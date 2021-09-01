TimTheTatman inks an exclusive streaming deal with YouTube Gaming TimTheTatman is the latest streamer to leave Twitch for YouTube.

Just this week, we saw DrLupo, one of Twitch’s most recognizable streamers, leave the platform and announce his move to YouTube Gaming. Now, one of Twitch’s biggest streamers and former ambassador is also on his way out the door, as TimTheTatman has announced he’s also signed a deal to begin exclusively streaming on YouTube.

TimTheTatman announced his move to YouTube in a new video shared on social media. In the video, Tim looks back at all of the gigs he’s held in the past, from delivering newspapers, all the way up to his early days of vlogging and creating online content. He’s then persuaded by longtime friend and fellow YouTube streamer CouRage to come to the platform. CouRage left Twitch for an exclusive YouTube deal back in 2019.

As is the case with most of these exclusive streaming deals, the dollar amount and length of TimTheTatman’s contract with YouTube is unknown. TimTheTatman’s first livestream on his YouTube channel will take place on September 2, 2021. The exclusive emotes from his Twitch channel are all being brought over to YouTube, but fans will have to start from month-1 in terms of subscription/membership streaks.

Twitch said farewell to TimTheTatman with a Twitter video that featured some of the most hilarious moments during his time on the platform. As Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming continue to sign deals to lock down exclusive talent, the streaming world continues to get more and more competitive.

It was only days ago that DrLupo announced he would also be leaving Twitch and signing a deal with YouTube Gaming. Both DrLupo and TimTheTatman had signed deals to stay with Twitch back in December of 2019, but it would appear that those contracts have expired. Stick with Shacknews for more on what’s going on with the biggest streamers on Twitch and YouTube.