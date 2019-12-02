Former Smash champ ZeRo secures the Facebook Gaming bag in streaming deal It looks like retired Super Smash Bros pro and champion ZeRo is taking his considerable talents to Facebook Gaming in a new streaming deal.

It seems like every streaming platform is making moves these days and pulling their share of exclusivity away from the big dogs at Twitch. Mixer got its share of talent, and now Facebook Gaming is going after some major players as well. In a growing list of names, former Smash Bros pro and champion Gonzalo "ZeRo" Barrios has become the latest to announce he’ll be exclusively streaming on Facebook Gaming.

ZeRo made the announcement via his own social channels on December 2, 2019. Though he bowed out of the Super Smash Bros Ultimate competitive scene in March 2019 after the Smash Ultimate Summit, ZeRo has remained active as a streamer and content creator on his Twitch and YouTube channels. With his latest update, ZeRo is set to move over to Facebook Gaming, leaving a Twitch channel of over 500,000 followers behind. You can catch the video accompanying and explaining ZeRo’s move to Facebook just below.

Barrios stated in his announcement that he intends to begin streaming on his new channel at Facebook Gaming on December 3, 2019. According to ZeRo, a big part of his decision was Facebook’s ability to connect and organize charity streams. One of ZeRo’s first upcoming plans is to stream to support and raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), and Barrios has pledged that he intends to do many more streams of the sort with the help of Facebook Gaming.

With his move over to Facebook Gaming, ZeRo becomes the latest of a number of high profile pick ups by Facebook. Recently, the social platform acquired Beat Games, the studio behind the Beat Saber VR game. As players continue to move more into exclusivity deals with various popular platforms, there’s no doubt that Facebook Gaming got themselves a good one with ZeRo.

Does ZeRo’s decision make sense? Are you going to miss his content on Twitch? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty Comment section below.