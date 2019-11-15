Fortnite Pro FaZe EwOk is latest streamer to head exclusively to Mixer Joining a growing list of notable talent on Mixer, FaZe Clan Fortnite pro EwOk is the latest to head exclusively to Microsoft's streaming platform.

The Mixer army grows. This time it’s FaZe Clan Fortnite pro and streamer EwOk headed over to the Microsoft streaming platform. Soleil “EwOk” Wheeler has built a name for herself at 14 as a deaf gamer who can still bring the competition and one of FaZe Clan’s first female members with considerable talent to show for it. Now she’s taking that talent over to Mixer alongside recent names like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Michael “shroud” Grzesiek.

EwOk announced her move to Mixer on November 14, 2019 via her personal Twitter. With a following of over 280,000 fans on Twitch, EwOk has built up considerable clout to bring to the Mixer platform with her varied streams running the gamut of Fortnite, Minecraft, art streams, and more. You can check out her formal announcement of the move to Mixer below.

EwOk joined FaZe as its first female member in July 2019, but she’s been making moves in gaming inside and outside involvement with the esports group. Despite being relatively new to streaming, she put up regular Victory Royales in Fortnite through Seasons 9, 10, and Chapter 2. At the 2019 Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am, EwOk teamed with pop star Jordan Fisher to score $20,000 for their supported charities. She is also one of the few female players to stream with Ninja despite his controversial stance on not streaming with women.

Now she joins Ninja in the growing list of notables who have moved to mixer, a list which also includes shroud. With her move, she also becomes Mixer’s first notable and exclusive female streamer to jump the ship from Twitch. Though she might not have the numbers of some of the other names coming to Mixer, her inclusion in Microsoft’s efforts may speak to the consideration of new and rising stars as well as the established faces.

