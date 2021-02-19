EA completes acquisition of Codemasters for $1.2 billion Codemasters is officially owned by EA now that the deal is set in stone.

When huge companies acquire other companies, we often forget that things aren’t official until long after we hear about them. There’s a lot of finer details that need to be worked out and plenty of ink that needs drying before an acquisition is legally complete. Well, a major gaming acquisition just became official as EA has completed its purchase of Codemasters for $1.2 billion.

Electronic Arts’ purchase of Codemasters became a done deal on February 18, 2021, as the company confirmed so with a post on its official website.

We love racing games. As interest in playing them grows across the world it’s clear that you love them too. Over the years our existing franchises such as Need for Speed, Real Racing, and Burnout have become some of the most beloved games. During this time we’ve followed and admired our colleagues at Codemasters, who have created some of our favorite racing franchises such as Formula 1, DIRT, Project CARS, and GRID. We have seen the team innovate racing game technology and make some of the most fun games we’ve ever played. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the Electronic Arts team.

EA makes it clear that its acquisition of Codemasters is largely driven by its goal to be the “home of racing games.” With such notable properties under its belt, EA’s definitely on its way there. Electronic Arts purchased Codemasters for a total of $1.2 billion.

Before EA swooped in, Take-Two Interactive was looking to acquire Codemasters but ended up withdrawing its offer. Now, the DIRT and F1 developer will work exclusively under the EA banner. There’s no telling what Electronic Arts has planned for its new developer, but when we find out, you can read about it right here on Shacknews.