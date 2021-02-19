New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

EA completes acquisition of Codemasters for $1.2 billion

Codemasters is officially owned by EA now that the deal is set in stone.
Donovan Erskine
2

When huge companies acquire other companies, we often forget that things aren’t official until long after we hear about them. There’s a lot of finer details that need to be worked out and plenty of ink that needs drying before an acquisition is legally complete. Well, a major gaming acquisition just became official as EA has completed its purchase of Codemasters for $1.2 billion.

Electronic Arts’ purchase of Codemasters became a done deal on February 18, 2021, as the company confirmed so with a post on its official website.

EA makes it clear that its acquisition of Codemasters is largely driven by its goal to be the “home of racing games.” With such notable properties under its belt, EA’s definitely on its way there. Electronic Arts purchased Codemasters for a total of $1.2 billion.

Before EA swooped in, Take-Two Interactive was looking to acquire Codemasters but ended up withdrawing its offer. Now, the DIRT and F1 developer will work exclusively under the EA banner. There’s no telling what Electronic Arts has planned for its new developer, but when we find out, you can read about it right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola