is far from over, but it’s found a new home, on YouTube Gaming.

The specific terms of DrLupo’s deal with YouTube Gaming, such as length and price, are currently unknown. That said, it was just under two years ago, in December of 2019, that DrLupo announced that he’d signed a deal to continue streaming on Twitch (along with TimTheTatman and LIRIK), during a time where several of the platform’s biggest streamers were leaving for other websites. Though we never got the official terms of that deal, either, it seems to have expired as DrLupo has now inked an agreement with YouTube Gaming.

DrLupo’s first livestream on his YouTube channel will take place August 31, 2021. Though he’s just now making the switch to YouTube as a streamer, his channel has long been home to videos and clips taken from past streams. DrLupo will join Courage and Valkyrae, two former Twitch streamers that also left the platform in recent years in pursuit of deals with YouTube Gaming.

DrLupo has built quite the loyal fan base over the years on Twitch, one that he’s hoping will follow him over to his new platform. For more on what’s new with the biggest streamers, Shacknews is your place.