Evening Reading - September 2, 2021

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today's sudoku looks like a challenging one.

James Bond pitch meeting

I remember almost nothing about the Daniel Craig movies, except for maybe Skyfall.

Breaking Bad was so dang good

If I didn't already have a laundry list of TV shows I plan on watching, I think another rewatch of Breaking Bad would be in order, especially as we approach the last season of Better Call Saul.

He is safe and comfortable

He's loving his music. Waiting for someone in a red cap to come up so he can open the cannon.

Coffee table book about LANs

I want to produce a coffee table book that’s just pictures of LAN parties from the 90s and 2000s pic.twitter.com/2YpOn8U5cF — merritt k (@merrittk) September 2, 2021

Umm... this idea is great! I would love to have this book.

Remember to wake him up

everyone shut the fuck up. the guy from green day is sleeping — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) September 2, 2021

He's hibernating for 28 more days.

Isshin was such a great fight

Oh yeah, I wanted to share the image I took of Isshin with the gun out. pic.twitter.com/ZdTg5wmYyU — Zullie (@ZullieTheWitch) September 1, 2021

Sekiro was an excellent game. I thoroughly enjoyed the shift in speed from Dark Souls 3.

This tattoo is legit

My career just peaked again pic.twitter.com/5hm2oKzFFZ — silly goose (nancy) (@nancyctattoos) September 1, 2021

What an amazing bit of artwork.

Babies are so rude

co-worker: this is my baby



me going to shake his hand: nice to meet you



baby:



me: your baby is a dick — cory (harvard graduate) (@coolmathgame_) September 1, 2021

Too good to shake your hand. Too good to speak to you.

It's spring time! Which means Rad gets to enjoy more days like the one I captured here. Lounging in the sunlight.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.