Evening Reading - August 16, 2021

MetalJesusRocks visits some retro stores

Those big box PC games are great. That really takes me back. There's something so indefinable about the thrill of 90s gaming. Perhaps it's just the rose-tint of nostalgia.

Let's git gud at Halo Infinite

Shyway does a breakdown of Frosty's gameplay, one of the best in the Halo competitive scene. Those looking to improve before the full release might learn a thing or two here.

Elijah Wood eats hot wings

This is such a great show and it's good to see it return to its usual format of in-person questions. And doing it safely, too!

A look at the stars in our night sky

The distances between stars in twelve constellations of the Zodiac pic.twitter.com/neJnEywVoI — Dr. James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) August 15, 2021

From our perspective they're rather close together. Space is wild, man.

Are you a fan of Master Chief?

I told y’all nothing would stop me from doing a Master Chief fancam pic.twitter.com/dQJzUBLu6T — Master Sonikku (@goldsonikku) August 15, 2021

I'm a fan and this is great.

Live, laugh, love?

how am i supposed to live laugh love in these conditions — 🦙in a 🤵 (@LlamaInaTux) August 15, 2021

Cry, roll, cry.

How good were N64 games?

Did you know Shacknews has a Twitch show dedicated to N64 games? You can catch our own skankcore playing through the entire North American library of Nintendo 64 games a couple of times a week!

Careful what you retweet

Or don't. I'm not your parent. You do you.

Kirby on a burger

It's something you didn't know you needed today.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. I love his little ginger stripes!

