2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - August 16, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
3

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

MetalJesusRocks visits some retro stores

Those big box PC games are great. That really takes me back. There's something so indefinable about the thrill of 90s gaming. Perhaps it's just the rose-tint of nostalgia.

Let's git gud at Halo Infinite

Shyway does a breakdown of Frosty's gameplay, one of the best in the Halo competitive scene. Those looking to improve before the full release might learn a thing or two here.

Elijah Wood eats hot wings

This is such a great show and it's good to see it return to its usual format of in-person questions. And doing it safely, too!

A look at the stars in our night sky

From our perspective they're rather close together. Space is wild, man.

Are you a fan of Master Chief?

I'm a fan and this is great.

Live, laugh, love?

Cry, roll, cry.

How good were N64 games?

Did you know Shacknews has a Twitch show dedicated to N64 games? You can catch our own skankcore playing through the entire North American library of Nintendo 64 games a couple of times a week!

Careful what you retweet

Or don't. I'm not your parent. You do you.

Kirby on a burger

It's something you didn't know you needed today.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. I love his little ginger stripes!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

