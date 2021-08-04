Evening Reading - August 4, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Elon Musk has attempted to get John Carmack to join SpaceX
I have great admiration for John’s engineering ability! What he did with Armadillo was incredible.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2021
I’ve tried to convince him many times to join SpaceX, but he has always declined (sigh).
The exchange took place on Twitter, with Musk stating he has unsuccessfully attempted to convince Carmack to join SpaceX a few times.
Fallout x Bojack Horseman
BOJACK?! https://t.co/88v3lsrGA1— Oshry @ NZGDC (@DaveOshry) August 2, 2021
Maybe it's time to get back into Fallout 76. I do love that franchise. And I'll take any excuse to play Fallout in co-op.
You picked up the tongs? Better clack-clack
August 3, 2021
Same thing applies to an electric drill. Vrrr-vrrr.
When can I play Halo Infinite again?
24 hours since the tech test ended and you already miss merking bots pic.twitter.com/brSYgnZi9N— Xbox UK (@xboxuk) August 3, 2021
I miss fighting against the bots.
Try not to think about the skeletons
"Have you tried... not thinking about skeletons?" my therapist asks.— Johnny Normality (Still Spooky Mode) (@Probgoblin) February 7, 2014
I look at her.
I look at the skeleton inside her trying to trick me.
You are a mecha.
Have you considered bees?
"You promise you didn't get me bees again"— Cat Damon (@CornOnTheGoblin) November 11, 2014
[me from a distance] just open it
I hear it's a good strategy in Hunt: Showdown.
Thank you for the clarification
Every time I talk about milk, I clarify “not breast milk.” It’s unnecessary and it makes people uncomfortable.— jess a brambles company 🔶 (@jessokfine) September 22, 2020
I love these sorts of useless add-ons to statements that really change the feel of them.
Have you thought about climbing anything recently?
Being a man isn't about what genitals you have it's about whether or not you are constantly thinking about how you'd climb on top of any given roof— Ron Iver (@ronnui_) August 3, 2021
I bet you know how'd you get onto a roof. Or up a tree.
Ratios =/= good
math teacher: what can you tell me about ratios?— the hype (@TheHyyyype) August 4, 2021
me: they're bad
math teacher: what
me: it means you're cancelled on the internet
Avoid them at all costs. Don't give them a fraction of your attention. Uh oh.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Wednesday sitting on her cushion to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
