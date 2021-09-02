New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 2, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today's sudoku looks like a challenging one.

James Bond pitch meeting

I remember almost nothing about the Daniel Craig movies, except for maybe Skyfall. 

Breaking Bad was so dang good

If I didn't already have a laundry list of TV shows I plan on watching, I think another rewatch of Breaking Bad would be in order, especially as we approach the last season of Better Call Saul.

He is safe and comfortable

He's loving his music. Waiting for someone in a red cap to come up so he can open the cannon.

Coffee table book about LANs

Umm... this idea is great! I would love to have this book.

Remember to wake him up

He's hibernating for 28 more days.

Isshin was such a great fight

Sekiro was an excellent game. I thoroughly enjoyed the shift in speed from Dark Souls 3.

This tattoo is legit

What an amazing bit of artwork.

Babies are so rude

Too good to shake your hand. Too good to speak to you.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's spring time! Which means Rad gets to enjoy more days like the one I captured here. Lounging in the sunlight.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

