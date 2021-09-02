Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.0.1 patch notes nerf Lorentz Driver player targeting The Lorentz Driver was too good at telling wielders in PVP where opponents would be, so it took a nerf. Check out all of Hotfix 3.3.0.1's notes here.

Sometimes what sounds great on paper is just a little too effective or ineffective in practice. You might have a weapon that has great sounding perks, but the reality of their gameplay leaves something to be desired. Worse, it might leave absolutely nothing to be desired because it’s clearly the best thing going. That’s the case with the new Destiny 2 Season of the Lost exotic weapon, the Lorentz Driver. This gun packs a killer punch, but its perk that targets players through walls was a bit much, so it took a nerf in the game’s latest Hotfix 3.3.0.1 patch notes. Check the full notes out below.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.0.1 patch notes

The Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.0.1 patch notes took hefty aim at the Lorentz Driver, which was letting players take just slightly too good of a hefty aim at other players in PVP with the Lagrangian Sight perk.

The Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.0.1 notes dropped on September 2, 2021 via a Bungie website blog post. There are a number of fixes here following the launch of Season of the Lost content and the big changes therein. Bugs with the Ether Collection event, Vault of Glass Raid, and various Armors have bene fixed, but the big one has to do with the Lorentz Driver Exotic Fusion Rifle, introduced in the recent Season of the Lost. This gun had a perk called Lagrangian Sight that could drop a navpoint target on players through walls and tell you where they were moving in realtime, almost like a wallhack, but actually built into the gun. The perk has been changed so it will still outline targets in red when you see them, but not expose them through terrain with a navpoint. Its targeting is unchanged in PVE. Check out the full patch notes below.

Activities

Seasonal

Astral Alignment Fixed an issue where the Ether Collection encounter could soft lock when all Ether Wisps were destroyed. Fixed an issue where objects could be removed when players left the activity while carrying them, which would soft lock the activity.



Raids

Vault of Glass Fixed an issue where Atheon would sometimes summon an invisible barrier to block Guardians from entering the Vault of Glass.



UI/UX

General

Fixed an issue where the "pre-order" text string for 30th Anniversary wrapped and overlapped the title in Japanese, Polish, and Russian. Other localization fixes for Japanese and Polish. Russian will be fixed in Hotfix 3.3.0.2.

Fixed an issue where the description of Top Tree Dawnblade mentioned “Sliding” instead of “Gliding” in German.

Fixed an issue where some players could not discard Solstice key fragments.

Players who may have remaining Solstice key fragments can now dismantle the entire stack from their inventory screen.

Incoming and outgoing Bungie friends toasts no longer play before character selection.

Fixed an issue where some Roster screens would not consistently indicate when you have blocked a player on your Bungie Friends list.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Fixed an issue preventing players from changing the armor energy type of Lucky Pants.

Actually changed the cost of Global Reach to three energy.

Fixed an issue causing the Fire and Ice artifact mod to spawn fewer Wells than intended.

Fixed an issue that prevented Season 15 Iron Banner armor sets and the new Exotic armor pieces from taking shaders.

Corrected the insertion cost of the Linear Fusion Rifle Targeting mod in the artifact to be 500 Glimmer like other mods.

Fixed an issue causing the 2021 Solstice Eververse Hunter arms ornaments to not be visible in the list of ornaments.

Fixed an issue causing the new Shards of Galanor Exotic armor ornament to improperly display colors.

Fixed an issue causing Radiant Dance Machines to trigger armor mods and Stasis Fragments more often than intended.

Fixed an issue causing the Fusion Rifle Scavenger artifact mod to use old perks, allowing players to gain Heavy ammo when picking up Special ammo bricks.

Fixed an issue where Promethium Spur would not spawn additional combination Rifts after the first one.

Weapons

Lorentz Driver will no longer apply a navpoint to players in the Crucible that are selected as targets. Targeted players will still have the red glow on their biped and will still drop telemetry patterns when killed. This change does not affect the targeting behavior for PvE combatants.

Added Iron Banner perks into the possible trait rolls for Peacebond and Forge's Pledge. Peacebond can now roll Iron Reach. Forge's Pledge can roll Iron Grip.



Abilities

Fixed an issue where specific Stasis crystals were dealing an additional instance of detonation damage against players.

General

Cross Play voice chat has been enabled Some communication privacy settings are still not working as intended for Xbox players Xbox players will still hear voice and receive invites from anyone even if privacy settings are set to friends or in-game friends only. Xbox players will still be able to hear other Xbox players who are in their fireteam even if that player is on their mute list.



The Witch Queen Pre-Order Incentive

Fixed an issue where the "Lucidity" Witch Queen pre-order emblem was not showing up in players' emblem collections. It should automatically appear in the collection for all players who have pre-ordered now.



That covers the full Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.0.1 notes. Lorentz Driver is still a punchy Fusion Rifle, but its days as a wall-hacking super gun might be at an end. Stay tuned for more Destiny 2 news, as well as guides to the new Season of the Lost, right here at Shacknews.