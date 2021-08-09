Back 4 Blood Open Beta start and end dates Here's when the Back 4 Blood Open Beta will start and end.

Back 4 Blood is one of the most highly-anticipated video game releases of this fall season, as developer Turtle Rock Studios looks to deliver an exciting survival co-op experience much like it did over a decade ago with Left 4 Dead. Ahead of the game’s launch this October, fans are getting the chance to play the game early through an open beta. There’s only a limited amount of time that players will have access, so let’s look at the start and end times for the Back 4 Blood Open Beta.

Back 4 Blood Open Beta start date

The Back 4 Blood Open Beta will begin on August 12, 2021, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Once it starts, players on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation will be able to download the game from their respective storefronts. The beta will include several Campaign missions, as well as the online Versus mode, where players take turns controlling survivors and the undead. It will also let players get accustomed to building and customizing decks. This will all be available until the open beta comes to an end.

Back 4 Blood Open Beta end date

The Back 4 Blood Open Beta will end on August 16, 2021, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. When this time comes, players will no longer be able to log in and play the Campaign or Versus modes in Back 4 Blood. If you’re looking forward to playing the game, be sure to find some time before the 16th rolls around. Turtle Rock Studios detailed the dates for the open beta on the game’s website.

The Back 4 Blood Open Beta features full crossplay support, meaning players can team up regardless of platform. Now that you know the start date and end date for the Back 4 Blood Open Beta, you’re ready to capitalize on the time given and see what the zombie survival game is all about.