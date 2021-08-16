Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 to be detailed during stream tomorrow The latest update for CD Projekt Red's futuristic RPG will be covered in a special livestream tomorrow.

After a very rocky start to its life as a video game, CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 has been receiving updates to fix its numerous bugs and issues. The next major patch for the game is nearly ready for release as the developers have offered a sneak peek into the highlight features of the update ahead of its full reveal tomorrow. The livestream event for the Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 Update will begin at 9:00 am PT/12:00 pm ET on the studio’s official Twitch channel.

The biggest highlights that the studio chose to tease ahead of the livestream are changes to the minimap presentation, adjustments to quest UI prompts, and the ability to more easily reset perks.

In a special blog post promoting the Update 1.3 livestream, the new changes coming in the update are presented like evening news with in-universe explanations as to why some game functions are being altered.

In the case of the minimap, N54 News offered the following report: “Earlier this morning Thorton Ltd. announced an update to their GPS navigation technology. Other manufacturers, including the high-end Rayfield, affordable Makigai, motorcycle company Yaiba, and more, soon followed suit. All these companies working in perfect synchronization is unheard of, so we decided to do some digging. Our sources revealed the real reason for the GPS update — at the start of the year, every company selling vehicles in North California received an open letter signed by all the biggest fixers of Night City, including The Afterlife’s Rogue Amendiares, Heywood’s Sebastian ‘Padre’ Ibarra, and Pacifica’s mysterious Mr. Hands. The fixers blame faulty navigation systems for compromising their operations, and therefore decided to issue an open letter to vehicle manufacturers.”

In addition to revealing the full extent of planned bug fixes and tweaks, CD Projekt Red is also expected to finally offer some news of the long-awaited first DLC release for Cyberpunk 2077. Make sure to check in here with us at Shacknews, where we will have all the patch notes and DLC details as the news breaks.