Evening Reading - August 17, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Godfather of Sudoku has passed away

Maki Kaji is said to have popularized the iconic puzzle in Japan.

Cracking The Cryptic has dedicated one of its latest videos to the memory of Maki Kaji.

Sometimes you've just got to put on your big exosuit so you can go pet some kitties

It's the sacrifice we all make to hear that sweet purr.

I hear you are into videos of cute dogs

Check it out. It wants all the attention!

Cool cool cool not concerning at all

I was all good with what I saw until the backflip. I can't even do a backflip.

Waluigi wants to crush Luigi

Even over something trivial.

How good are hot wings?

Make sure you're eating them efficiently.

You can feel the emotion

IT'S REAL TO ME.

Jeremy Dooley knows how to party

Look at those great Rimmy Tim colors. Also, we talking about Bugsnax?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here is one of my absolute favorite photos of Rad. He's a wee kitten here. So smol! Look at those beans!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola