Evening Reading - August 4, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Elon Musk has attempted to get John Carmack to join SpaceX

The exchange took place on Twitter, with Musk stating he has unsuccessfully attempted to convince Carmack to join SpaceX a few times.

Fallout x Bojack Horseman

Maybe it's time to get back into Fallout 76. I do love that franchise. And I'll take any excuse to play Fallout in co-op.

You picked up the tongs? Better clack-clack

Same thing applies to an electric drill. Vrrr-vrrr.

When can I play Halo Infinite again?

I miss fighting against the bots.

Try not to think about the skeletons

You are a mecha.

Have you considered bees?

I hear it's a good strategy in Hunt: Showdown.

Thank you for the clarification

I love these sorts of useless add-ons to statements that really change the feel of them.

Have you thought about climbing anything recently?

I bet you know how'd you get onto a roof. Or up a tree.

Ratios =/= good

Avoid them at all costs. Don't give them a fraction of your attention. Uh oh.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday sitting on her cushion to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

