Back 4 Blood delayed to October 2021 Turtle Rock Studios is pushing the release date for Back 4 Blood, but plans to offer an open beta this summer.

Back 4 Blood is shaping up to be a true spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise. With Turtle Rock Studios, the team behind the original Left 4 Dead game at the helm, fans are excited to jump back into the world of 4-player zombie survival. Originally set to arrive this summer, Back 4 Blood’s release has been delayed. The game will now come out in October 2021.

Developer Turtle Rock Studios shared the news of the delay via the company’s official Twitter account. “Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best game it can possibly be at launch and the team needs more time to do this,” the statement reads. Back 4 Blood will no longer release on June 18, but is being pushed to October 12, 2021.

As with so many other projects, the developers cite the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the leading causes of the delay. “This is a decision that we were hoping we wouldn’t have to make, but the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact. It definitely slowed things down for us,” they state.

That said, fans that were looking forward to some exciting zombie action this June aren’t being left entirely in the dark. With the news of the delay, Turtle Rock Studios also announced that they will be releasing an open beta for Back 4 Blood this summer.

Back 4 Blood looks to deliver the classic co-op zombie survival gameplay that made players fall in love with the Left 4 Dead series. For future updates on the game, visit the Back 4 Blood topic page on Shacknews.