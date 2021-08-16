Evening Reading - August 16, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Road 96 review: The crossroads of destiny
- The Ascent review: Reaching new heights
- Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda preview - Bringing the king to life
- Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 to be detailed during stream tomorrow
- Back 4 Blood release date, early access, and pre-order guide
- Intel ARC graphics cards will compete with AMD and NVIDIA in 2022
- Roblox (RBLX) Q2 2021 earnings release miss EPS expectations, DAUs top 46 million
- NHTSA opens formal investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes with emergency vehicles
- Steven Spohn and AbleGamers successfully raise $1,000,000 for disabled gamers
- Rainbow Six Siege's first trans operator brings powerful defense to the attacker side
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
MetalJesusRocks visits some retro stores
Those big box PC games are great. That really takes me back. There's something so indefinable about the thrill of 90s gaming. Perhaps it's just the rose-tint of nostalgia.
Let's git gud at Halo Infinite
Shyway does a breakdown of Frosty's gameplay, one of the best in the Halo competitive scene. Those looking to improve before the full release might learn a thing or two here.
Elijah Wood eats hot wings
This is such a great show and it's good to see it return to its usual format of in-person questions. And doing it safely, too!
A look at the stars in our night sky
The distances between stars in twelve constellations of the Zodiac pic.twitter.com/neJnEywVoI— Dr. James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) August 15, 2021
From our perspective they're rather close together. Space is wild, man.
Are you a fan of Master Chief?
I told y’all nothing would stop me from doing a Master Chief fancam pic.twitter.com/dQJzUBLu6T— Master Sonikku (@goldsonikku) August 15, 2021
I'm a fan and this is great.
Live, laugh, love?
how am i supposed to live laugh love in these conditions— 🦙in a 🤵 (@LlamaInaTux) August 15, 2021
Cry, roll, cry.
How good were N64 games?
Classic N64 Games pic.twitter.com/OV8314KlPJ— archive 📨 (@VisualNostalgia) August 15, 2021
Did you know Shacknews has a Twitch show dedicated to N64 games? You can catch our own skankcore playing through the entire North American library of Nintendo 64 games a couple of times a week!
Careful what you retweet
August 9, 2021
Or don't. I'm not your parent. You do you.
Kirby on a burger
August 16, 2021
It's something you didn't know you needed today.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. I love his little ginger stripes!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 16, 2021