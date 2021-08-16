Roblox (RBLX) Q2 2021 earnings release miss EPS expectations, DAUs top 46 million Roblox (RBLX) has reported its Q2 2021 earnings, misses revenue expectations.

Roblox (RBLX) is the latest company in the gaming world to reveal its Q2 2021 earnings. Roblox’s latest earnings report revealed a solid period for the company’s earnings, though it missed revenue expectations.

The official Roblox (RBLX) Q2 2021 earnings were shared on August 16, 2021. It’s here that we see Roblox report that its revenue increased 127% year-over-year, bringing the company’s total to $454.1. Roblox also saw a rise in users over the quarter. The company reported that daily active users reached 43.2 million, which represents a 29 percent increase. Roblox has continued to be one of the most popular online games in the world, as reflected by an increase in revenue and users.

It wasn’t all good news for Roblox (RBLX), however. The company reported that it made .25 cents per share, meaning that it missed expectations. Roblox also reported that its net loss for Q2 2021 was $140.1 million.

“Our continued growth demonstrates the importance of our mission and the power of our platform,” said David Baszucki, Chief Executive Officer of Roblox. “These results are fueled both by our creator ecosystem and by the millions of people around the globe who want to connect and share new experiences every day on Roblox.”

There’s some good and some bad in Roblox’s (RBLX) Q2 earnings report. As the sandbox multiplayer continues to grow with new content, it will be interesting to see how it performs over the next few periods. For everything happening on the business side of gaming, stick with us here on Shacknews.