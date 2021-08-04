Evening Reading - August 4, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Elon Musk has attempted to get John Carmack to join SpaceX

I have great admiration for John’s engineering ability! What he did with Armadillo was incredible.



I’ve tried to convince him many times to join SpaceX, but he has always declined (sigh). — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2021

The exchange took place on Twitter, with Musk stating he has unsuccessfully attempted to convince Carmack to join SpaceX a few times.

Fallout x Bojack Horseman

Maybe it's time to get back into Fallout 76. I do love that franchise. And I'll take any excuse to play Fallout in co-op.

You picked up the tongs? Better clack-clack

Same thing applies to an electric drill. Vrrr-vrrr.

When can I play Halo Infinite again?

24 hours since the tech test ended and you already miss merking bots pic.twitter.com/brSYgnZi9N — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) August 3, 2021

I miss fighting against the bots.

Try not to think about the skeletons

"Have you tried... not thinking about skeletons?" my therapist asks.



I look at her.



I look at the skeleton inside her trying to trick me. — Johnny Normality (Still Spooky Mode) (@Probgoblin) February 7, 2014

You are a mecha.

Have you considered bees?

"You promise you didn't get me bees again"

[me from a distance] just open it — Cat Damon (@CornOnTheGoblin) November 11, 2014

I hear it's a good strategy in Hunt: Showdown.

Thank you for the clarification

Every time I talk about milk, I clarify “not breast milk.” It’s unnecessary and it makes people uncomfortable. — jess a brambles company 🔶 (@jessokfine) September 22, 2020

I love these sorts of useless add-ons to statements that really change the feel of them.

Have you thought about climbing anything recently?

Being a man isn't about what genitals you have it's about whether or not you are constantly thinking about how you'd climb on top of any given roof — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) August 3, 2021

I bet you know how'd you get onto a roof. Or up a tree.

Ratios =/= good

math teacher: what can you tell me about ratios?



me: they're bad



math teacher: what



me: it means you're cancelled on the internet — the hype (@TheHyyyype) August 4, 2021

Avoid them at all costs. Don't give them a fraction of your attention. Uh oh.

Here's a photo of Wednesday sitting on her cushion to brighten your night.

