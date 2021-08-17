Pokemon Unite Game Update 8/16 patch notes
The Pokemon Unite Game Update 8/16 patch notes feature a number of changes to many of your favorite pocket monsters in the game.
As Pokemon Unite continues to evolve, developer TiMi Studio Group continues to adjust the game in order to improve the player experience. These updates include character balances, as well as fixes for bugs that pop up in the game. Pokemon Unite Game Update 8/16 addresses several bugs and issues in the game, so let’s dive in.
Here are the full patch notes for Pokemon Unite Game Update 8/16, which rolls out on August 18, 2021.
Crustle
Stealth Rock:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Rock Tomb:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Garchomp
- Movement speed changed.
Bulldoze:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Dragon Rush:
- Cooldown reduced.
Slowbro
Surf:
- Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.
Scald:
- Bug Fixes
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Snorlax
Heavy Slam:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Block:
- Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.
Flail:
- Move Upgrade
Unite Move: Power Nap
- HP restoration decreased.
Greninja
Smokescreen:
- Move Downgrade
- Cooldown lengthened
Water Shuriken:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Double Team:
- Cooldown reduced.
Wigglytuff
Unite Move: Starlight Recital
- Bug Fixes
Cinderace
Basic Attack:
- Bug Fixes
Alolan Ninetales
Snow Warning:
- Bug Fixes
Aurora Veil:
- Bug Fixes
Gardevoir
Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Psychic:
- Bug Fixes
Cramorant
Hurricane:
- Bug Fixes
Wild Pokémon
Avalugg
- Stat Decrease
Battle Items
Eject Button
- Stat Decreases
Goal-Getter
- Stat Increases
Fluffy Tail
- Stat Increases
X Attack
- Stat Increases
Those are the full patch notes for Pokemon Unite Game Update 8/16, as shared by the developers. This update is heavy on bug fixes, though there are some changes to some Pokemon moves. For more on what’s going on in Pokemon Unite, stick with us here on Shacknews.
