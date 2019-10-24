New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Twitch streamer shroud takes his talents to Mixer

Shroud joins Ninja in Mixer-land as he heads to his new streaming home.

Brittany Vincent
3

Notch another one up to Mixer.

Streamer and former competitive gamer Michael "Shroud' Grzesiek is headed to Mixer and leaving Twitch, just like another former Twitch streamer we all know.

Shroud's first livestream will kick off today at 8 PM PT on the platform, where he'll be focusing on "building his professional brand" and engaging with his audience in "new and exciting ways."

"Whether it was Counter-Strike, Apex Legends, PUBG or all the games in between, livestreaming has allowed me to make a career doing what I love,” said Shroud. “Streaming is my passion and I owe my success to my fans who have helped me get to where I am now. Mixer provides the flexibility to center my attention around them. I am excited to join the Mixer community, as well as continue to build relationships with both players and fans."

Shroud plans to use Mixer's Sparks and Embers to help interact with fans and will be streaming at up to a 10,000 bitrate.

“As my career has progressed since retiring from competitive Counter-Strike, I did not imagine I would be here today sharing the next chapter of my story,” said Shroud. “I am incredibly grateful and honored for the success I’ve had and that’s thanks to my community. With that, the next chapter is here and I am excited and motivated to deliver the best livestreams yet for me. The move to Mixer allows me to focus on what I love: gaming. I hope you all continue to be a part of my community in this transition, I can’t wait to show you all the things we have in store!”

If you're a Shroud fan, it looks like you're going to have to finally make that Mixer account you had been floundering on. We could still be seeing a whole exodus of streamers leaving Twitch for Mixer sometime soon, after all.

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    October 24, 2019 12:15 PM

    Brittany Vincent posted a new article, Twitch streamer shroud takes his talents to Mixer

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 24, 2019 12:47 PM

      Strike 1 with Ninja... lets see if this boosts Mixers audience. Competition is always good though.

    • EnhancedInterrogator
      reply
      October 24, 2019 1:20 PM

      I love watching him play Apex. So I guess I'll occasionally be going to mixer.com or whatever the hell their website is.

      • bolneze legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 25, 2019 12:31 AM

        Yeah him playing Apex is something I actually watch for some reason

    • Downforce legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 24, 2019 1:27 PM

      a pretty good launch persona for modern warfare. new game, extremely skilled player, great combo. mixer needs some traction and this should help!

    • DM7 legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 25, 2019 6:02 AM

      Nothing of value was lost. :V

