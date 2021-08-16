New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Roblox (RBLX) Q2 2021 earnings release miss EPS expectations, DAUs top 46 million

Roblox (RBLX) has reported its Q2 2021 earnings, misses revenue expectations.
Donovan Erskine
1

Roblox (RBLX) is the latest company in the gaming world to reveal its Q2 2021 earnings. Roblox’s latest earnings report revealed a solid period for the company’s earnings, though it missed revenue expectations.

The official Roblox (RBLX) Q2 2021 earnings were shared on August 16, 2021. It’s here that we see Roblox report that its revenue increased 127% year-over-year, bringing the company’s total to $454.1. Roblox also saw a rise in users over the quarter. The company reported that daily active users reached 43.2 million, which represents a 29 percent increase. Roblox has continued to be one of the most popular online games in the world, as reflected by an increase in revenue and users.

It wasn’t all good news for Roblox (RBLX), however. The company reported that it made .25 cents per share, meaning that it missed expectations. Roblox also reported that its net loss for Q2 2021 was $140.1 million.

“Our continued growth demonstrates the importance of our mission and the power of our platform,” said David Baszucki, Chief Executive Officer of Roblox. “These results are fueled both by our creator ecosystem and by the millions of people around the globe who want to connect and share new experiences every day on Roblox.”

There’s some good and some bad in Roblox’s (RBLX) Q2 earnings report. As the sandbox multiplayer continues to grow with new content, it will be interesting to see how it performs over the next few periods. For everything happening on the business side of gaming, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola