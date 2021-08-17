Evening Reading - August 17, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Road 96 review: The crossroads of destiny
- The Ascent review: Reaching new heights
- Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda preview - Bringing the king to life
- Ubisoft Singapore workplace toxicity & sexual harassment allegations prompt probe
- Guild Wars 2 launches first beta for End of Dragons characters
- Pokemon Unite Game Update 8/16 patch notes
- Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 notes: Free DLC and bug fixes galore
- Chivalry 2 crosses over 1 million units sold & 420 million slayings
- The Xbox Game Pass slate we've been waiting for: Psychonauts 2 arrives next week
- Google announces the Pixel 5a for $449
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The Godfather of Sudoku has passed away
Japan's Kaji, the "godfather of Sudoku," dies at 69 https://t.co/w5Hjca4kLj pic.twitter.com/6gYNgowyq5— Reuters (@Reuters) August 17, 2021
Maki Kaji is said to have popularized the iconic puzzle in Japan.
Cracking The Cryptic has dedicated one of its latest videos to the memory of Maki Kaji.
Sometimes you've just got to put on your big exosuit so you can go pet some kitties
On my way to pet your cat pic.twitter.com/j1brjYeGjh— jake (@tony_magoni) August 17, 2021
It's the sacrifice we all make to hear that sweet purr.
I hear you are into videos of cute dogs
August 17, 2021
Check it out. It wants all the attention!
Cool cool cool not concerning at all
Parkour is the perfect sandbox for the Atlas team to experiment with new behaviors. Through jumps, balance beams, and vaults, we push Atlas to its limits to discover the next generation of mobility, perception, and athletic intelligence. https://t.co/xZRNVnhrkc pic.twitter.com/E0ssh45ZCi— Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) August 17, 2021
I was all good with what I saw until the backflip. I can't even do a backflip.
Waluigi wants to crush Luigi
A key difference between Wario and Waluigi— Elliot Duby (@elliotduby) August 16, 2021
Self worth pic.twitter.com/eFnYJQdSMg
Even over something trivial.
How good are hot wings?
My WHOLE LIFE has changed!!! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/7US2K4pbQV— Tim Shropshire (@TimShropComedy) August 11, 2021
Make sure you're eating them efficiently.
You can feel the emotion
Urban Meyer cutting Tim Tebow pic.twitter.com/lk87KK2wK6— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 17, 2021
IT'S REAL TO ME.
Jeremy Dooley knows how to party
In other news, our big bopsicle cake might be the best thing we’ve ever made pic.twitter.com/OtuiRgRzTh— Jeremy Dooley (@JeremyNDooley) August 17, 2021
Look at those great Rimmy Tim colors. Also, we talking about Bugsnax?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here is one of my absolute favorite photos of Rad. He's a wee kitten here. So smol! Look at those beans!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 17, 2021