Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2022 earnings release highlighted by sizable revenue beat Electronic Arts was able to put up quite the quarterly revenue against its own expectations in its Q1 2022.

With companies closing out another fiscal quarter, many are reporting their quarterly financial earnings, and that includes tech and gaming groups. Electronic Arts has quite a bit going for it this year, including current and ongoing projects, but it seems a lot of the best stuff is still to come from software giant. Nonetheless, it didn’t stop EA from putting up a Q1 2022 that rocked its own revenue forecasts and even beat out its earnings-per-share expectations by a decent amount.

Electronic Arts posted its Q1 2022 earnings results on its investor relations website on August 4, 2021. Highlighted among its reporting was a notable win in actual net revenue vs. its expectations. EA reported a net revenue of $1.55 billion USD in Q1 2022 over its expected revenue of $1.28 billion.

Electronics Arts (EA) stock has been performing steady year-to-date in 2021, and despite a recent dip, today's earnings results could mean good things as it goes into the stronger end of its fiscal year.

