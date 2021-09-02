THQ Nordic 10th anniversary digital showcase coming later this September In honor of its 10-year anniversary, THQ Nordic is hosting a special digital showcase in which it will be showing off new reveals of its upcoming games.

THQ Nordic may be the latest iteration of the THQ that has been around for decades, but it still stands in control of some of the most interesting gaming IPs around. The publisher has been kicking around under the THQ Nordic name for sometime, almost 10 years in fact. In celebration of this milestone, THQ Nordic has announced that it will be doing a special anniversary digital showcase event to celebrate, complete with plenty of game updates and reveals during the event.

THQ Nordic announced its 10th anniversary digital showcase event via press release and its Twitter on September 2, 2021. Coming up on September 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET, the THQ Nordic 10th anniversary digital showcase event will livestream on the publisher’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Geoff Keighley is also slated to host the event, and it will be a showcase of all sorts of new gaming news coming out of the publisher in for titles in the near future, including sci-fi open-world RPG ELEX 2.

With THQ Nordic’s upcoming 10th anniversary digital showcase event coming up, the company will likely nod to some of its more successful franchises and have something to show for them too. In the past couple years, THQ Nordic successfully rebooted the Destroy All Humans! franchise, as well as overseeing a fantastic follow-up of the Desperados franchise. They also had surprising success with the launch and sales of Biomutant. The publisher has had some major missteps, but it’s also put out quite a lot of quality gaming and it will be interesting to see what comes next.

As we look forward to the THQ Nordic digital showcase event on September 17, stay tuned for more news and 10th anniversary surprises coming out of the publisher leading up to and during the event.