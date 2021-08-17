Evening Reading - August 17, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Godfather of Sudoku has passed away

Maki Kaji is said to have popularized the iconic puzzle in Japan.

Cracking The Cryptic has dedicated one of its latest videos to the memory of Maki Kaji.

Sometimes you've just got to put on your big exosuit so you can go pet some kitties

On my way to pet your cat pic.twitter.com/j1brjYeGjh — jake (@tony_magoni) August 17, 2021

It's the sacrifice we all make to hear that sweet purr.

I hear you are into videos of cute dogs

Check it out. It wants all the attention!

Cool cool cool not concerning at all

Parkour is the perfect sandbox for the Atlas team to experiment with new behaviors. Through jumps, balance beams, and vaults, we push Atlas to its limits to discover the next generation of mobility, perception, and athletic intelligence. https://t.co/xZRNVnhrkc pic.twitter.com/E0ssh45ZCi — Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) August 17, 2021

I was all good with what I saw until the backflip. I can't even do a backflip.

Waluigi wants to crush Luigi

A key difference between Wario and Waluigi



Self worth pic.twitter.com/eFnYJQdSMg — Elliot Duby (@elliotduby) August 16, 2021

Even over something trivial.

How good are hot wings?

My WHOLE LIFE has changed!!! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/7US2K4pbQV — Tim Shropshire (@TimShropComedy) August 11, 2021

Make sure you're eating them efficiently.

You can feel the emotion

Urban Meyer cutting Tim Tebow pic.twitter.com/lk87KK2wK6 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 17, 2021

IT'S REAL TO ME.

Jeremy Dooley knows how to party

In other news, our big bopsicle cake might be the best thing we’ve ever made pic.twitter.com/OtuiRgRzTh — Jeremy Dooley (@JeremyNDooley) August 17, 2021

Look at those great Rimmy Tim colors. Also, we talking about Bugsnax?

