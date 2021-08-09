New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Back 4 Blood Open Beta start and end dates

Here's when the Back 4 Blood Open Beta will start and end.
Donovan Erskine
1

Back 4 Blood is one of the most highly-anticipated video game releases of this fall season, as developer Turtle Rock Studios looks to deliver an exciting survival co-op experience much like it did over a decade ago with Left 4 Dead. Ahead of the game’s launch this October, fans are getting the chance to play the game early through an open beta. There’s only a limited amount of time that players will have access, so let’s look at the start and end times for the Back 4 Blood Open Beta.

Back 4 Blood Open Beta start date

The Back 4 Blood Open Beta will begin on August 12, 2021, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Once it starts, players on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation will be able to download the game from their respective storefronts. The beta will include several Campaign missions, as well as the online Versus mode, where players take turns controlling survivors and the undead. It will also let players get accustomed to building and customizing decks. This will all be available until the open beta comes to an end.

Back 4 Blood Open Beta end date

The Back 4 Blood Open Beta will end on August 16, 2021, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. When this time comes, players will no longer be able to log in and play the Campaign or Versus modes in Back 4 Blood. If you’re looking forward to playing the game, be sure to find some time before the 16th rolls around. Turtle Rock Studios detailed the dates for the open beta on the game’s website.

The Back 4 Blood Open Beta features full crossplay support, meaning players can team up regardless of platform. Now that you know the start date and end date for the Back 4 Blood Open Beta, you’re ready to capitalize on the time given and see what the zombie survival game is all about.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola