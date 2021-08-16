Back 4 Blood release date, early access, and pre-order guide Here's everything you need to know about Back 4 Blood's release date and how you can get early access to the final version.

Have you missed the zombie-killing action of the Left 4 Dead series? Back 4 Blood isn't exactly Left 4 Dead 3, but it is from Left 4 Dead developer Turtle Rock Studios. And, as one might expect, there are plenty of undead to fight. If you're aching to jump into the fray with your friends, let's take a look at the Back 4 Blood release date, as well as how you can pre-order in order to receive early access to the game.

Back 4 Blood release date

Back 4 Blood will release on October 12, 2021. The game was originally scheduled to release back on June 18 but was postponed for the sake of additional polish. Following the recent open beta, no further delays are anticipated.

Back 4 Blood early access

There is a way to play the final version of Back 4 Blood early. That will be tied to the game's pre-order incentives, specifically the ones for the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions. Anybody who pre-orders the Back 4 Blood Deluxe or Ultimate Edition will be able to play the full game four days early, meaning the zombie-busting can start on October 8, 2021.

Back 4 Blood pre-order bonuses

As noted, there's an early access incentive for pre-ordering specific editions of Back 4 Blood. However, that's not all that players can expect. Pre-ordering any version of the game will grand players the Fort Hope Elite Weapon Skin Pack. This includes Elite skins for the M4 Carbine Rifle, 870 Express Shotgun, Uzi SMG, and RPK LMG.

There are no other pre-order incentives for any version of Back 4 Blood. However, you will receive certain bonuses for the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions whenever you choose to buy them. The Deluxe Edition will include the base game and the Annual Pass, which will include three future DLC packs. There are no specific details on these DLC packs, but they will contain new story content, new characters, new Ridden variants, and more. It should be noted that the Deluxe Edition is only available digitally.

The Ultimate Edition will feature everything included with the Deluxe Edition. It will also feature a 4 Character Battle Hardened Skin Pack, a Rare Banner, Emblem, Spray, and Title. The Ultimate Edition is available both digitally and at major retailers.

That's everything that's coming in the various editions of Back 4 Blood. For more on how to pre-order and where you can pre-order, you can visit the Back 4 Blood website. You can also be sure to follow our continuing Back 4 Blood coverage here at Shacknews, which includes guides, as well as impressions of the recent open beta. We'll have much more to say about Back 4 Blood in the months ahead, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest.