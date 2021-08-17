Pokemon Unite Game Update 8/16 patch notes The Pokemon Unite Game Update 8/16 patch notes feature a number of changes to many of your favorite pocket monsters in the game.

As Pokemon Unite continues to evolve, developer TiMi Studio Group continues to adjust the game in order to improve the player experience. These updates include character balances, as well as fixes for bugs that pop up in the game. Pokemon Unite Game Update 8/16 addresses several bugs and issues in the game, so let’s dive in.

Pokemon Unite Game Update 8/16 patch notes

Here are the full patch notes for Pokemon Unite Game Update 8/16, which rolls out on August 18, 2021.

Crustle

Stealth Rock:

Cooldown reduced.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Rock Tomb:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Garchomp

Movement speed changed.

Bulldoze:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Dragon Rush:

Cooldown reduced.

Slowbro

Surf:

Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.

Scald:

Bug Fixes

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Snorlax

Heavy Slam:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Block:

Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.

Flail:

Move Upgrade

Unite Move: Power Nap

HP restoration decreased.

Greninja

Smokescreen:

Move Downgrade

Cooldown lengthened

Water Shuriken:

Cooldown reduced.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Double Team:

Cooldown reduced.

Wigglytuff

Unite Move: Starlight Recital

Bug Fixes

Cinderace

Basic Attack:

Bug Fixes

Alolan Ninetales

Snow Warning:

Bug Fixes

Aurora Veil:

Bug Fixes

Gardevoir

Basic Attack

Bug Fixes

Psychic:

Bug Fixes

Cramorant

Hurricane:

Bug Fixes

Wild Pokémon

Avalugg

Stat Decrease

Battle Items

Eject Button

Stat Decreases

Goal-Getter

Stat Increases

Fluffy Tail

Stat Increases

X Attack

Stat Increases

Those are the full patch notes for Pokemon Unite Game Update 8/16, as shared by the developers. This update is heavy on bug fixes, though there are some changes to some Pokemon moves.