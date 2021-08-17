Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 notes: Free DLC and bug fixes galore The latest major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 gives you new jackets, a new car, a skin for Johnny Silverhand, and squashes plenty of bugs.

CD Projekt has been quiet for quite some time on the new goings on of Cyberpunk 2077, but a part of that has been making sure it has something substantial to say before it says anything new. Such is the case with Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3, which brings another huge list of changes to the game. Free DLC is part of it too. It’s not quite an expansion, but you’ll have some new cosmetics to explore alongside a wealth of bug fixes and improvements for the game. We’ve got the full list of changes just below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 notes

CD Projekt dropped the notes for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 on August 17, 2021 with a release date coming at a later time. The list is quite big. It’s not quite as big as Patch 1.2 was, but it’s no slouch either. We got a tease and stream going into details of the patch recently, but the full available list of updates, fixes, and further details can be found:

Additional Content

A list of all the free DLCs can be found in the Main Menu under "Additional Content". They include:

A new car

Two new jackets

A new skin for Johnny Silverhand

Improvements

Improved the minimap's zoom level when driving, so that it's more zoomed out and easier to navigate.

Automatic Love - screen with pictures of Skye and Angel will be displayed substantially longer, making it easier to choose between the two.

Added a button which allows to reallocate the distribution of Perk points on a character's skill tree.

Increased the number of slots for autosaves from 10 to 20 and for quick saves from 3 to 10 across all platforms.

Added Database links to Journal entries.

Added an accessibility option for center of screen dot overlay which helps with reducing/avoiding motion sickness. It can be enabled in Settings → Interface → Center of screen dot overlay.

Fixers will now message V to offer a car for purchase less often.

Improved the Screen Space Reflections effect so that it looks less grainy on consoles and on lower visual settings qualities on the PC .

Added a filter for quest items in the Backpack.

Quest item tags from miscellaneous Job items will now be removed after finishing associated quests, allowing to sell or drop them.

It is now possible to rotate V in the Inventory with a mouse.

Players will now properly be able to craft a quickhack even if they once crafted it and then got rid of it.

Added a comparison tooltip for cyberware.

Improved a notification when buying cyberware and not meeting the level requirements to equip it.

It's now possible to upgrade crafting components in bulk.

Added new sleeping spots for Nibbles in V's apartment.

Icon on a disposal crate will now turn red when player picks up a body instead of being grayed out.

Landmine icon will now be grayed out after disarming it.

It's now possible to use an elevator while carrying a body.

Happy Together - Barry now has an updated, more unique appearance.

Base item will now be highlighted green like other components if it's present in the Inventory when crafting the same item of a better quality.

Balance Changes

Detection time of enemies now depends on game difficulty. Enemies on Easy and Normal difficulties will now detect the player slower. Enemies on Very Hard difficulty will now detect the player faster.

Enemies on Very Hard difficulty (and only that difficulty alone) will now be more aggressive when searching around when they are in the "Alerted" state.

NCPD will no longer react and turn hostile because of dead bodies in Open World activities.

NCPD will now also react to hitting NPCs with a non-lethal weapon.

Adjusted the damaging process when shooting crowd NPCs while in combat depending on distance and the weapon used.

(Don't Fear) The Reaper — improved Adam Smasher's behaviour during the fight.

Play It Safe — improved Oda's behavior during the fight.

Transmission — improved Placide's behavior during the fight.

Transmission — increased Placide's hacking resistance.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Letter of the Law — improved Cyberpsycho's behaviour during the fight.

Every Breath You Take — improved Red Menace's positioning and aim.

Increased stats of La Chingona Dorada (Jackie's iconic pistols).

The Rescue — increased the number of ammo at the beginning of the quest.

Introduced minor tweaks and improved balancing of the Contagion quickhack.

Improved the Crafting system, so that items with Random quality scale their quality with player's Crafting skill — it's not possible anymore to roll a quality exceeding that of the relevant Crafting skill.

The level requirement of items will now increase with each upgrade. Note: the level of upgraded items will be adjusted as a result of this change. The equipped items which exceed the level requirement can keep being used but, if unequipped, will have to wait until the required level is reached.

Added more crafting specs for cyberware mods.

Added crafting specs for knives (available from the start of the game).

Updated the number of components required to craft some items, e.g. Bounce Back, MaxDoc, quickhacks, clothing mods and some weapons.

Balancing of crafting specs for clothing mods.

Balancing the number of components required to craft clothing.

Balancing the number of components required to craft Sandevistan Fragments.

Optical Camo cyberware will now be available for purchase from Ripperdocs.

Adjusted price of the Sensory Amplifier cyberware mod.

Rare Unity crafting spec will now be obtainable only during Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Tygers by the Tail.

Changed the price and quality of Kerry's guitar that can be obtained during Gig: Psychofan.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where crafting specs from clothing stores were available only during the first visit to a vendor.

Fixed an issue which occurred after visiting the Nomad Camp, resulting in being unable to use weapons and quick menu items.

Fixed an issue where hacking a neutral target wasn't counted towards the Christmas Tree Attack achievement.

Tutorial windows about skill checks will no longer pop up when the "Unauthorized" prompt is displayed on devices.

V will no longer look down after using fast travel.

"Hit the Deck" perk will now work properly on knockdowned and staggered NPCs.

"Can't Touch This" perk will now grant the player immunity to Blind from their own flash grenades.

"Crazy Science" perk will now properly increase the sale price of all items.

"Hacker Overlord" perk will now grant a recipe for the Epic Whistle quickhack.

Guitars from New Dawn Fades will no longer be disassemblable and won't be automatically disassembled when having the "Scrapper" perk.

Player will now properly have a chance of looting a weapon attachment with the "Mech Looter" perk.

Fixed an issue where player could get stuck in changing position between crouching and standing after skipping dialogue.

V will no longer holster a weapon after skipping dialogue while holding it.

V will no longer be stuck in a loop after skipping holocall dialogue while falling into water.

It is no longer possible to exploit the epic "Untitled 18 - Brancesi, 2021" painting by selling and buying it back.

Added a quality setting to Sandevistan Fragments' crafting specs.

Fixed various unlootable items.

Fixed the icon displayed when looting shoes.

Fixed a case where Jackie's iconic pistols could be found lying on the street in Northside as loot.

Fixed an exploit where player could loot the XBD dealer's stock from his body after killing him in Disasterpiece.

Removed duplicate loot from an Open World activity in Pacifica.

Fixed appearance of a junk item.

Added loot to an empty loot container behind a Sex Shop in Corpo Plaza.

Fixed an issue where some Rare items were dropping where they weren't supposed to.

Adam Smasher will now drop additional loot besides the Access Token.

Fixed some unopenable loot containers in the Control Tower in With a Little Help From My Friends.

Removed Legendary Mantis Blades from Royce's office in The Pickup.

Removed duplicate crafting specs from Weapon Shops in Vista Del Rey, The Glen, Rancho Coronado, Badlands and Pacifica.

Added some food items to the Trailer Park food vendor's stock.

Fixed some vending machines' appearance not corresponding to what they have in stock.

Optimisation related to various devices.

Fixed text displayed while scanning machines in Reported Crime: Table Scraps.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to use the numpad next to the garage in The Highwayman.

Fixed animation of an enemy distracted by a water sprinkler.

Fixed untranslated text displayed while scanning a Weapon Vending Machine.

Fixed an issue where pachinko machines in Wakako's parlor were missing.

Fixed oversized collision boxes of proximity mines in various quests.

Fixed an issue where NPCs weren't reacting to distraction from TVs and cameras in The Heist.

Adjusted appearance of access point antennas.

Added missing interaction for an access point in Gig: Guinea Pigs.

Fixed lights on some access points.

Fixed the oversized collision box for boilers.

Removed redundant personal link icon from a non-interactive device in Gig: Severance Package.

Removed a redundant scanning component from shelves that hide Access Points.

NPCs killed by a car elevator will no longer clip with it or pop up on its surface.

Fixed untranslated text displayed on the screen of the Confession Booth.

Hologram decorations will no longer have collisions.

Fixed untranslated text displayed when scanning a forklift.

Fixed an issue in Riders on the Storm where scanning a forklift in the Raffen Shiv camp was highlighting an enemy who was outside of the forklift's reach.

Fixed an issue where uploading the Icepick Daemon to some forklifts located near an Assault in Progress in Kabuki powered them off.

Ceiling turrets will no longer begin firing before facing the target.

Taking control of a camera while swimming will no longer break the UI, camera view and animations.

Removed the laser effect from cameras after using the "Fry Circuits" interaction on them.

Added SFX for the "Fry Circuits" interaction used on a camera.

Fixed an issue where taking control of turned off cameras could turn them back on.

Fixed a barbed wire that didn't deal any damage.

Added a missing animation when jacking into a device in Gig: Old Friends.

Security Cameras will no longer spot V when crouching or hiding behind the cover.

Fixed untranslated text on the intercom screen in Silver Pixel Cloud in Blistering Love.

It's no longer possible to get stuck inside the elevator in Megabuilding H10.

The elevator in I Fought The Law can no longer be exited when using it to get to the penthouse.

"Scanning" timing of access authorization in elevators was shortened.

Tweaked arrows on the UI panel of an elevator to light up according to its movement direction.

Turrets should now have a common target with NPCs.

Adjusted the NPCs' behaviour when their car is stolen.

NPCs will no longer react by crouching to every gunshot.

Fixed an issue where some NPCs wouldn't run away from combat scenes.

Traffic vehicles will now honk after hitting V.

Vehicles will no longer get stuck in their position upon saving and loading the game while they're in the air.

Fixed FPP camera, so that it doesn't drop down when starting to scan.

Improved performance when opening the Scanning menu.

Security Cameras with fried circuits can no longer be hacked.

Fixed an issue when available quickhacks could be doubled.

Added dying animation for NPCs killed with the Short Circuit quickhack.

The Tyger Claw boss in Pisces can now be hacked during combat.

It's now possible to use Distraction quickhack on the conference holo table in Nocturne Op55N1.

Fixed an issue where scanning an enemy NPC from inside a car could launch the car in the air.

Ladders will no longer be displayed as "turned on" while scanned.

Fixed an issue where scanning overlay would remain on screen if the scan was performed while exiting a car.

Fixed an issue where scanning regular NCPD Officers would display results for MaxTac.

Human names will no longer be displayed above robots and mechs while scanning.

Smoothed Surveillance Camera controls when remote-controlling drones.

(Don't Fear) The Reaper — Adam Smasher's footsteps are now audible when he’s running after V.

Play It Safe — fixed an issue where Oda's mantis blades textures could disappear upon his defeat.

I Walk the Line — fixed an issue where Sandevistan's visual effects could appear despite Sasquatch not using it.

(Don't Fear) The Reaper — it's no longer possible to attack Adam Smasher during his phase transition animation.

Play It Safe — fixed an issue where Oda could become invisible at long distance.

The Pickup — Royce's minion will no longer T-Pose after applying Short Circuit on Royce.

Beat on the Brat: Pacifica — destroying Ozob's nose will now properly deal additional damage to him.

Beat on the Brat: Kabuki — the Twins will no longer loop in the guard animation after V wins the fight and follows them.

I Walk the Line — the Animals will no longer ignore the collision of the shutter doors if V sneaks past them.

It's no longer possible to stun lock cyberpsychos by continuously throwing grenades at them as the knockback now presents a delay.

Stadium Love — it'll no longer be possible to perform takedowns on 6th Street members in the quest area.

Drones will now look destroyed after they explode.

NPCs will no longer keep hiding in cover after being flanked.

Polished grenade trajectory preview for extreme angles.

Disabled mirror interactions during combat.

Fixed an issue that blocked double jump during holocalls.

Fixed an issue where V could be launched into the air when attempting to jump through or climb various terrains throughout Night City.

Bodies dumped in Thorton Galena "Ghoul" will no longer stick outside the back of the car.

Fixed an issue with weapons becoming invisible after selecting them rapidly with the mouse scroll button.

It's no longer possible to open a trunk of the car while it leaves with Jotaro's body inside in Gig: Monster Hunt.

Added animation for picking up and dumping bodies in vehicle trunks.

Fixed an animation of dumping and picking up bodies from vans.

It's now possible to stash NPCs in the trunk of Villefort Cortes.

Fixed an issue in The Beast in Me: City Center where Claire's car could be spinning around in circles instead of driving away if the player chose not to go with her to her garage.

Players can no longer use frightened NPCs as human shields when a Police warrant is applied.

Fixed an issue where V was unable to fast climb or slide down ladders.

Titanium Bones cyberware will no longer appear as duplicated at the Wellsprings Ripperdoc.

Fixed an issue where the name of the cyberware on cooldown wasn't displayed.

Deadeye clothing mod now works properly.

Panacea and SuperInsulator clothing mods will now protect players against EMP Grenades.

Stability and performance across platforms

This section discusses changes that enter all the platforms but many of them make a bigger difference on last generation consoles and lower performance machines.

Dynamic Resolution Scaling improvements.

Improved framerate consistency, resulting in fewer hitches and spikes, especially during combat.

Fixed a streaming issue affecting performance in the City Center district.

Fixed crashes that occurred when loading a save file after the car combat sequence with Arasaka agents.

Fixed a crash that occurred when waiting for Thompson before leaving Atlantis in Never Fade Away.

Fixed a crash that occurred after turning off and on the "Crowds on Minimap" option in Settings multiple times.

UI

Delamain's image will no longer get stuck on holocalls when V leaves the car too fast after completing Epistrophy: Badlands.

Item tooltip will no longer disappear if its content is too long.

Fixed various typos in subtitles, shards, quests and weapons' descriptions.

Added a text message received after failing Epistrophy: North Oak by leaving the Delamain cab.

Changed back the name of the fast travel point near V's apartment to "Megabuilding H10".

Removed some items labeled as "None" and without proper icons from the inventory.

The on-hover menu with multitude of mods on an item in inventory will now show stats properly.

Fixed an issue where male variants of the VR tutorial were in Polish for Brazilian Portuguese language version.

Black-Market battery mod description will now display strings with item attributes properly.

Fixed an issue where the Contagion quickhack button was missing its icon outside of inventory.

Status Effects icon of the "Cold Blood" perk now looks like a snowflake.

Punk Duolayer Tank Top will now be visible in the Inventory when equipped.

Added a loading screen tooltip informing about Fast Forward settings.

Fixed the Galena "Gecko" vehicle's name next to the "Buy vehicle" prompt.

Image in the second message from Nancy Hartley in Holdin' On/Killing in the Name will now be displayed properly.

Adjusted wording of the Crafting skill progression reward related to upgrade cost reduction.

The image displaying Mackinaw MTL1 in the "Call vehicle" menu will now match with the car's model.

Removed debug strings from the "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly" perk's tooltip.

Icon grouping artifacts will no longer get detached from their respective locations on the map when zooming in/out.

When Stamina Meter is depleted, the appropriate icon will now appear next to the health bar instead of the overload icon.

Villefort Alvarado V4F 570 Delegate description will now correctly state that the drive is rear wheeled.

The period of the possible occurrence in the description of Synaptic Accelerator in the tooltip will now display a proper value when playing in Polish.

Fists description in the weapon wheel will now display an appropriate item type.

Fixed text in the shard about Chiba-11 district.

Opening Photo Mode and a vendor menu in quick succession will no longer result in freezing the game.

Gold iconic loot icons will now be displayed on the minimap.

Fixed an instance where hit markers and kill confirmation weren't visible when destroying enemy turrets.

Fixed enemy markers using the incorrect color on unaware enemies - they will now be yellow instead of red.

Fixed an issue when RAM Recovery Rate below 0.50 was not displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue when the disassemble item button was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the buttons on switching mods warning were not working as intended.

Fixed the non-functional hinted keys when Breaching Protocol.

Removed redundant input hints in the Cyberdeck panel.

Graphics, audio, & animation

Reinforced Composite-Lined Rocker Foldtop is now properly aligned with V's legs.

Fixed an issue where the Monowire could slightly dislocate male V's arms and clip through clothes.

Fixed an issue in The Heist where Flathead's case could float outside the hotel room in Konpeki Plaza, blocking the doorway.

Fixed an issue where changing music volume in Sound settings affected car radio alongside with the background music.

Fixed an issue where Takemura`s voice was doubled while talking to V in the van in Down on the Street.

Fixed an issue where some netrunning suits clipped with female V's legs and male V's pants.

Fixed an issue with the running animation after jumping on downwards or upwards slope.

Fixed dust particles, which were sometimes incorrectly displayed.

Characters' skin will no longer become too bright in dark areas.

In The Information, Smasher's shadow will no longer appear on the elevator's door after rewinding braindance to the beginning.

Fixed Arasaka soldiers spawning on player's sight when going back upstairs to save Takemura in Search and Destroy.

Environment and levels

Fixed various map holes in Watson, City Center, Westbrook, Heywood and Santo Domingo.

Fixed faulty pathing for vehicles on the City Center ring road.

Fixed multiple places where the player’s character could get stuck permanently.

Fixed multiple issues with disappearing environments.

Fixed multiple issues with objects popping in on player's sight.

GPS in Biotechnica Flats will no longer lead players to unreachable areas.

Quests

Rearranged shards into correct categories.

Fixed an issue where calls to quest NPCs would abruptly end, making the NPC appear in other calls and potentially breaking other holocalls from the NPC.

Fixed an issue where interrupted holocall would resume along with another call, which could make the NPC appear in other calls and break the next holocall from that NPC.

Fixed an issue where Judy wouldn't spawn inside her van after finding the XBD.

Fixed an issue where Judy's van could spawn underground after getting the XBD, blocking progress.

Players will no longer get locked inside the braindance studio basement if they visited it after completing Disasterpiece.

Fixed an issue when it wasn't possible to interact with Takemura and to fulfil the objective "Meet Takemura".

Shutters leading to the cinema inside Grand Imperial Mall should no longer be closed, blocking access.

The doors leading to Netwatch Netrunner will now properly open after defeating Sasquatch.

Fixed an issue with interrupted holocalls, which could block calls from Takemura.

Various smaller fixes for the parade sequence, it should now be a more polished experience overall.

Removed the Relic Malfunction effect during the conversation with Brendan.

The quest should no longer stay "Undiscovered" when the interaction with Brendan should start.

Stefan is no longer missing.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from depositing quest items from gigs at their respective drop points.

Stefan's braindance can no longer be used while on a bike.

Fixed an issue that could result in player being unable to exit Clouds because of an invisible barrier.

Fixed an issue where Evelyn didn't despawn from Judy's workshop after The Information, which resulted in player not being able to talk to Judy because of an invisible wall blocking the way.

Fixed an issue where killing the VIP guards in a specific order could result in a disappeared objective and blocked further progression.

It will no longer be possible to get stuck inside Clouds by entering without going through the reception desk.

Fixed an issue in which the quest could get stuck with Fred not calling in regards to the final fight, which was caused by players running away from Rhino too fast after defeating her. The quest now also continues for players who were rude like that.

Arroyo — it's now possible to take the money from Buck after defeating him.

Kabuki — there was a chance that the twins wouldn't want to fight anymore after V lost twice. This was fixed, so they can now enjoy an infinite amount of winning until V beats them.

Tyger Claws gangers will no longer engage in combat with each other.

The quest will now fail upon getting out of the vehicle after having driven into water (preventing blocking progression).

Fixed an issue where the quest wouldn't update after arriving with Rogue at Silver Pixel Cloud.

The quest will no longer fail after being completed when V chooses not to go to the city with Kerry and uses fast travel.

It's no longer possible to interact with Judy's mirror while Johnny is leaning on it.

Fixed an issue where player could get locked out of Delamain's core room if they entered and exited the room in quick succession.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to talk to Wakako.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to reach the van without triggering a fight.

From now on Elizabeth will follow V correctly.

The corporate agents will now despawn if the chase is failed.

The "Connect to the van's Access Point" objective will no longer reappear after neutralizing the attackers before calling Elizabeth.

Fixed an issue that would cause the quest to stay active after completion.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to take the gun from Wilson after the quest.

It's no longer possible to jump into the open world from the rooftop in Afterlife.

Point of interest icon will now appear properly on the map.

Fixed an issue where Militech reinforcements could fly away in the AV instead of jumping down onto the battlefield, blocking progress.

Fixed an issue where the Basilisk could get stuck after colliding with vehicles in the Nomad Camp.

Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, the quest wouldn't progress after defeating Sandra.

Adjusted an appearance of one of the gangers in order to avoid clipping issues.

Dakota will no longer call V after leaving the town area in Panam's car.

Fixed a crash that could occur while waiting for Panam by the power substation.

Fixed an issue when Panam didn't hang up when approached, causing blocked progression.

It’s no longer possible to call vehicles onto the Raffen Shiv arrival spot to prevent conflicts with scenes and NPCs during the quest.

Panam will no longer crash cars on her way out of the Tunnel.

Getting in combat outside the area of Barry's apartment during the objective "Talk to Barry" will no longer fail the quest.

It's no longer possible to get locked inside Barry's apartment after running into it just after telling the NCPD officers about Andrew's niche.

Gustavo and Martha will no longer be present at El Coyote Cojo if the player left during the ofrenda and completed Gig: Bring Me the Head of Gustavo Orta in the meantime.

It's no longer possible to get stuck inside Jackie's garage during combat with Valentinos.

It's no longer possible to block progression by sprinting inside the elevator after being spotted by enemies.

It's no longer possible to exit the conference room during the braindance.

Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, holocalls may not finish properly when leaving the mission area prematurely.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to talk to Johnny near the fortune teller bot.

Fixed an issue where the AV's door was closed, making it impossible to loot inside.

It's no longer possible to summon any vehicle to AV crash site before saving Mitch.

Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, objectives could trigger once again, blocking further progression.

It's no longer possible to use the chopper rotor to get outside of the rooftop area.

Fixed an issue where player was unable to follow Placide inside Batty's Hotel because of a closed door.

Fixed an issue where getting a call from or calling Mr. Hands was blocked. Note, it may be necessary to leave the vicinity of the chapel to unblock calls and progress further.

Overwatch Sniper Rifle will no longer get removed from player's inventory after passing the Point of No Return. Returning to an earlier save game and playing through PoNR again is required to get the item back.

Fixed a case of an enemy getting stuck inside a wall during the VR tutorial.

It's no longer possible to save the game during the sex scene with Judy.

The quest will no longer fail if there's a car parked at the entrance of the building. // Cured Cynthia's parked-car-a-phobia.

Empty vehicles will no longer be present during the chase scene.

Fixed an issue where Panam's van could spawn incorrectly if player entered the Wraith camp through the tunnel and exited through the front, blocking progress.

Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, the progression could be blocked after restoring power.

Fixed missing pointers to Maelstrom gangers and Patricia at the entrance to Totentanz.

The quest doesn't get blocked any more if an alternative path has been used to reach Nancy's room in Totentanz.

Players can no longer block progression by running Ozob over by their car during the "Talk to Ozob" objective.

It's now possible to interact with Kirk even if the conversation with Johnny on the stairs wasn't triggered.

Fixed a case where killing one of the homeless could result in his body blocking access to the laptop.

Fixed an issue where the quest wouldn't complete if player engaged in combat with 6th Street after finishing the challenge.

Fixed missing pointers on Johnny while watching the street performer.

It's no longer possible to start any of the races while in combat.

Fixed an issue in which when going to meet Claire in her garage, her car could spawn incorrectly, blocking access to dialogue.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to select the destination after entering the AV.

Fixed an issue where there was no option to collect the gun from Wilson.

Fixed an issue where Jackie could disappear while waiting by the Delamain cab next to the Afterlife or while inside Konpeki Plaza.

Fixed an issue where the quest wouldn't progress after connecting to the first camera in the Flathead sequence.

Fixed an issue where the quest could get stuck in the Journal without any objective and Nazaré "Itsumade" wouldn't get added to owned vehicles if the player had a date with Meredith in Venus in Furs but didn't go, though players aren't encouraged to ghost her.

Fixed an issue when the "Use" prompt was inactive and it wasn't possible to investigate the computer, blocking further progression.

Fixed an issue where Dum Dum would keep spawning and despawning if player started combat with Maelstrom in the main hall at a specific moment.

Fixed an issue where Jackie could get stuck in All Foods if player killed Royce from the balcony, blocking progress.

Fixed an issue where progress could be blocked on the "Follow Dum Dum" objective if Dum Dum was killed before reaching the boss room.

Fixed an issue where the optional objective to "Talk to Brick" could appear even if Brick was killed by the detonator.

Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, it wasn't possible to finish conversation with the Militech agent, blocking further progression.

Holocalls from Jackie and Regina will no longer overlap.

The garage door should no longer close when triggering combat.

The objective "Sneak past Royce" will no longer fail if Breach Protocol is used earlier.

Secured a scenario when a hostile path in All Foods is triggered during the call with Meredith Stout.

It's no longer possible to get stuck in an interrupted holocall with Jackie when calling him immediately after exiting Dex's limo.

Fixed an issue where Fingers wasn't present in his clinic.

Quest will no longer fail if player previously got into a fight with the 6th Street gang during Stadium Love.

Fixed a case where the game could get stuck on a black screen after entering cyberspace.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on the phone with Maman Brigitte if the call was interrupted.

Summoning vehicles should no longer be blocked after leaving the chapel.

It's no longer possible to get stuck in the room with Meredith Stout.

Fixed an issue where Johnny wasn't spawning during the "Talk to Johnny" objective.

Fixed the guidance marker leading to Saul prior to nomad initiation ceremony.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to talk to Mitch.

Fixed an issue where Panam's briefing could appear stuck for some players, lingering on the objective "Wait for the Nomads".

It's now easier to drive out of the Sunset Motel garage with Saul's reward.

Progress will no longer get blocked if player destroys the car received from Saul for telling him about Panam's plans. Quest will now be failed after doing so and the car will not be received.

Open World

Fixed an issue allowing multiple debrief holocalls from fixers to play at once, which could lead to blocked completion of various gigs (like Gig: A Lack of Empathy, Gig: Fixer, Merc, Soldier, Spy and others). We continue working on visual issues related to gigs stuck in the Journal, note that the latter don't prevent district achievements from unlocking.

Removed redundant loot from the body in the ferris wheel.

Fixed an issue where Quadra Type-66 could be destroyed before buying it, blocking the progression of its "Buy Vehicle" quest and possibly the completion of the Autojock achievement.

Fixed an issue in a shootout in Wellsprings where enemies were immortal because the trigger area was too small.

Fixed an issue with the car spawning below the ground.

The quest will now be properly counted towards the progress of It's Elementary achievement.

The quest will now be properly updated if V encounters the cyberpsycho before finishing the holocall with Regina.

Fixed an issue with Hwangbo following V everywhere. The quest will now fail if V leaves the motel area.

Fixed an issue when it wasn't possible to destroy the glitter equipment.

It's no longer possible to destroy the glitter equipment before entering the lab.

Fixed an issue where the cyberpsycho didn't engage in combat if player shot him with a Tech Weapon or threw grenades at him from outside the arena.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to interact with the computer before briefing, blocking further progression.

Fixed an issue where Dino could remain on screen after calling V twice.

Fixed an issue where the "Go to the indicated residence" objective didn't update after entering the residence.

Quest should no longer be stuck in the Journal after finishing it and driving away.

It's now possible to use the elevator while carrying Gustavo's body.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to kill Dan, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue where 8ug8ear could float mid-air after dropping her body.

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to pick up the 8ug8ear's body.

Fixed an issue where there was an incorrect GPS path pointing to the meeting point with the Nomads.

Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to use weapons and quick menu items.

Fixed an issue where Dakota's guy wouldn't appear at the meeting point.

Fixed an issue where the quest could get stuck on the "Find Jotaro" objective.

Fixed an issue with closed doors to Dakota's safehouse.

Fixed an issue where buses could be spawned at the same spot.

Fixed an issue where the "Neutralize José Luis" objective didn't update after defeating José.

Fixed an issue when the reward wasn't given for finishing the quest.

Fixed an issue where there was no option to deposit the guitar at the Drop Point.

Fixed an issue where using the Distract Enemies quickhack on Aaron McCarlson could block progression.

Fixed an issue where there was no option to deposit the beta acid at the Drop Point.

Fixed an issue where the Techie dialogue option was unavailable with 5/5 Tech Ability points.

The quest should no longer stay active after failing it.

Fixed an issue where the hatch didn't open, blocking further progression.

Fixed an issue when it wasn't possible to talk with Lauren after escorting her.

Fixed an issue where player had to have double the required amount of money in order to pay for the room.

Fixed an issue where the reinforcements could be stuck in the air.

Cinematic Design

Fixed an issue causing NPCs to not look at V during various scenes.

Fixed an exploit where player was granted a Unity Pistol after each save/load.

V's facial animations while looking in the mirror will now be played properly.

Fixed an issue where Rogue was spawning next to the player after calling her and asking about Adam Smasher.

Fixed an issue where some NPCs could stop performing animations after a longer game session.

Fixed multiple issues with NPCs mounting vehicles incorrectly.

Fixed various issues where NPCs could be placed incorrectly and clip through objects after loading a saved game.

Fixed an issue that could cause NPC animations to be played in the wrong spot in various quests.

Fixed an issue where Jackie could spawn before the player's eyes during the half-year montage.

Fixed an issue where NPCs' appearances got randomized when looking away.

Fixed an issue where quests and scenes could progress before the loading screen disappeared.

Fixed an issue where a BD headset could appear floating in the air during the braindance.

Fixed an issue where Judy could be standing by her desk instead of sitting in her chair after watching the braindance.

Fixed an issue where the environment could disappear after Rogue's AV got hit.

V will no longer spawn on the driver's seat and clip with Panam after loading a save made during the ride.

It's no longer possible to inject the injured Maelstromer after he dies.

Fixed an issue where Takemura would remain stuck inside the elevator at the construction site if the player used stairs instead.

Fixed animation on the cyberpsycho's Mantis Blades.

Fixed an issue where, after entering the braindance, the scene wouldn't progress.

Fixed an issue where Johnny wouldn't appear on the backseat after jacking into the slot in Panam's car.

Fixed an issue where Panam's dialogue might've been cut because of a loading screen.

Fixed Johnny's unnatural movement during the car ride in the French language version.

Fixed an issue where Kerry could walk in place when Johnny approached the mic.

Johnny no longer falls under the ground at the beginning of the backstage sequence.

Fixed an issue where Johnny could be displayed in a low level of detail during the cutscene.

Devil and Moon tarot cards will no longer be swapped when Misty pulls them out.

NCPD officers will now drive away even if player opens a received text message, contact list or vehicle menu while they're getting into their cars.

Fixed an issue where Dex could be displaced during the landfill scene, causing clipping.

Judy's hair will now be displayed properly while she's wearing the Neoprene Diving Suit.

Judy will no longer be present in her apartment if she left Night City after the quest.

Fixed an issue where an Arasaka soldier could be present during the cinematic sequence firing at V if player rushed towards the exit after saving Takemura.

Fixed an issue where Joshua could teleport back into the car and get stuck there, blocking progress.

Fixed an issue where the game could get stuck on a white screen when entering the braindance, blocking progress.

Female V's feet will no longer look deformed during one of the scenes.

Badlands - fixed an issue where, after selecting the option to wait for Claire, the game could become stuck on a black screen.

City Center - fixed an issue where Claire could have a rifle attached to her hand after finishing the race.

Fixed an issue where the basketballers on Lizzie's Bar roof could change position after loading a saved game.

Fixed an issue where drones could spawn under the map, blocking progress.

Fixed an issue where Saburo could appear standing after being killed.

Fixed an issue where the Relic case could disappear from Jackie's hand after loading a save in Yorinobu's penthouse.

Fixed an issue where a redundant NPC could spawn in Joss' house.

Fixed an issue where Dorian and Monique were standing idle next to the beds after failing the quest.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to progress past the second braindance.

Fixed an issue where walking away from River's car could result in being unable to get into it afterwards.

Player will no longer be able to select the interaction to sit on the couch while looking at the mirror in the bathroom.

Evelyn will no longer sit in the air next to her chair after watching the braindance.

Fixed an issue where Evelyn was sliding around in a sitting pose instead of walking around if dialogue was skipped too fast.

Fixed an issue where the BD headset wasn't visible in Judy's hands when putting it on V's head.

Fixed an issue where the panel on the crate could act as a TV screen.

Player will no longer be able to get in the car while standing on the roof.

Player will no longer be able to kick the radio tower gate while inside their vehicle.

Dum Dum's animation when opening the Flathead case will no longer be desynchronized in the German language version.

Fixed an issue where V wasn't holding the Militech chip properly when paying with it to Maelstrom.

Fixed an issue where Regina was spawning next to the player after calling her and asking about Royce before completing the quest.

Fixed an issue where gangers were missing their weapons during the shootout with MaxTac.

Solved the issue which kept the player in sitting position during chase sequence with Scavengers.

Fixed an issue where the Unity handgun could disappear from the player's inventory when leaving Viktor's clinic.

Fixed an issue where Jackie was eating with two sets of chopsticks.

Fixed an issue where Jackie could be missing lipsync and keep standing up during the conversation on the stairs.

Fixed an issue where V's personal link wasn't visible during Prof. Kusama's testing.

Fixed an issue where the punch card could be displayed as a cigarette.

Miscellaneous

A gift from Judy can now be found in V's apartment after player receives a text about it after completing her romance side quests.

Fixed some story inconsistencies in radio broadcasts.

Fixed the blackout effect persisting during Love Like Fire when using certain language settings.

PC-Specific

Fixed the issue where tutorial tooltips weren't correctly displayed on 8k screens.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash if a save thumbnail was corrupted.

Fixed toggling Windowed and Fullscreen modes with the Alt+Enter shortcut.

It's now possible to exit locked scanning overlay by pressing TAB.

Added a more compact PC version of the mouse cursor.

Console-Specific

Inner Dead Zone setting will now be applicable also to the game menus.

[PlayStation] NPCs will no longer speak after being killed.

Improved streaming of city lights.

Overwriting a save game when there’s insufficient memory space will no longer corrupt the save.

Masks and tubes inside the barn in The Hunt will no longer be invisible.

Rogue will no longer clip through Johnny and will hold the glass correctly in Ghost Town.

Fixed an issue in The Rescue where loading a save in front of the police blockade resulted in the NCPD officer not starting dialogue, blocking progress.

Fixed an issue on PS4 where the meeting scene with Judy and Dolls in Pisces wouldn't start properly.

[Xbox] Fixed an issue in A Cool Metal Fire where a part of the scene in Cassius Ryder's clinic could be cut off after the fade out.

Fixed an issue where weapons were equipped to a wrong slot when assigning them from the Backpack.

“And many more...”

That covers the patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3. As you can see in that last notes, even despite the lengthy list, there are even possibly some behind the scenes changes we don’t know about. Nonetheless, if you’ve been having trouble with any of the above, it should be fixed up. Stay tuned for further details and updates on Cyberpunk 2077, such as expansion DLC details, right here at Shacknews.