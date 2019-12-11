Dr Lupo, TimTheTatman, & LIRIK sign exclusive streaming deals with Twitch In the tug of war between streaming platforms, popular streamers Dr Lupo, TimTheTatman, and LIRIK, have signed exclusively with Twitch.

As prominent streaming platforms like Facebook Gaming and Microsoft Mixer become more popular, so too do deals that secure the streaming exclusivity of popular players and names throughout these platforms. Mixer and Facebook Gaming have fired opening volleys in the new and sudden contest, but Twitch just secured its own goods with the exclusive signing of popular streamers Dr Lupo, TimtheTatman, and LIRIK to new deals on the Twitch platform.

Benjamin “Dr Lupo” Lupo, Timothy “TimtheTatman” Betar, and Saqib “LIRIK” Zahid each made announcements of their new deals with Twitch on December 10, 2019. According to each streamer, they’ll be staying exclusively on Twitch for the foreseeable future. Dr Lupo in particular went into details as to his reasons to stay with the platform.

“Twitch has the highest number of viewed hours of any livestreaming platform by far,” Lupo explained. “which means when it comes to charity, I feel like I can be the most effective there.”

Lupo made no qualms about saying that the other main reason was financial security for him and his family. You can check out his full announcement video just below.

The movement by Twitch streamers Dr Lupo, TimtheTatman, and LIRIK marks the latest in a long line of new exclusivity deals that began with Tyler “Ninja” Blevins moving over to Microsoft Mixer, followed soon after by Michael “shroud” Grzesiek. Later on, Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler joined them on Mixer while Super Smash Bros champion and streamer Gonzalo "ZeRo" Barrios took his talents to Facebook Gaming. There have been even further moves as well and it goes to show that streaming platforms are needing to offer greater incentives to secure big names and talent on their platforms.

Twitch is still the big dog on the block, but its latest exclusivity deals with big names like Lupo show that it isn’t resting on its laurels while other platforms steal its talent away.